Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Co September 14, 2023

Investment Thesis Summary

Why HIGH and Why Now

Johnson Tract - High-quality,high-grade gold (zinc-copper) deposit in coastal Alaska

  • Grade + Width
  • Excellent exploration upside, some of the best drill intersections globally
  • Development optionality, de-risking/shortening path to potential future development
  • Active 8,000m drill program underway

NewSpin-out- HighGold controls 5M Shares of Onyx Gold spinout

  • Exposure to Snowline District and Massive Timmins land package

Strong Treasury - C$16M in cash and marketable securities

Tremendous Value - Very low entry price

People - Very experienced management and technical team - in the right hands

MANAGEMENT

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

People Experience, Jurisdictional Expertise, Multiple Discoveries

Darwin Green, MSc, PGeo | President & CEO, Director

Entrepreneurial mining executive with discovery track record in Alaska, technical and capital market strength

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, B.ASc, Peng | Sr VP Exploration

Seasoned mining executive, major successes include VP Exploration for Fronteer Gold, acquired by Newmont for $2.3 billion

Devin den Boer, B.Sc., PGeo | VP Operations, Alaska

25 years' global experience advancing multi-million ounce gold projects for Kinross, Goldfields and AngloGold Ashanti

Nathan Steeves, PhD, | Chief Geoscientist

Technical expert in ore system geology and application of new technology and innovative exploration methods

Aris Morfopoulos, B.Comm | CFO, Director

Nicole Hoeller | VP Corporate Communications

Previously VP Communications for Sabina Gold & Silver acquired by B2Gold Corp for $824M

Mike Cinnamond, CPA, LL.B | Director (Independent)

CFO for B2Gold; previously audit partner at PWC

Michael Gray, MSc | Director (Independent)

Leading mining analyst, Agentis Capital; previously Team Head, Canada and Managing Director for Macquarie Capital Markets

Lance Miller PhD | Director (Independent)

VP Natural Resources for NANA, one of 12 Alaska native regional corporations; 30 years' minerals industry experience

Anne Labelle B.Sc., LL.B | Director (Independent)

Former VP of Legal & Sustainability for Midas Gold Corp., managing all aspects of legal, sustainability and regulatory affairs

Capitalization Structure & Research Coverage

September 1, 2023

Shareholders

Analyst Coverage

Issued & Outstanding

Warrants

Options

Fully Diluted

Market Capitalization

(recent trading range C$0.40 - $0.60)

Cash (no debt)*

Marketable Securities

  1. million
  1. million
  1. million
  1. million

~C$40M

C$13.0M

C$3.0M

RetailInstitutional

45%35%

9.9%

10%

Close Associates

Senior Gold

& Management

R. McEwen

Producer

J. Robins

Newsletter Coverage

Brien Lundin

Joe Mazumdar

Jay Taylor

Eric Coffin

Thom Calandra

  • Cash and marketable securities as of June 30, Q2 Financial Statements. Expenditures for July & Aug during active Advanced Exploration & Drilling at Johnson est. $1.5 - $2M a month
    HIGH GRADE GOLD IN NORTH AMERICA

Johnson Tract - High-Grade Au (Zn-Cu), Alaska USA

100% focus on advancing JT Deposit and new discoveries in the Johnson District

JT Deposit Resource

  1. Moz @ 9.4 g/t AuEq Ind (40m true width)
  1. Moz @ 4.8 g/t AuEq Inf*

Gold with Critical Mineral coproducts Zn + Cu

Located on Alaska Native Corp lands in coastal southcentral Alaska

Multi-deposit district potential

*3.5 Mt Indicated @ 5.3 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.6% Cu, 5.2% Zn, 0.7% Pb (9.39 g/t AuEq) 0.7 Mt Inferred @ 1.4 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 0.6% Cu, 4.2% Zn, 0.3% Pb (4.76 g/t AuEq)

See report titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project, Alaska," dated August 25, 2022. Gold equivalent "AuEq" = Au g/t + Ag g/t × 0.01 + Cu% × 1.27 + Pb%

× 0.31 + Zn% × 0.59. Assumed prices of USD $1650/oz Au, $20/oz Ag, $3.50/lb Cu, $1/lb Pb, $1.50/lb Zn and assumed payable metal recoveries of 97% Au, 85% Ag, 85% Cu, 72% Pb, 92% Zn.

OTCQX: HGMIF

