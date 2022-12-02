HighCo : Shareholding as 11/30/2022

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
Date of settlement
Total number
Number of
Number of voting
Number of actual voting
of information
of shares
shares without
rights for threshold
rights (exercisable at
voting rights (*)
calculation (**)
shareholders' meeting)
November 30, 2022
20 455 403
177 280
23 012 201
22 834 921
October 31, 2022
20 455 403
145 022
23 048 421
22 903 399
September 30, 2022
20 455 403
90 180
23 050 521
22 960 341
August 31, 2022
20 455 403
83 843
23 050 522
22 966 679
July 31, 2022
20 455 403
82 029
23 050 622
22 968 593
July 2, 2022 (***)
20 455 403
78 771
23 050 722
22 971 951
June 30, 2022
22 421 332
2 044 700
25 016 651
22 971 951
May 31, 2022
22 421 332
2 042 132
25 018 983
22 976 851
April 30, 2022
22 421 332
2 028 732
25 033 983
23 005 251
March 31, 2022
22 421 332
1 915 712
24 894 051
22 978 339
February 28, 2022
22 421 332
1 911 781
24 919 046
23 007 265
January 31, 2022
22 421 332
1 881 298
24 937 775
23 056 477
December 31, 2021
22 421 332
1 878 130
24 955 648
23 077 518
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF). (***) after capital reduction.
About HighCo
As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow. Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Gold status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
