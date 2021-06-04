Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Highfield Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFR   AU000000HFR1

HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED

(HFR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highfield Resources : Sustainability Report 2020

06/04/2021 | 08:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUSTAINABILITY R E P O R T

2 0 2 0

highfieldresources.com.au geoalcali.com

Contents

Page

CEO Letter

2

About this Report

4

Exemplifying the Sustainable Mining Paradigm

6

The Analytical Process

12

Goals and Targets

18

2020 Highlights

23

Our Business

24

Our Environment

30

Our Community

32

Our People

44

Communication on Progress Report (CoP)

49

GRI Index

57

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

1

With our strong ESG focus and a high-quality project like Muga, we are ready to create a robust and sustainable potash business.

CEO Letter

Dear Shareholders,

In a particularly strange and unpredictable year, we have heard more voices than ever calling on all industries to diligently integrate ESG factors into their business model. For a small company like Highfield, this is however its sixth Sustainability Report on environmental, social and governance factors (ESG). For me, joining the Company last year, it is very clear ESG is an integral part of our business. This is a crucial moment for Highfield. The Company is moving from a period dominated by the permitting process into the exciting moment when it starts building the Muga Project to get to production. The Company and the project have very strong fundamentals to build upon.

On environmental matters, Highfield is already a pioneer in its approach to waste management. The Muga Potash Mine has been designed under the premise of zero waste. I wonder how many mines, and for that matter, any other economic activities, can say that. The common practice to deal with these waste materials in the industry is to dispose them on heaps or in tailings ponds. Although this practice is generally accepted and permissible in most countries, expectations for a more sustainable treatment are growing within the public. In the Muga Project, Highfield will be backfilling such waste materials in the mine and will be implementing a new method for mechanical backfilling of dewatered potash waste. This method can achieve a significantly higher backfill density than backfill placed with traditional methods. During the year we finalised the engineering of our backfilling process, a key investment in R&D that guarantees compliance with the highest environmental standards whilst setting a benchmark in the mining sector in terms of waste management. In addition to backfilling, Highfield will be upgrading waste material into vacuum salt and de-icing salt to be commercialized.

In a broader sense, when looking at the Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations, the Muga Project is our opportunity to play a significant role in the global fight to eradicate hunger, through the production of potash for fertilisers. Smart fertilisation of soils is essential to address the ever-decreasing arable land and the growing population of the planet. Intrinsic to our business, Highfield contributes to Sustainable Development Goal ("SDG") 2 of Eradicating Hunger, and also to other SDGs including SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 15, Life on Land. These SDGs are aligned with our strategic objectives and our vision of creating a sustainable, profitable, safe business with the utmost respect for the environment and our stakeholders.

Regarding social aspects, this unusual year has given us the opportunity to continue working closely with our local communities by assisting them during the coronavirus crisis. One noteworthy example has been the personal contribution of our staff through donations to communities and front-line organisations. This initiative, called Stop Covid, has managed to reach more than eleven towns in the area of the Muga Mine, helping over 10,000 inhabitants with Personal Protective Equipment donations and disinfection materials. Throughout the year, we continued engaging with local communities though our corporate volunteering initiatives.

In terms of relations with our Government stakeholders, we are delighted to have recently received the independent report published by the Government of Navarra on the Social Baseline in the region, and its conclusions about the positive social impact of the Muga Project. We welcome the rigour and energy

2 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

Ignacio Salazar

Chief Executive Officer

that went into producing this study and the proactiveness of the Government of Navarra in undertaking this initiative early in the process. At the same time, we appreciate the endorsement of the Government of Navarra of the socio-economic contributions of Muga and look forward to working together with the Government, local communities and all interested parties to get the Muga Mine into production for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Uncertainty presents challenges for every organisation. Highfield is about to embark on a major growth journey. With our values of Commitment, Respect, Excellence and Attitude, our strong ESG focus and a high-quality project like Muga, we are ready to create a robust and sustainable potash business.

We thank you all for your support as we make this Project become reality for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

Ignacio Salazar

Chief Executive Officer

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Highfield Resources Limited published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 12:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED
08:59aHIGHFIELD RESOURCES  : Sustainability Report 2020
PU
05/25HIGHFIELD RESOURCES  : Progresses Approval Process for Muga Project in Spain; Sh..
MT
05/11HIGHFIELD RESOURCES  : Muga project permitting updat
AQ
05/11HIGHFIELD RESOURCES  : Progresses Mining Permit Application for Muga Project in ..
MT
03/08HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED  : - The Government of Navarra releases Social Basel..
AQ
03/04HIGHFIELD RESOURCES'  : Muga Mine in Spain Can Provide Jobs in Communities; Shar..
MT
03/01HIGHFIELD RESOURCES  : Progresses Its Mining Concession Application for Muga Pro..
MT
02/08HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED  : - Change of Company Secretary
AQ
2020HIGHFIELD RESOURCES  : Muga Project Update
AQ
2020HIGHFIELD RESOURCES  : Appoints Endeavour Financial as Debt Financial Advisor
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -18,7 M -18,7 M
Net cash 2020 20,2 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 247 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Highfield Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,97 AUD
Last Close Price 0,75 AUD
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro Ignacio Salazar Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Norris Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Crookes Non-Executive Chairman
Pauline F. Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Owen Davey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED7.91%189
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-8.19%11 865
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY1.21%11 226
ICL GROUP LTD44.38%9 365
UPL LIMITED80.09%8 791
PHOSAGRO49.86%8 302