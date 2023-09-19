HighGold Mining Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold-Zinc-Copper Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, United States of America. The Company also controls junior gold miner land positions in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp. This includes the Munro Croesus Gold property, Golden Mile, and Timmins South properties. The Company also has 100% ownership of a group of properties in Yukon's new Selwyn Basin Reduced Intrusive Related Gold district. Its Johnson Tract Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project located near tidewater in Southcentral Alaska. It includes the high-grade Johnson Tract Deposit (JT Deposit) and numerous mineral prospects over a 12-kilometer strike length. The Munro-Croesus Gold Project is located approximately 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Timmins, Ontario.

Sector Gold