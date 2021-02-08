Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  HighCo SA    HCO   FR0000054231

HIGHCO SA

(HCO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/08 11:29:49 am
5.44 EUR   -0.37%
06:35aHIGHCO : Shareholding as january 31, 2021
PU
06:33aHIGHCO : shareholding as january 31, 2021
GL
01/20HIGHCO : Q4 2020 Gross Profit
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIGHCO : shareholding as january 31, 2021

02/08/2021 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
Janvier 31, 202122 421 3321 633 48024 893 77323 260 293
December 31, 202022 421 3321 631 02824 893 87323 262 845

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                                                                        Cynthia LERAT
Managing Director                                                                                               Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                                                                                +33 1 77 75 65 16
comfi@highco.com                                                                                             c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q1 2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 21 April 2021
Q2 and H1 2021 Gross Profit: Tuesday, 20 July 2021
Q3 and 9-months 2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 20 October 2021
2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)
Annual Results 2020 Conference Call at 2 :30 p.m. : Wednesday, 24 March 2021
First-Half 2021 Results Conference Call at 11 :00 a.m :  Thursday, 26 August 2021

Results
2020 Annual Results: Tuesday, 23 March 2021
2021 Half-year Results: Wednedsay, 25 August 2021

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231 
Reuters: HIGH.PA 
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment


All news about HIGHCO SA
06:35aHIGHCO : Shareholding as january 31, 2021
PU
06:33aHIGHCO : shareholding as january 31, 2021
GL
01/20HIGHCO : Q4 2020 Gross Profit
GL
01/20HIGHCO : Q4 2020 gross profit
PU
01/20HIGHCO SA : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/08HIGHCO : Shareholding as 12/31/2020
GL
01/08HIGHCO : Shareholding as 12/31/2020
PU
2020HIGHCO SA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2020HIGHCO : Shareholding as 11/30/2020
GL
2020HIGHCO : Shareholding as 10/31/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 82,7 M 99,5 M 99,5 M
Net income 2020 5,06 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net cash 2020 58,9 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 3,17%
Capitalization 114 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart HIGHCO SA
Duration : Period :
HighCo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHCO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,04 €
Last Close Price 5,46 €
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Didier Chabassieu Chairman-Management Board
Cécile Collina-Hue Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Richard Caillat Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Butin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nathalie Biderman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHCO SA13.99%137
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.05%25 758
AUTOHOME INC.30.72%15 506
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.63%14 162
WPP PLC1.83%13 599
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA14.21%13 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ