HighCo : Shareholding as Septembre 30, 2020

11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement of information

Total number of shares

Number of shares without voting rights (*)

Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)

Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meeting)

September 30, 2020

22 421 332

1 622 578

24 890 552

23 267 974

August 31, 2020

22 421 332

1 615 448

24 890 652

23 275 204

July 31, 2020

22 421 332

1 619 416

24 890 752

23 271 336

June 30, 2020

22 421 332

1 628 048

24 880 752

23 252 704

May 31, 2020

22 421 332

1 623 130

24 880 742

23 257 612

April 30, 2020

22 421 332

1 625 169

24 880 842

23 255 673

March 31, 2020

22 421 332

1 816 841

24 721 232

22 904 391

February 29, 2020

22 421 332

1 799 423

24 721 732

22 922 309

January 31, 2020

22 421 332

1 789 427

24 721 132

22 931 705

December 31, 2019

22 421 332

1 789 688

24 722 952

22 933 264

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has more than 700 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE

Cynthia LERAT

Managing Director

Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06

+33 1 77 75 65 16

comfi@highco.com

c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publications take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit

Q3 and 9-months YTD 2020 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Q4 and FY 2020 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 20 January 2021

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT) and Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HighCo SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:05 UTC

