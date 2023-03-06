HIGHCO : Shareholding as 02/28/2023

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|February 28, 2023
|20 455 403
|319 981
|22 818 769
|22 498 788
|January 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|253 414
|22 892 958
|22 639 544
|December 31, 2022
|20 455 403
|250 392
|22 948 713
|22 698 321
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow. Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Gold status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
