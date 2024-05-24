HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Highbank Resources Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' deficit and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements which describes the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Other than the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:

  • Management's Discussion and Analysis

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the

financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the other information prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Hilda Leung.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, Canada

April 25, 2024

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

December 31,

December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

11,022

$

146,358

Accounts receivable

270

1,184

Due from related parties

10

1,704

1,704

Prepaid expenses

5,932

5,866

18,928

155,112

Non-current assets

Equipment

571

657

Reclamation bond

5

189,500

189,500

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

167,985

134,235

358,056

324,392

TOTAL ASSETS

$

376,984

$

479,504

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

6

$

3,530,530

$

2,529,535

Promissory notes

9

3,363,776

3,114,626

Due to related parties

10

654,984

1,172,034

Production loan

9

900,000

900,000

Convertible debentures

9

4,000,000

3,198,950

12,449,290

10,915,145

Non-current liabilities

Reclamation obligation

5

94,750

94,750

94,750

94,750

TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,544,040

11,009,895

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Share capital

7

17,572,545

17,538,795

Share subscription receivable

(6,650)

(6,650)

Equity component of convertible debentures

9

-

1,207,205

Contributed surplus

8

1,575,152

1,575,152

Deficit

(31,308,103)

(30,844,893)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(12,167,056)

(10,530,391)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

376,984

$

479,504

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Notes 4, 5, and 10)

Contingency (Note 4)

Subsequent event (Note 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Gary Musil"

"Mark Luchinski"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Years ended December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

Expenses

Depreciation

$

86

$

101

Consulting fees

10

30,000

15,000

Interest and bank charges

206,293

162,885

Loan bonus shares

7

-

800

Management fees

10

60,000

105,000

Office and miscellaneous

14,988

14,080

Professional fees

84,249

54,170

Regulatory and transfer agent

20,947

40,747

Share-based payment

Directors

10

-

45,177

Consultants

-

7,529

Shareholder information

3,113

3,506

Travel and promotion

539

415

420,215

449,410

Other items

Flow -through premium recovery

7

-

(22,143)

Interest on promissory notes, convertible

debentures, and production loan

9

1,250,200

1,060,484

Net and comprehensive loss for the year

$

1,670,415

$

1,487,751

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

22,558,912

16,627,943

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.07)

$

(0.09)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Equity

Share

component of

Number of

subscription

convertible

Contributed

shares

Amount

receivable

debenture

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at January 1, 2022

13,994,662

$

17,189,233

$

(6,650)

$

1,207,205

$

1,509,658

$ (29,357,142)

$

(9,457,696)

Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(1,487,751)

(1,487,751)

Share consolidation adjustment

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued for cash

- private placement

7,407,144

392,500

-

-

-

-

392,500

Share issue costs

-

(33,807)

-

-

-

-

(33,807)

Flow-through share provision

-

(22,143)

-

-

-

-

(22,143)

Fair value of brokers warrants

-

(12,788)

-

-

12,788

-

-

Bonus shares and finders fee issued

16,000

800

-

-

-

-

800

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset

500,000

25,000

-

-

-

25,000

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

52,706

-

52,706

Balance at December 31, 2022

21,917,816

$

17,538,795

$

(6,650)

$

1,207,205

$

1,575,152

$ (30,844,893)

$

(10,530,391)

Balance at January 1, 2023

21,917,816

$

17,538,795

$

(6,650)

$

1,207,205

$

1,575,152

$ (30,844,893)

$

(10,530,391)

Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(1,670,415)

(1,670,415)

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset

1,250,000

33,750

-

-

-

-

33,750

Equity component of convertible debenture

-

-

-

(1,207,205)

-

1,207,205

-

Balance at December 31, 2023

23,167,816

$

17,572,545

$

(6,650)

$

-

$

1,575,152

$ (31,308,103)

$

(12,167,056)

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Years ended December 31,

2023

2022

Operating activities

Loss for the year

$

(1,670,415)

$

(1,487,751)

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation

86

101

Accrued interest and accretion

1,050,200

860,484

Share-based payment

-

52,706

Bonus shares issued

-

800

Flow-through premium recovery

-

(22,143)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts receivable

914

1,199

Prepaid expenses

(66)

-

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

393,945

312,397

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(225,336)

(282,207)

Investing activities

Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets

-

(31,255)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

-

(31,255)

Financing activities

Proceeds on issuance of common shares

- net of share issue costs

-

358,693

Promissory notes issued

-

55,700

Promissory note repayment

-

(74,777)

Advances from related parties

90,000

118,000

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

90,000

457,616

(Decrease) increase in cash

(135,336)

144,154

Cash, beginning

146,358

2,204

Cash, ending

$

11,022

$

146,358

Supplemental cash flow information

Cash paid (received) for interest

$

-

$

5,577

Balance with former related party in due to related parties

reclassified to trade payables and accrued liabilities

$

607,050

$

-

Non-cash investing and financing activities

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset

$

33,750

$

25,000

Fair value of broker's warrant

$

-

$

12,788

See accompanying notes to the financial statements

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Notes to the Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

  1. Nature and continuance of operations
    Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company") is incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and its principal activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "HBK".
    The corporate office and principal place of business of the Company is 800 West Pender Street, Suite 615, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2V6.
    These financial statements have been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern, meaning it will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the ordinary course of operations. Different bases of measurement may be appropriate if the Company is not expected to continue operations for the foreseeable future. As at December 31, 2023, the Company has a working capital deficiency of $12,430,362, a deficit of $31,308,103, has not advanced its property to commercial production, and is not able to finance day to day activities through operations. This material uncertainty raises significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's continuation as a going concern is dependent upon the successful results from its mineral property exploration and development activities and its ability to attain profitable operations and generate funds there from and/or raise equity capital or borrowings sufficient to meet current and future obligations. Management intends to finance operating costs over the next twelve months with loans from directors and from companies controlled by directors, loans from non-related parties, and/or private placement of common shares.
    The Company's business financial condition and results of operations may be further negatively affected by economic and other consequences from military action against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed in response. While the Company expects any direct impacts, of the pandemic and the war in the Ukraine, to the business to be limited, the indirect impacts on the economy and on the mining industry and other industries in general could negatively affect the business and may make it more difficult for it to raise equity or debt financing. There can be no assurance that the Company will not be impacted by adverse consequences that may be brought about on its business, results of operations, financial position and cash flows in the future.
  2. Material accounting policies and basis of preparation
    The financial statements were authorized for issue on April 25, 2024 by the directors of the Company.
    Statement of compliance to International Financial Reporting Standards
    The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and IFRIC Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
    Basis of preparation
    The financial statements of the Company have been prepared on an accrual basis, except for cash flow information, and are based on historical costs, except for financial instruments measured at fair value. The financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Notes to the Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

2. Material accounting policies and basis of preparation (cont'd) Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of the Company's financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual outcomes can differ from these estimates.

Significant estimates made in the preparation of these financial statements include the valuation of the reclamation obligation. Significant judgments include assessment of going concern assumption and assessment of any impairment indicators for its exploration and evaluation assets in accordance with IFRS 6.

Foreign currency translation

The financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars which is the Company's functional and presentation currency.

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

The Company is in the exploration stage in respect to its exploration and evaluation assets. Pre-exploration costs are expensed in the year in which they are incurred.

Once the legal right to explore a property has been acquired, costs directly related to exploration and evaluation expenditures are recognized and capitalized, in addition to the acquisition costs. These direct expenditures include costs such as materials used, geological and geophysical evaluation, surveying costs, drilling costs, payments made to contractors and depreciation on property and equipment during the exploration phase. Costs not directly attributable to exploration and evaluation activities, including general administrative overhead costs, are expensed in the year in which they occur.

Where the Company has entered into option agreements for the acquisition of an interest in exploration and evaluation assets which provided for periodic payments, such amounts unpaid are not recorded as a liability when they are payable entirely at the Company's discretion. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the exploration and evaluation assets in which it has an interest, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. The exploration and evaluation assets may be subject to prior undetected agreements or transfers and title may be affected by such defects. Once the technical feasibility and commercial viability of extracting the mineral resource has been determined, the property is considered to be a mine under development and is classified as "property and equipment". Exploration and evaluation assets are also tested for impairment before the assets are transferred to development properties.

When a project is deemed to no longer have commercially viable prospects to the Company, exploration and evaluation expenditures in respect of that project are deemed to be impaired. As a result, those exploration and evaluation expenditure costs, in excess of estimated recoveries, are written-off to profit or loss.

The Company assesses exploration and evaluation assets for impairment at each reporting date.

