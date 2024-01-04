(Alliance News) - Highcroft Investments PLC said it is proposing to cancel its listing of shares on London's premium segment of the official list, and to list on the official list of The International Stock Exchange, or TISE, based in Guernsey.

The England and Wales-focused real estate investor said it will hold a general meeting on January 22 to vote on the proposed changes, which require at least 75% votes in favour. It plans for the delisting to take place on February 20.

Highcroft Investments cited lack of trading liquidity in the shares, as well as regulatory and financial burden of maintaining a public listing on the Main Market.

Highcroft Investments shares fell 13% to 766.00 pence each on Thursday in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.