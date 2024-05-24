HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Financial Statements For the Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Crowe MacKay LLP 1100 - 1177 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 4T5 Main +1 (604) 687-4511 Fax +1 (604) 687-5805 www.crowemackay.ca Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Highbank Resources Ltd. Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' deficit and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements which describes the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Other than the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises: Management's Discussion and Analysis Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the

financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the other information prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Hilda Leung. Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, Canada April 25, 2024

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) December 31, December 31, Notes 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 11,022 $ 146,358 Accounts receivable 270 1,184 Due from related parties 10 1,704 1,704 Prepaid expenses 5,932 5,866 18,928 155,112 Non-current assets Equipment 571 657 Reclamation bond 5 189,500 189,500 Exploration and evaluation assets 4 167,985 134,235 358,056 324,392 TOTAL ASSETS $ 376,984 $ 479,504 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities 6 $ 3,530,530 $ 2,529,535 Promissory notes 9 3,363,776 3,114,626 Due to related parties 10 654,984 1,172,034 Production loan 9 900,000 900,000 Convertible debentures 9 4,000,000 3,198,950 12,449,290 10,915,145 Non-current liabilities Reclamation obligation 5 94,750 94,750 94,750 94,750 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,544,040 11,009,895 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Share capital 7 17,572,545 17,538,795 Share subscription receivable (6,650) (6,650) Equity component of convertible debentures 9 - 1,207,205 Contributed surplus 8 1,575,152 1,575,152 Deficit (31,308,103) (30,844,893) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (12,167,056) (10,530,391) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 376,984 $ 479,504 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Commitments (Notes 4, 5, and 10) Contingency (Note 4) Subsequent event (Note 14) Approved on behalf of the Board: "Gary Musil" "Mark Luchinski" Director Director See accompanying notes to the financial statements 5

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Years ended December 31, Notes 2023 2022 Expenses Depreciation $ 86 $ 101 Consulting fees 10 30,000 15,000 Interest and bank charges 206,293 162,885 Loan bonus shares 7 - 800 Management fees 10 60,000 105,000 Office and miscellaneous 14,988 14,080 Professional fees 84,249 54,170 Regulatory and transfer agent 20,947 40,747 Share-based payment Directors 10 - 45,177 Consultants - 7,529 Shareholder information 3,113 3,506 Travel and promotion 539 415 420,215 449,410 Other items Flow -through premium recovery 7 - (22,143) Interest on promissory notes, convertible debentures, and production loan 9 1,250,200 1,060,484 Net and comprehensive loss for the year $ 1,670,415 $ 1,487,751 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 22,558,912 16,627,943 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.07) $ (0.09) See accompanying notes to the financial statements 6

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Share capital Equity Share component of Number of subscription convertible Contributed shares Amount receivable debenture Surplus Deficit Total Balance at January 1, 2022 13,994,662 $ 17,189,233 $ (6,650) $ 1,207,205 $ 1,509,658 $ (29,357,142) $ (9,457,696) Loss for the year - - - - - (1,487,751) (1,487,751) Share consolidation adjustment 10 - - - - - - Shares issued for cash - private placement 7,407,144 392,500 - - - - 392,500 Share issue costs - (33,807) - - - - (33,807) Flow-through share provision - (22,143) - - - - (22,143) Fair value of brokers warrants - (12,788) - - 12,788 - - Bonus shares and finders fee issued 16,000 800 - - - - 800 Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset 500,000 25,000 - - - 25,000 Share-based payment - - - - 52,706 - 52,706 Balance at December 31, 2022 21,917,816 $ 17,538,795 $ (6,650) $ 1,207,205 $ 1,575,152 $ (30,844,893) $ (10,530,391) Balance at January 1, 2023 21,917,816 $ 17,538,795 $ (6,650) $ 1,207,205 $ 1,575,152 $ (30,844,893) $ (10,530,391) Loss for the year - - - - - (1,670,415) (1,670,415) Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset 1,250,000 33,750 - - - - 33,750 Equity component of convertible debenture - - - (1,207,205) - 1,207,205 - Balance at December 31, 2023 23,167,816 $ 17,572,545 $ (6,650) $ - $ 1,575,152 $ (31,308,103) $ (12,167,056) See accompanying notes to the financial statements 7

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Loss for the year $ (1,670,415) $ (1,487,751) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation 86 101 Accrued interest and accretion 1,050,200 860,484 Share-based payment - 52,706 Bonus shares issued - 800 Flow-through premium recovery - (22,143) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable 914 1,199 Prepaid expenses (66) - Trade payables and accrued liabilities 393,945 312,397 Net cash flows used in operating activities (225,336) (282,207) Investing activities Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets - (31,255) Net cash flows used in investing activities - (31,255) Financing activities Proceeds on issuance of common shares - net of share issue costs - 358,693 Promissory notes issued - 55,700 Promissory note repayment - (74,777) Advances from related parties 90,000 118,000 Net cash flows provided by financing activities 90,000 457,616 (Decrease) increase in cash (135,336) 144,154 Cash, beginning 146,358 2,204 Cash, ending $ 11,022 $ 146,358 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid (received) for interest $ - $ 5,577 Balance with former related party in due to related parties reclassified to trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 607,050 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities Shares issued for exploration and evaluation asset $ 33,750 $ 25,000 Fair value of broker's warrant $ - $ 12,788 See accompanying notes to the financial statements 8

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. Notes to the Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Nature and continuance of operations

Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company") is incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and its principal activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "HBK".

The corporate office and principal place of business of the Company is 800 West Pender Street, Suite 615, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2V6.

These financial statements have been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern, meaning it will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the ordinary course of operations. Different bases of measurement may be appropriate if the Company is not expected to continue operations for the foreseeable future. As at December 31, 2023, the Company has a working capital deficiency of $12,430,362, a deficit of $31,308,103, has not advanced its property to commercial production, and is not able to finance day to day activities through operations. This material uncertainty raises significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's continuation as a going concern is dependent upon the successful results from its mineral property exploration and development activities and its ability to attain profitable operations and generate funds there from and/or raise equity capital or borrowings sufficient to meet current and future obligations. Management intends to finance operating costs over the next twelve months with loans from directors and from companies controlled by directors, loans from non-related parties, and/or private placement of common shares.

The Company's business financial condition and results of operations may be further negatively affected by economic and other consequences from military action against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed in response. While the Company expects any direct impacts, of the pandemic and the war in the Ukraine, to the business to be limited, the indirect impacts on the economy and on the mining industry and other industries in general could negatively affect the business and may make it more difficult for it to raise equity or debt financing. There can be no assurance that the Company will not be impacted by adverse consequences that may be brought about on its business, results of operations, financial position and cash flows in the future. Material accounting policies and basis of preparation

The financial statements were authorized for issue on April 25, 2024 by the directors of the Company.

Statement of compliance to International Financial Reporting Standards

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and IFRIC Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

Basis of preparation

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared on an accrual basis, except for cash flow information, and are based on historical costs, except for financial instruments measured at fair value. The financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. 9