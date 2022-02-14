Highfield Resources : Remaining Purchase Contract Signed

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 February 2022

Muga Mine Advances Towards Construction with all Remaining Key

Process Plant Equipment Purchase Contracts Signed

HIGHLIGHTS

€2.9 million purchase contract signed for the process plant's thickeners with Outotec.

Purchase contract for the dryers signed with TEMA for a value of €2.6 million.

These long lead item purchase contracts are key in advancing Muga towards construction and allow the Company to mitigate future inflationary risk.

With the execution of these two contracts, Highfield has now signed purchase contracts for all of Muga Mine's critical process plant equipment.

Highfield Resources (ASX: HFR) ("Highfield" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of all remaining purchase contracts for the key components of the process plant (see figure 1) of its flagship Muga Potash Mine ("Muga" or "the Mine" or "the Project").

The Company continues to progress development at Muga and utilise the capital raised in August and September 2021 to sign purchase contracts for key long lead items which will further advance the Project towards construction.

A €2.9 million contract has been signed with Metso Outotec Finland Oy. ("Outotec"), to provide the thickeners (see figures 2, 3 and 4) needed to remove impurities from the brine solution within the crystallization process.

A contract has also been signed with TEMA Process BV ("TEMA"). This €2.6 million contract, will provide both the potash ("KCl") and salt ("NaCl") dryers, as well as the dedusting systems (see figures 5 and 6) and the wet scrubber of the crushing area (Figure 7). The KCl dryer will be used for drying the KCL prior to it entering the compaction circuit while the NaCl dryer will be used for drying the vacuum salt prior to its storage and sales.

Ignacio Salazar, CEO, commented: "We are delighted to report another important step towards construction at Muga. With the signing of these contracts, all key process plant equipment has been procured, reducing future potential inflationary risk and construction risk."

