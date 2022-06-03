Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. HighCo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCO   FR0000054231

HIGHCO

(HCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/03 03:28:28 am EDT
5.100 EUR    0.00%
05/19HIGHCO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05HIGHCO : Shareholding as 04/30/2022
GL
05/05HIGHCO : Shareholding as 04/30/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIGHCO : SHAREHOLDING AS 05/31/2022

06/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
May 31, 202222 421 3322 042 13225 018 98322 976 851
April 30, 202222 421 3322 028 73225 033 98323 005 251
March 31, 202222 421 3321 915 71224 894 05122 978 339
February 28, 202222 421 3321 911 78124 919 04623 007 265
January 31, 202222 421 3321 881 29824 937 77523 056 477
December 31, 202122 421 3321 878 13024 955 64823 077 518

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Platinum status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 1% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                                Cynthia LERAT
Managing Director                                                   Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                                  +33 1 77 75 65 16
comfi@highco.com                                                  c.lerat@highco.com

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q2 and H1 2022 Gross Profit: Thursday, 21 July 2022
Q3 and 9-months 2022 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 October 2022
2022 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)
2022 Half-year Earnings Conference Call at 11:00 am: Thursday, 25 August 2022

Earnings
2022 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 24 August 2022

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment


All news about HIGHCO
05/19HIGHCO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05HIGHCO : Shareholding as 04/30/2022
GL
05/05HIGHCO : Shareholding as 04/30/2022
GL
04/30HIGHCO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
04/26HIGHCO : Q1 2022 Gross Profit
PU
04/26HIGHCO : Q1 2022 Gross Profit
AQ
04/26HIGHCO : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/05HIGHCO : Shareholding as 03/31/2022
GL
03/31HIGHCO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
03/23High Co. SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIGHCO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 9,64 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2022 61,4 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 105 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart HIGHCO
Duration : Period :
HighCo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,10 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Chabassieu Chairman-Management Board
Cécile Collina-Hue Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Richard Caillat Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Butin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nathalie Biderman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHCO2.00%112
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-8.68%1 798
CARDLYTICS, INC.-60.84%883
EMRO., INCORPORATED.-15.48%152
MCH GROUP AG-21.78%108
EBIQUITY PLC28.00%93