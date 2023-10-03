INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
September 30, 202320 455 403644 86722 786 84722 141 980
August 31, 202320 455 403534 24122 786 17822 251 937
July 31, 202320 455 403530 55622 792 53522 261 979
June 30, 202320 455 403529 40522 793 84722 264 442
May 31, 202320 455 403485 34222 793 84722 308 505
April 30, 202320 455 403439 48222 814 63322 375 151
March 31, 202320 455 403376 96822 818 76922 441 801
February 28, 202320 455 403319 98122 818 76922 498 788
January 31, 202320 455 403253 41422 892 95822 639 544
December 31, 202220 455 403250 39222 948 71322 698 321

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert marketing and communication, HighCosupports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director                                        PressRelations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                        +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com                 n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q3 and 9-months 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 24 January 2024

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment

  • Shareholding as 30-09-2023