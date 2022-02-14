Highfield Resources : Remaining Purchase Contract Signed
02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: HFR
15 February 2022
Muga Mine Advances Towards Construction with all Remaining Key
Process Plant Equipment Purchase Contracts Signed
HIGHLIGHTS
€2.9 million purchase contract signed for the process plant's thickeners with Outotec.
Purchase contract for the dryers signed with TEMA for a value of €2.6 million.
These long lead item purchase contracts are key in advancing Muga towards construction and allow the Company to mitigate future inflationary risk.
With the execution of these two contracts, Highfield has now signed purchase contracts for all of Muga Mine's critical process plant equipment.
Highfield Resources (ASX: HFR) ("Highfield" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of all remaining purchase contracts for the key components of the process plant (see figure 1) of its flagship Muga Potash Mine ("Muga" or "the Mine" or "the Project").
The Company continues to progress development at Muga and utilise the capital raised in August and September 2021 to sign purchase contracts for key long lead items which will further advance the Project towards construction.
A €2.9 million contract has been signed with Metso Outotec Finland Oy. ("Outotec"), to provide the thickeners (see figures 2, 3 and 4) needed to remove impurities from the brine solution within the crystallization process.
A contract has also been signed with TEMA Process BV ("TEMA"). This €2.6 million contract, will provide both the potash ("KCl") and salt ("NaCl") dryers, as well as the dedusting systems (see figures 5 and 6) and the wet scrubber of the crushing area (Figure 7). The KCl dryer will be used for drying the KCL prior to it entering the compaction circuit while the NaCl dryer will be used for drying the vacuum salt prior to its storage and sales.
Ignacio Salazar, CEO, commented: "We are delighted to report another important step towards construction at Muga. With the signing of these contracts, all key process plant equipment has been procured, reducing future potential inflationary risk and construction risk."
-ENDS-
Highfield Resources
Head Office
ACN 153 918 257
Avenida Carlos III, 13 - 1°B 31002 Pamplona, Spain | +34 948 050 577
ASX: HFR
Registered Office
www.highfieldresources.com.au
169 Fullarton Road, Dulwich, SA Australia | +61 8 8133 5000
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Directors of Highfield Resources Limited
About Outotec
Metso Outotec was created through the combination of Metso Minerals and Outotec on 30 June 2020. They are considered to be a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally.
About TEMA
TEMA Process B.V. is a specialised design and manufacturing company for fluid bed systems for the drying of a range of materials including minerals, chemicals, food, feed and biomass. The TEMA Fluid Bed can be applied not only for drying, but also for cooling, roasting, torrefaction, puffing, blanching, stripping, as well as spices and herbs sterilisation and pasteurisation and calcining.
For more information:
Highfield Resources Limited
Ignacio Salazar - Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +34 948 050 577
Olivier Vadillo - Investor Relations
Ph: +34 609 811 257
Australia based queries:
Alex Cowie - NWR Communications - Director
Ph: +61 (0) 412 952 610
FIGURE 1: PROCESS PLANT LAYOUT
PRE-LEACHING
THICKENER
BRINE
TREATMENT
THICKENER
FIGURE 2: LOCATION OF THE PRE-LEACHING AND BRINE TREATMENT THICKENERS IN THICKENERS AND TANKS AREA
LEACHING
THICKENER
FIGURE 3: LOCATION OF THE LEACHING THICKENER DEWATERING AREA
HOT
THICKENER
FIGURE 4: LOCATION OF THE HOT THICKENER IN THE CRYSTALLIZATION AREA
KCL DRYER
FIGURE 5: LOCATION OF THE KCL DRYER IN THE DRYING PLANT
NACL DRYER
FIGURE 6: LOCATION OF THE NACL DRYER IN THE CRYSTALLIZATION PLANT
