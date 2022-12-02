Advanced search
    HBK   CA42982U2065

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

(HBK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-12-02 pm EST
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
Highbank Resources : FS 2022 - 3Q

12/02/2022 | 05:46pm EST
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the period ended September 30, 2022 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

160,417

$

2,204

Accounts receivable

1,436

2,383

Due from related parties

11

1,704

1,704

Prepaid expenses

8,467

5,866

172,024

12,157

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

4

682

758

Reclamation bond

6

189,500

189,500

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

35,003

3

225,185

190,261

TOTAL ASSETS

$

397,209

$

202,418

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

7

$

2,299,408

$

2,139,161

Promissory notes

10

3,052,339

2,880,075

Due to related parties

11

1,173,159

1,054,034

Production loan

4, 10

900,000

900,000

Convertible debentures

10

-

-

7,424,906

6,973,270

Non-current liabilities

Convertible debentures

10

3,031,095

2,592,094

Reclamation obligation

6

94,750

94,750

3,125,845

2,686,844

TOTAL LIABILITIES

10,550,751

9,660,114

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Share capital

8

17,419,902

17,189,233

Share subscription advance (receivable)

116,330

(6,650)

Equity component of convertible debentures

10

1,207,205

1,207,205

Contributed surplus

9

1,574,095

1,509,658

Deficit

(30,471,074)

(29,357,142)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(10,153,542)

(9,457,696)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$

397,209

$

202,418

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Notes 4 and 11)

Contingency (Note 5)

Subsequent events (Note 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Gary Musil"

"Mark Luchinski"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

3

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Depreciation

4

$

25

$

30

$

76

$

90

Consulting fees

11

7,500

-

7,500

-

Interest and bank charges

30,910

20,920

106,991

90,249

Loan bonus shares

8

-

-

800

800

Management fees

11

15,000

37,500

90,000

112,500

Office and miscellaneous

11

236

153

2,197

1,331

Professional fees

4,573

7,000

26,220

19,807

Regulatory and transfer agent

22,493

2,487

34,519

14,338

Rent

11

2,250

2,250

6,750

6,750

Share-based payment

Directors

9,11

45,177

45,177

-

Consultants

7,529

7,529

-

Shareholder information

206

-

3,386

518

Travel and promotion

-

-

363

1,143

135,899

70,340

331,508

247,526

Other items

Property maintenance

-

-

2,082

-

Interest on promissory notes, convertible

debentures, and production loan

10, 11

269,775

231,374

780,342

456,147

269,775

231,374

782,424

456,147

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

405,674

$

301,714

$

1,113,932

$

703,673

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

15,850,889

13,990,662

14,556,972

13,992,289

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.05)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

4

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Share

Equity

subscription

component of

Number of

advance

convertible

Contributed

shares

Amount

(receivable)

debenture

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at January 1, 2021

13,990,372

$

17,188,433

$

(6,650)

$

-

$

1,509,658

$ (20,922,257)

$

(2,230,816)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(703,673)

(703,673)

Bonus shares and finders fee issued

4,000

800

-

-

-

-

800

Equity component of convertible debenture

-

-

-

1,653,705

-

-

1,653,705

Balance at September 30, 2021

13,994,372

$

17,189,233

$

(6,650)

$

1,653,705

$

1,509,658

$ (21,625,930)

$

(1,279,984)

Balance at January 1, 2022

13,994,672

$

17,189,233

$

(6,650)

$

1,207,205

$

1,509,658

$ (29,357,142)

$

(9,457,696)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,113,932)

(1,113,932)

Shares issued for cash

- private placement

4,700,000

235,000

-

-

-

-

235,000

Share issue costs

-

(18,400)

-

-

-

-

(18,400)

Bonus shares and finders fee issued

16,000

800

-

-

-

-

800

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset

500,000

25,000

-

-

-

-

25,000

Fair value of brokers warrants

-

(11,731)

11,731

-

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

52,706

-

52,706

Share subscriptions advanced

-

-

122,980

-

-

-

122,980

Balance at September 30, 2022

19,210,672

$

17,419,902

$

116,330

$

1,207,205

$

1,574,095

$ (30,471,074)

$

(10,153,542)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

5

Disclaimer

Highbank Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 22:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
