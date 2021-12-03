HighCo : Shareholding as 11/30/2021

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
Date of settlement
Total number
Number of
Number of voting
Number of actual voting
of information
of shares
shares without
rights for threshold
rights (exercisable at
voting rights (*)
calculation (**)
shareholders' meeting)
November 30, 2021
22 421 332
1 852 404
24 977 148
23 124 744
October 31, 2021
22 421 332
1 826 348
25 007 811
23 181 463
September 30, 2021
22 421 332
1 815 702
25 012 546
23 196 844
August 31, 2021
22 421 332
1 786 185
25 020 156
23 233 971
July 31, 2021
22 421 332
1 788 578
25 020 256
23 231 678
June 30, 2021
22 421 332
1 794 418
25 021 756
23 227 338
May 31, 2021
22 421 332
1 688 963
25 122 156
23 433 193
April 30, 2021
22 421 332
1 656 609
25 126 894
23 470 285
March 31, 2021
22 421 332
1 650 420
24 890 674
23 240 254
February 28, 2021
22 421 332
1 645 996
24 893 274
23 247 278
January 31, 2021
22 421 332
1 633 480
24 893 773
23 260 293
December 31, 2020
22 421 332
1 631 028
24 893 873
23 262 845
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
