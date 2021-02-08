HighCo : Shareholding as january 31, 2021

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Date of settlement Total number Number of Number of voting Number of actual voting of information of shares shares without rights for threshold rights (exercisable at voting rights (*) calculation (**) shareholders' meeting) Janvier 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 633 480 24 893 773 23 260 293 December 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 631 028 24 893 873 23 262 845

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has more than 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

