HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Financial Statements
For the Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Crowe MacKay LLP
1100 - 1177 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 4T5
Main +1 (604) 687-4511
Fax +1 (604) 687-5805 www.crowemackay.ca
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Shareholders of Highbank Resources Ltd.
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' deficit and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements which describes the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Other than the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:
- Management's Discussion and Analysis
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the
financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained the other information prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the
disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Hilda Leung.
Chartered Professional Accountants
Vancouver, Canada
April 25, 2024
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
Notes
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
11,022
$
146,358
Accounts receivable
270
1,184
Due from related parties
10
1,704
1,704
Prepaid expenses
5,932
5,866
18,928
155,112
Non-current assets
Equipment
571
657
Reclamation bond
5
189,500
189,500
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
167,985
134,235
358,056
324,392
TOTAL ASSETS
$
376,984
$
479,504
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
6
$
3,530,530
$
2,529,535
Promissory notes
9
3,363,776
3,114,626
Due to related parties
10
654,984
1,172,034
Production loan
9
900,000
900,000
Convertible debentures
9
4,000,000
3,198,950
12,449,290
10,915,145
Non-current liabilities
Reclamation obligation
5
94,750
94,750
94,750
94,750
TOTAL LIABILITIES
12,544,040
11,009,895
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Share capital
7
17,572,545
17,538,795
Share subscription receivable
(6,650)
(6,650)
Equity component of convertible debentures
9
-
1,207,205
Contributed surplus
8
1,575,152
1,575,152
Deficit
(31,308,103)
(30,844,893)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(12,167,056)
(10,530,391)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$
376,984
$
479,504
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Notes 4, 5, and 10)
Contingency (Note 4)
Subsequent event (Note 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Gary Musil"
"Mark Luchinski"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
5
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Years ended December 31,
Notes
2023
2022
Expenses
Depreciation
$
86
$
101
Consulting fees
10
30,000
15,000
Interest and bank charges
206,293
162,885
Loan bonus shares
7
-
800
Management fees
10
60,000
105,000
Office and miscellaneous
14,988
14,080
Professional fees
84,249
54,170
Regulatory and transfer agent
20,947
40,747
Share-based payment
Directors
10
-
45,177
Consultants
-
7,529
Shareholder information
3,113
3,506
Travel and promotion
539
415
420,215
449,410
Other items
Flow -through premium recovery
7
-
(22,143)
Interest on promissory notes, convertible
debentures, and production loan
9
1,250,200
1,060,484
Net and comprehensive loss for the year
$
1,670,415
$
1,487,751
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
22,558,912
16,627,943
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.07)
$
(0.09)
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
6
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD.
Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Equity
Share
component of
Number of
subscription
convertible
Contributed
shares
Amount
receivable
debenture
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance at January 1, 2022
13,994,662
$
17,189,233
$
(6,650)
$
1,207,205
$
1,509,658
$ (29,357,142)
$
(9,457,696)
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(1,487,751)
(1,487,751)
Share consolidation adjustment
10
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued for cash
- private placement
7,407,144
392,500
-
-
-
-
392,500
Share issue costs
-
(33,807)
-
-
-
-
(33,807)
Flow-through share provision
-
(22,143)
-
-
-
-
(22,143)
Fair value of brokers warrants
-
(12,788)
-
-
12,788
-
-
Bonus shares and finders fee issued
16,000
800
-
-
-
-
800
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset
500,000
25,000
-
-
-
25,000
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
52,706
-
52,706
Balance at December 31, 2022
21,917,816
$
17,538,795
$
(6,650)
$
1,207,205
$
1,575,152
$ (30,844,893)
$
(10,530,391)
Balance at January 1, 2023
21,917,816
$
17,538,795
$
(6,650)
$
1,207,205
$
1,575,152
$ (30,844,893)
$
(10,530,391)
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(1,670,415)
(1,670,415)
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset
1,250,000
33,750
-
-
-
-
33,750
Equity component of convertible debenture
-
-
-
(1,207,205)
-
1,207,205
-
Balance at December 31, 2023
23,167,816
$
17,572,545
$
(6,650)
$
-
$
1,575,152
$ (31,308,103)
$
(12,167,056)
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
7
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Years ended December 31,
2023
2022
Operating activities
Loss for the year
$
(1,670,415)
$
(1,487,751)
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation
86
101
Accrued interest and accretion
1,050,200
860,484
Share-based payment
-
52,706
Bonus shares issued
-
800
Flow-through premium recovery
-
(22,143)
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts receivable
914
1,199
Prepaid expenses
(66)
-
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
393,945
312,397
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(225,336)
(282,207)
Investing activities
Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets
-
(31,255)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
-
(31,255)
Financing activities
Proceeds on issuance of common shares
- net of share issue costs
-
358,693
Promissory notes issued
-
55,700
Promissory note repayment
-
(74,777)
Advances from related parties
90,000
118,000
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
90,000
457,616
(Decrease) increase in cash
(135,336)
144,154
Cash, beginning
146,358
2,204
Cash, ending
$
11,022
$
146,358
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid (received) for interest
$
-
$
5,577
Balance with former related party in due to related parties
reclassified to trade payables and accrued liabilities
$
607,050
$
-
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset
$
33,750
$
25,000
Fair value of broker's warrant
$
-
$
12,788
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
8
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Notes to the Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
-
Nature and continuance of operations
Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company") is incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and its principal activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "HBK".
The corporate office and principal place of business of the Company is 800 West Pender Street, Suite 615, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2V6.
These financial statements have been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern, meaning it will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the ordinary course of operations. Different bases of measurement may be appropriate if the Company is not expected to continue operations for the foreseeable future. As at December 31, 2023, the Company has a working capital deficiency of $12,430,362, a deficit of $31,308,103, has not advanced its property to commercial production, and is not able to finance day to day activities through operations. This material uncertainty raises significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's continuation as a going concern is dependent upon the successful results from its mineral property exploration and development activities and its ability to attain profitable operations and generate funds there from and/or raise equity capital or borrowings sufficient to meet current and future obligations. Management intends to finance operating costs over the next twelve months with loans from directors and from companies controlled by directors, loans from non-related parties, and/or private placement of common shares.
The Company's business financial condition and results of operations may be further negatively affected by economic and other consequences from military action against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed in response. While the Company expects any direct impacts, of the pandemic and the war in the Ukraine, to the business to be limited, the indirect impacts on the economy and on the mining industry and other industries in general could negatively affect the business and may make it more difficult for it to raise equity or debt financing. There can be no assurance that the Company will not be impacted by adverse consequences that may be brought about on its business, results of operations, financial position and cash flows in the future.
- Material accounting policies and basis of preparation
The financial statements were authorized for issue on April 25, 2024 by the directors of the Company.
Statement of compliance to International Financial Reporting Standards
The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and IFRIC Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
Basis of preparation
The financial statements of the Company have been prepared on an accrual basis, except for cash flow information, and are based on historical costs, except for financial instruments measured at fair value. The financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
9
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Notes to the Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
2. Material accounting policies and basis of preparation (cont'd) Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions
The preparation of the Company's financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual outcomes can differ from these estimates.
Significant estimates made in the preparation of these financial statements include the valuation of the reclamation obligation. Significant judgments include assessment of going concern assumption and assessment of any impairment indicators for its exploration and evaluation assets in accordance with IFRS 6.
Foreign currency translation
The financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars which is the Company's functional and presentation currency.
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
The Company is in the exploration stage in respect to its exploration and evaluation assets. Pre-exploration costs are expensed in the year in which they are incurred.
Once the legal right to explore a property has been acquired, costs directly related to exploration and evaluation expenditures are recognized and capitalized, in addition to the acquisition costs. These direct expenditures include costs such as materials used, geological and geophysical evaluation, surveying costs, drilling costs, payments made to contractors and depreciation on property and equipment during the exploration phase. Costs not directly attributable to exploration and evaluation activities, including general administrative overhead costs, are expensed in the year in which they occur.
Where the Company has entered into option agreements for the acquisition of an interest in exploration and evaluation assets which provided for periodic payments, such amounts unpaid are not recorded as a liability when they are payable entirely at the Company's discretion. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the exploration and evaluation assets in which it has an interest, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. The exploration and evaluation assets may be subject to prior undetected agreements or transfers and title may be affected by such defects. Once the technical feasibility and commercial viability of extracting the mineral resource has been determined, the property is considered to be a mine under development and is classified as "property and equipment". Exploration and evaluation assets are also tested for impairment before the assets are transferred to development properties.
When a project is deemed to no longer have commercially viable prospects to the Company, exploration and evaluation expenditures in respect of that project are deemed to be impaired. As a result, those exploration and evaluation expenditure costs, in excess of estimated recoveries, are written-off to profit or loss.
The Company assesses exploration and evaluation assets for impairment at each reporting date.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Highbank Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 18:53:09 UTC.