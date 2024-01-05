INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|December 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|701 329
|22 376 736
|21 675 407
|November 30, 2023
|20 455 403
|696 534
|22 382 926
|21 686 392
|October 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|665 183
|22 383 817
|21 718 634
|September 30, 2023
|20 455 403
|644 867
|22 786 847
|22 141 980
|August 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|534 241
|22 786 178
|22 251 937
|July 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|530 556
|22 792 535
|22 261 979
|June 30, 2023
|20 455 403
|529 405
|22 793 847
|22 264 442
|May 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|485 342
|22 793 847
|22 308 505
|April 30, 2023
|20 455 403
|439 482
|22 814 633
|22 375 151
|March 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|376 968
|22 818 769
|22 441 801
|February 28, 2023
|20 455 403
|319 981
|22 818 769
|22 498 788
|January 31, 2023
|20 455 403
|253 414
|22 892 958
|22 639 544
|December 31, 2022
|20 455 403
|250 392
|22 948 713
|22 698 321
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.
