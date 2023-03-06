Advanced search
    HCO   FR0000054231

HIGHCO

(HCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:59:52 2023-03-06 am EST
5.320 EUR   -0.37%
08:40aHighco : Shareholding as 02/28/2023
GL
02/28Highco : Shareholding as 01/31/2023
PU
02/03Highco : Shareholding as 31/01/2023
GL
HIGHCO : Shareholding as 02/28/2023

03/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
February 28, 202320 455 403319 98122 818 76922 498 788
January 31, 202320 455 403253 41422 892 95822 639 544
December 31, 202220 455 403250 39222 948 71322 698 321

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow. Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Gold status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director                                        Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                        +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com                 n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q1 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 26 April 2023
Q2 and H1 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 July 2023
Q3 and 9-months 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)
2022 Annual Earnings Conference Call at 11:00 am: Wednesday, 29 March 2023
2023 Half-year Earnings Conference Call at 11:00 am: Thursday, 14 September 2023

Earnings
2022 Annual Earnings: Tuesday, 28 March 2023
2023 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 13 September 2023

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment


