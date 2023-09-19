TSX-V: HIGH OTCQX: HGMIF
Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Co September 14, 2023
Investment Thesis Summary
Why HIGH and Why Now
Johnson Tract - High-quality,high-grade gold (zinc-copper) deposit in coastal Alaska
- Grade + Width
- Excellent exploration upside, some of the best drill intersections globally
- Development optionality, de-risking/shortening path to potential future development
- Active 8,000m drill program underway
NewSpin-out- HighGold controls 5M Shares of Onyx Gold spinout
- Exposure to Snowline District and Massive Timmins land package
Strong Treasury - C$16M in cash and marketable securities
Tremendous Value - Very low entry price
People - Very experienced management and technical team - in the right hands
2
TSX-V: HIGH
OTCQX: HGMIF
MANAGEMENT
INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
People Experience, Jurisdictional Expertise, Multiple Discoveries
Darwin Green, MSc, PGeo | President & CEO, Director
Entrepreneurial mining executive with discovery track record in Alaska, technical and capital market strength
Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, B.ASc, Peng | Sr VP Exploration
Seasoned mining executive, major successes include VP Exploration for Fronteer Gold, acquired by Newmont for $2.3 billion
Devin den Boer, B.Sc., PGeo | VP Operations, Alaska
25 years' global experience advancing multi-million ounce gold projects for Kinross, Goldfields and AngloGold Ashanti
Nathan Steeves, PhD, | Chief Geoscientist
Technical expert in ore system geology and application of new technology and innovative exploration methods
Aris Morfopoulos, B.Comm | CFO, Director
Nicole Hoeller | VP Corporate Communications
Previously VP Communications for Sabina Gold & Silver acquired by B2Gold Corp for $824M
Mike Cinnamond, CPA, LL.B | Director (Independent)
CFO for B2Gold; previously audit partner at PWC
Michael Gray, MSc | Director (Independent)
Leading mining analyst, Agentis Capital; previously Team Head, Canada and Managing Director for Macquarie Capital Markets
Lance Miller PhD | Director (Independent)
VP Natural Resources for NANA, one of 12 Alaska native regional corporations; 30 years' minerals industry experience
Anne Labelle B.Sc., LL.B | Director (Independent)
Former VP of Legal & Sustainability for Midas Gold Corp., managing all aspects of legal, sustainability and regulatory affairs
3
TSX-V: HIGH
OTCQX: HGMIF
Capitalization Structure & Research Coverage
September 1, 2023
Shareholders
Analyst Coverage
Issued & Outstanding
Warrants
Options
Fully Diluted
Market Capitalization
(recent trading range C$0.40 - $0.60)
Cash (no debt)*
Marketable Securities
- million
- million
- million
- million
~C$40M
C$13.0M
C$3.0M
RetailInstitutional
45%35%
9.9%
10%
Close Associates
Senior Gold
& Management
•
R. McEwen
Producer
•
J. Robins
Newsletter Coverage
Brien Lundin
Joe Mazumdar
Jay Taylor
Eric Coffin
Thom Calandra
- Cash and marketable securities as of June 30, Q2 Financial Statements. Expenditures for July & Aug during active Advanced Exploration & Drilling at Johnson est. $1.5 - $2M a month
HIGH GRADE GOLD IN NORTH AMERICA
4
OTCQX: HGMIF
Johnson Tract - High-Grade Au (Zn-Cu), Alaska USA
100% focus on advancing JT Deposit and new discoveries in the Johnson District
JT Deposit Resource
- Moz @ 9.4 g/t AuEq Ind (40m true width)
- Moz @ 4.8 g/t AuEq Inf*
Gold with Critical Mineral coproducts Zn + Cu
Located on Alaska Native Corp lands in coastal southcentral Alaska
Multi-deposit district potential
*3.5 Mt Indicated @ 5.3 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.6% Cu, 5.2% Zn, 0.7% Pb (9.39 g/t AuEq) 0.7 Mt Inferred @ 1.4 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 0.6% Cu, 4.2% Zn, 0.3% Pb (4.76 g/t AuEq)
See report titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project, Alaska," dated August 25, 2022. Gold equivalent "AuEq" = Au g/t + Ag g/t × 0.01 + Cu% × 1.27 + Pb%
× 0.31 + Zn% × 0.59. Assumed prices of USD $1650/oz Au, $20/oz Ag, $3.50/lb Cu, $1/lb Pb, $1.50/lb Zn and assumed payable metal recoveries of 97% Au, 85% Ag, 85% Cu, 72% Pb, 92% Zn.
TSX-V: HIGH
HIGHGOLDMINING.COM
5
OTCQX: HGMIF
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Highgold Mining Inc. published this content on 19 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2023 20:52:08 UTC.