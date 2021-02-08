HighCo : Shareholding as january 31, 2021

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|
Date of settlement
|
Total number
|
Number of
|
Number of voting
|
Number of actual voting
|
of information
|
of shares
|
shares without
|
rights for threshold
|
rights (exercisable at
|
|
|
voting rights (*)
|
calculation (**)
|
shareholders' meeting)
|
Janvier 31, 2021
|
22 421 332
|
1 633 480
|
24 893 773
|
23 260 293
|
December 31, 2020
|
22 421 332
|
1 631 028
|
24 893 873
|
23 262 845
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
-
theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has more than 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.
