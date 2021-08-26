HighCo : First-Half 2021 results

Return to business growth in H1 2021 (up 5.1% LFL)
Strong growth in earnings and profitability
Successful launch of the startup studio with three projects initiated
FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS
STRONG
OP. CF4 €9.57 M
up 15.1% (vs. 31 Dec. 2020)
NET CASH
excluding operating WC5
€11.14 M down €2.29 M
(vs. 31 Dec. 2020)
Like for like: Based on a comparable scope and at constant exchange rates (see details on page 5).
Adjusted headline profit before interest & tax: Recurring operating income before restructuring costs and excluding
the impact of performance share plans. Adjusted operating margin: Adjusted headline PBIT/Gross profit.
Adjusted attributable net income: Attributable net income excluding the net after-tax impact of performance share plans, excluding other operating income and expenses, and excluding net income from assets held for sale and
26 August 2021
discontinued operations.
Op. CF: Operating cash flow.
Net cash excluding operating working capital: Cash and cash equivalents less gross current and non-current financial debt, excluding operating working capital (€50.89 M at 30 June 2021).
02. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
H1 2021 GROSS PROFIT
€40.42 M
(€4.44 M)
+8.1%
+2.2%
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
+5.1%
€35.98 M
IFRS 51
+€1.82 M €37.8 M
H1 2020 reported
H1 2020 restated1
H1 2021
H1 2021 gross profit amounted to €37.8 M, up 5.1% on a like-for-like1 basis with a significant 8.1% recovery in Q2.
Like for like: Based on a comparable scope and at constant exchange rates (i.e. applying the average exchange rate over the period to data from the compared period). Furthermore, in application of IFRS 5 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, Shelf Service businesses were reported as discontinued operations as of the fourth quarter of 2020. For reasons of consistency, the data reported for H1 2020 has been restated to account for the impact of Shelf Service. As a result, like-for-like data is equal to restated data in H1 2020.
26 August 2021
5
