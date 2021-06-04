Highfield Resources : Sustainability Report 2020

CEO Letter

Dear Shareholders,

In a particularly strange and unpredictable year, we have heard more voices than ever calling on all industries to diligently integrate ESG factors into their business model. For a small company like Highfield, this is however its sixth Sustainability Report on environmental, social and governance factors (ESG). For me, joining the Company last year, it is very clear ESG is an integral part of our business. This is a crucial moment for Highfield. The Company is moving from a period dominated by the permitting process into the exciting moment when it starts building the Muga Project to get to production. The Company and the project have very strong fundamentals to build upon.

On environmental matters, Highfield is already a pioneer in its approach to waste management. The Muga Potash Mine has been designed under the premise of zero waste. I wonder how many mines, and for that matter, any other economic activities, can say that. The common practice to deal with these waste materials in the industry is to dispose them on heaps or in tailings ponds. Although this practice is generally accepted and permissible in most countries, expectations for a more sustainable treatment are growing within the public. In the Muga Project, Highfield will be backfilling such waste materials in the mine and will be implementing a new method for mechanical backfilling of dewatered potash waste. This method can achieve a significantly higher backfill density than backfill placed with traditional methods. During the year we finalised the engineering of our backfilling process, a key investment in R&D that guarantees compliance with the highest environmental standards whilst setting a benchmark in the mining sector in terms of waste management. In addition to backfilling, Highfield will be upgrading waste material into vacuum salt and de-icing salt to be commercialized.

In a broader sense, when looking at the Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations, the Muga Project is our opportunity to play a significant role in the global fight to eradicate hunger, through the production of potash for fertilisers. Smart fertilisation of soils is essential to address the ever-decreasing arable land and the growing population of the planet. Intrinsic to our business, Highfield contributes to Sustainable Development Goal ("SDG") 2 of Eradicating Hunger, and also to other SDGs including SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 15, Life on Land. These SDGs are aligned with our strategic objectives and our vision of creating a sustainable, profitable, safe business with the utmost respect for the environment and our stakeholders.

Regarding social aspects, this unusual year has given us the opportunity to continue working closely with our local communities by assisting them during the coronavirus crisis. One noteworthy example has been the personal contribution of our staff through donations to communities and front-line organisations. This initiative, called Stop Covid, has managed to reach more than eleven towns in the area of the Muga Mine, helping over 10,000 inhabitants with Personal Protective Equipment donations and disinfection materials. Throughout the year, we continued engaging with local communities though our corporate volunteering initiatives.

In terms of relations with our Government stakeholders, we are delighted to have recently received the independent report published by the Government of Navarra on the Social Baseline in the region, and its conclusions about the positive social impact of the Muga Project. We welcome the rigour and energy