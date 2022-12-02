Advanced search
    HCO   FR0000054231

HIGHCO

(HCO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:14 2022-12-02 am EST
4.700 EUR   +0.64%
HighCo : Shareholding as 11/30/2022

12/02/2022 | 08:24am EST
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

Total number

Number of

Number of voting

Number of actual voting

of information

of shares

shares without

rights for threshold

rights (exercisable at

voting rights (*)

calculation (**)

shareholders' meeting)

November 30, 2022

20 455 403

177 280

23 012 201

22 834 921

October 31, 2022

20 455 403

145 022

23 048 421

22 903 399

September 30, 2022

20 455 403

90 180

23 050 521

22 960 341

August 31, 2022

20 455 403

83 843

23 050 522

22 966 679

July 31, 2022

20 455 403

82 029

23 050 622

22 968 593

July 2, 2022 (***)

20 455 403

78 771

23 050 722

22 971 951

June 30, 2022

22 421 332

2 044 700

25 016 651

22 971 951

May 31, 2022

22 421 332

2 042 132

25 018 983

22 976 851

April 30, 2022

22 421 332

2 028 732

25 033 983

23 005 251

March 31, 2022

22 421 332

1 915 712

24 894 051

22 978 339

February 28, 2022

22 421 332

1 911 781

24 919 046

23 007 265

January 31, 2022

22 421 332

1 881 298

24 937 775

23 056 477

December 31, 2021

22 421 332

1 878 130

24 955 648

23 077 518

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

  1. theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF). (***) after capital reduction.

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow. Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Gold status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE

Nicolas CASSAR

Managing Director

Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06

+33 4 88 71 35 46

comfi@highco.com

n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit

2022 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 25 January 2023

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Disclaimer

HighCo SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 13:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
