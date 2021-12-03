Log in
    HCO   FR0000054231

HIGHCO

(HCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/03 09:20:05 am
5 EUR
09:12aHIGHCO : Shareholding as 11/30/2021
PU
09:08aHIGHCO : Shareholding as 11/30/2021
AQ
11/03Shareholding as 10/31/2021
PU
HighCo : Shareholding as 11/30/2021

12/03/2021 | 09:12am EST
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

Total number

Number of

Number of voting

Number of actual voting

of information

of shares

shares without

rights for threshold

rights (exercisable at

voting rights (*)

calculation (**)

shareholders' meeting)

November 30, 2021

22 421 332

1 852 404

24 977 148

23 124 744

October 31, 2021

22 421 332

1 826 348

25 007 811

23 181 463

September 30, 2021

22 421 332

1 815 702

25 012 546

23 196 844

August 31, 2021

22 421 332

1 786 185

25 020 156

23 233 971

July 31, 2021

22 421 332

1 788 578

25 020 256

23 231 678

June 30, 2021

22 421 332

1 794 418

25 021 756

23 227 338

May 31, 2021

22 421 332

1 688 963

25 122 156

23 433 193

April 30, 2021

22 421 332

1 656 609

25 126 894

23 470 285

March 31, 2021

22 421 332

1 650 420

24 890 674

23 240 254

February 28, 2021

22 421 332

1 645 996

24 893 274

23 247 278

January 31, 2021

22 421 332

1 633 480

24 893 773

23 260 293

December 31, 2020

22 421 332

1 631 028

24 893 873

23 262 845

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has nearly 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE

Cynthia LERAT

Managing Director

Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06

+33 1 77 75 65 16

comfi@highco.com

c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit

2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 January 2022

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Disclaimer

HighCo SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 76,6 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
Net income 2021 8,39 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
Net cash 2021 57,6 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 103 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Average target price 7,13 €
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Chabassieu Chairman-Management Board
Cécile Collina-Hue Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Richard Caillat Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Butin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nathalie Biderman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHCO4.38%117
CARDLYTICS, INC.-53.74%2 197
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED47.28%1 982
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-65.45%157
MCH GROUP AG-22.67%150
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.-22.02%127