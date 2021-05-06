HighCape Capital Acquisition : Quantum-Si Strengthens Board of Directors With Two Key Appointments

Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced today the appointment of Marijn Dekkers, Ph.D. and Ruth Fattori to its Board of Directors. Both Dr. Dekkers and Ms. Fattori have agreed to continue to serve on the Board of Directors of the combined company subsequent to the closing of the previously announced business combination between Quantum-Si and HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAPA).

“We are positioning Quantum-Si to have the best chance of delivering on the promise of next-generation proteomics by continuing to enhance our leadership team and board of directors, including the addition of Dr. Marijn Dekkers, former CEO of Bayer AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Ms. Ruth Fattori, former Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of PepsiCo,” said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Chairman of Quantum-Si. “Much like our team gave the world next-generation DNA sequencing, Marijn was instrumental in giving the world the last generation of protein analysis and Ruth was vital in scaling global human resource functions to build strong organizational structures and support talent acquisition. Collectively, their skill sets are well positioned to help us navigate this transition as we give the world next-generation protein sequencing.”

Dr. Dekkers is Founder and Chairman of Novalis LifeSciences LLC, a life sciences industry investment and advisory firm. From 2010 to 2016, Dr. Dekkers served as CEO of Bayer AG in Leverkusen, Germany, and from 2002 to 2009, he was CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Dr. Dekkers currently serves on the board of directors of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, Georgetown University, Quanterix Corporation, and Cerevel Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Dekkers received his Ph.D. and M.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Eindhoven and his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Radboud University, both in the Netherlands.

“The potential of next-generation protein sequencing could have a significant impact on drug discovery, academic research, and diagnostics beyond what is available today,” said Dr. Dekkers. “I look forward to leveraging my experience at Bayer and Thermo Fisher Scientific to help Quantum-Si see its vision through.”

Ms. Fattori is a Managing Partner of Pecksland Partners, LLC where she advises CEOs and senior executives on succession planning, talent development, and other human resources issues. She also serves as a Senior Advisor at the Boston Consulting Group supporting its People and Organization Practice and CEO Advisory program. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of PepsiCo Inc. In this role, Ruth was responsible for the company’s global HR function including talent acquisition, leadership development, learning, compensation and benefits, organizational management, and HR operations. Ruth and her team also partnered closely with PepsiCo’s sectors and business units to advance organizational health as well as diversity, inclusion, and engagement. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for MetLife and also served as Chair of MetLife Foundation. Earlier, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Motorola. Ruth holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Cornell University.

“I’m pleased to be joining the board of Quantum-Si to partner with a highly-experienced and ambitious team in its pursuit to make an impact on innovation and health with next-generation protein sequencing,” said Ms. Fattori. “I look forward to applying my expertise in building out global organizational functions with an eye on high-caliber talent, diversity, inclusion, and engagement.”

About Quantum-Si

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2013, Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The company’s suite of technologies are powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.

On February 18, 2021, Quantum-Si and HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CAPA) (“HighCape”), a healthcare-focused special purpose acquisition company sponsored by leading healthcare growth-equity investment firm, HighCape Capital LP, announced a proposed business combination.

