Highcon's digital finishing solutions fit with BHS Corrugated's vision for automated digital corrugated board production

WEIHERHAMMER, Germany and YAVNE, Israel , Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH and Highcon Systems Ltd (TASE: HICN) today jointly announced a Strategic Partnership expected to have far-reaching implications for the digitalization of the corrugated packaging market.

Strategic Partnership

BHS Corrugated is the leading provider of solutions for the corrugated industry. BHS Corrugated and Highcon recognized that Highcon's unique technology is starting to serve an important role in the core market of BHS Corrugated. Highcon's corrugated packaging and display products have already been placed with market leaders, including Pratt Industries, Schumacher, WestRock and many more, some with multiple installations. Moreover, BHS Corrugated is convinced that the incorporation of Highcon's digital die cutting equipment into the Box Plant 2025 strategy of the German company can well serve the industry's needs, as it moves towards greater automation and digitalization. Therefore, BHS will support Highcon with customer leads to acquire market potential and access.

"Highcon's unique solutions can be a very valuable building block in the digitalization and enhanced operational efficiency of the corrugated industry," said Christian Engel, Managing Director of BHS Corrugated. "We have been very impressed by Highcon, its leadership and workforce, its technology and solutions and we look forward to working closely to drive a win-win for both our companies and our customers."

About BHS Corrugated

BHS Corrugated is the leading provider of solutions for the corrugated industry with 3,200 employees at headquarters in Weiherhammer, Germany as well as in more than 20 countries. As Lifecycle Partner, BHS Corrugated is consistently strong across the entire product and service range: from development and production, to installation and maintenance, to a variety of innovative Lifecycle Service solutions in the areas of corrugating rolls, individual machines, complete corrugators, industry 4.0, logistics and soon to come digital print in- and outside the corrugator.

Significant aspects of digitalization, primarily regarding the optimization of process parameters and increasing degrees of automation and production efficiency, have been central issues of BHS Corrugated for many years. To meet the requirements of its customers as precisely as possible and to be always state-of-the-art, BHS Corrugated reinvests close to 5 percent of its turnover in research and development.

In addition to its core business, BHS Corrugated supports different social projects, for example the family's own foundation "Angels for Children" or the "Lars und Christian Engel Stiftung (LUCE Trust)", which supports technological and economic development in the region.

About Highcon

Highcon develops, markets, sells and supports a portfolio of digital cutting and creasing systems that cover a wide range of formats, substrates and applications. The Highcon technology is transforming the industry, by providing cost effective solutions to the increasing manufacturing inefficiencies facing folding carton and corrugated carton manufacturers as the result of the emerging market trends of e-commerce, shorter time to market, lower job sizes and a drive to sustainability. Such requirements cannot be accommodated by the expensive and slow conventional die-making and setup process. The Highcon digital technology bridges the gap between agile production and design flexibility delivering improved responsiveness, JIT production, short runs, customization of structure and design, and the ability to perform a wide range of applications in-house. Highcon products are installed at customer sites around the world, including some multi-national companies, effectively supporting the needs of global and local brands"

