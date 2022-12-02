Highbank Resources : FS 2022 - 3Q

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the period ended September 30, 2022 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
160,417
$
2,204
Accounts receivable
1,436
2,383
Due from related parties
11
1,704
1,704
Prepaid expenses
8,467
5,866
172,024
12,157
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
4
682
758
Reclamation bond
6
189,500
189,500
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
35,003
3
225,185
190,261
TOTAL ASSETS
$
397,209
$
202,418
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
7
$
2,299,408
$
2,139,161
Promissory notes
10
3,052,339
2,880,075
Due to related parties
11
1,173,159
1,054,034
Production loan
4, 10
900,000
900,000
Convertible debentures
10
-
-
7,424,906
6,973,270
Non-current liabilities
Convertible debentures
10
3,031,095
2,592,094
Reclamation obligation
6
94,750
94,750
3,125,845
2,686,844
TOTAL LIABILITIES
10,550,751
9,660,114
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Share capital
8
17,419,902
17,189,233
Share subscription advance (receivable)
116,330
(6,650)
Equity component of convertible debentures
10
1,207,205
1,207,205
Contributed surplus
9
1,574,095
1,509,658
Deficit
(30,471,074)
(29,357,142)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(10,153,542)
(9,457,696)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
$
397,209
$
202,418
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Notes 4 and 11)
Contingency (Note 5)
Subsequent events (Note 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Gary Musil"
"Mark Luchinski"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
3
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Depreciation
4
$
25
$
30
$
76
$
90
Consulting fees
11
7,500
-
7,500
-
Interest and bank charges
30,910
20,920
106,991
90,249
Loan bonus shares
8
-
-
800
800
Management fees
11
15,000
37,500
90,000
112,500
Office and miscellaneous
11
236
153
2,197
1,331
Professional fees
4,573
7,000
26,220
19,807
Regulatory and transfer agent
22,493
2,487
34,519
14,338
Rent
11
2,250
2,250
6,750
6,750
Share-based payment
Directors
9,11
45,177
45,177
-
Consultants
7,529
7,529
-
Shareholder information
206
-
3,386
518
Travel and promotion
-
-
363
1,143
135,899
70,340
331,508
247,526
Other items
Property maintenance
-
-
2,082
-
Interest on promissory notes, convertible
debentures, and production loan
10, 11
269,775
231,374
780,342
456,147
269,775
231,374
782,424
456,147
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
$
405,674
$
301,714
$
1,113,932
$
703,673
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
15,850,889
13,990,662
14,556,972
13,992,289
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.05)
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
4
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Share
Equity
subscription
component of
Number of
advance
convertible
Contributed
shares
Amount
(receivable)
debenture
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance at January 1, 2021
13,990,372
$
17,188,433
$
(6,650)
$
-
$
1,509,658
$ (20,922,257)
$
(2,230,816)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(703,673)
(703,673)
Bonus shares and finders fee issued
4,000
800
-
-
-
-
800
Equity component of convertible debenture
-
-
-
1,653,705
-
-
1,653,705
Balance at September 30, 2021
13,994,372
$
17,189,233
$
(6,650)
$
1,653,705
$
1,509,658
$ (21,625,930)
$
(1,279,984)
Balance at January 1, 2022
13,994,672
$
17,189,233
$
(6,650)
$
1,207,205
$
1,509,658
$ (29,357,142)
$
(9,457,696)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,113,932)
(1,113,932)
Shares issued for cash
- private placement
4,700,000
235,000
-
-
-
-
235,000
Share issue costs
-
(18,400)
-
-
-
-
(18,400)
Bonus shares and finders fee issued
16,000
800
-
-
-
-
800
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset
500,000
25,000
-
-
-
-
25,000
Fair value of brokers warrants
-
(11,731)
11,731
-
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
52,706
-
52,706
Share subscriptions advanced
-
-
122,980
-
-
-
122,980
Balance at September 30, 2022
19,210,672
$
17,419,902
$
116,330
$
1,207,205
$
1,574,095
$ (30,471,074)
$
(10,153,542)
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
