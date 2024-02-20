Highcroft Investments PLC - England and Wales-focused real estate investor - Confirms delisting of shares from trading on the London Stock Exchange, effective immediately. Last day of dealings was Monday.

Company announced intention to cancel London listing, moving stock to the official list of The International Stock Exchange or TISE in Guernsey, in early January. This was due to lack of trading liquidity, plus the regulatory and financial burden of maintaining a Main Market listing. Company held a general meeting on January 22, at which votes representing over 93% of shares were cast in favour.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

