HighGold Mining : Earnings Release

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) GENERAL The information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to assist the reader in the understanding and assessment of the trends and significant changes in the results of operations and financial conditions of HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "HighGold"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other information relating to the Company on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the cautionary language at the end of this document. Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from the following discussions and analysis may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on premier high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project, a gold-dominant polymetallic deposit, located in an accessible area of south-central coastal Alaska, USA. The Company also controls an extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its very high-grade mineralization, and the large, early-stage exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South (formerly Golden Perimeter). Currently, HighGold holds one of the largest land positions among the junior gold mining companies in the Timmins Camp. HighGold also has 100% ownership of a group of properties in the Selwyn Basin of the southwestern Yukon, collectively referred to as HighGold's Yukon Gold Properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, careful stewardship of capital, and environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration activities. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol HIGH and US Over-the-Counter market under the symbol HGGOF. In October of 2022, HighGold relocated to its offices in order to meet the need for additional space for technical and corporate staff. The new head office and principal business address of the Company is Suite 405 - 375 Water St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 5C6. This MD&A has taken into account information available up to and including April 17, 2023. 1

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) HIGHLIGHTS $9.25 Million Private Placement Completed In April 2023, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement, consisting of 14,029,243 shares at a price of $0.66 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,259,300. Spin-out of Canadian Mineral Properties In March 2023, the Company announced that it entered into an arrangement agreement for the spin-out of its Ontario and Yukon exploration properties to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Onyx Gold Corp ("Onyx Gold"). The proposed spin-out will be conducted by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. Pursuant to the Arrangement and subject to shareholder approval, the shareholders of the Company will be entitled to receive one Onyx Gold share for every four shares of the Company held, distributed on a pro rata basis. The Company will also be issued 5,000,000 shares of Onyx Gold. Upon completion of the Arrangement the total number of outstanding Onyx Gold shares is projected to be approximately 27 million shares. A special meeting of shareholders has been called for May 30, 2023, at which the shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will be asked, among other things, to consider and approve the proposed spin-out. The spin-out will allow HighGold to dedicate 100% of the Company's effort on the important next steps at Johnson Tract of advanced exploration and aggressive exploration drilling to continue expanding the resource base along with initial permitting-related activities. At the same time, the spin-out is expected to daylight value for the Company's Ontario and Yukon gold assets. Onyx Gold will provide existing HighGold shareholders with exposure to a new discovery-focused exploration company with an exciting portfolio of Canadian assets. The intention is for Onyx Gold to continue to maintain an association with HighGold, leveraging the strength and efficiency of our in-house technical teams under one umbrella. Johnson Tract Project Significant positive advancement was made at the Johnson Tract Project in 2022. In July 2022, the Company completed an updated mineral resource estimate that includes 1.05 Moz gold equivalent ("AuEq") at 9.39 g/t AuEq Indicated at an average true width of 40m, representing a 40% increase in Indicated AuEq ounces and 54% increase in total tonnes. The resource estimate was supported by metallurgical test work completed in June 2022 that yielded excellent metal recoveries to high-quality concentrate products. Subsequent to completing the JT Deposit resource estimate, the Company completed 10,346 meters of exploration drilling (55 holes) during the July to October drill program. The drill program successfully outlined a new center of high-gradegold and base metal mineralization at the Ellis Zone that is open to expansion in multiple directions. Mineralization as the Ellis Zone demonstrates similar characteristics to the main +1Moz JT Deposit located 4km away. The new discovery validates the district potential for multiple deposits at the Johnson Tract Project. 2

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Of the 39 holes drilled at Ellis Zone, seven (7) have yielded intersections exceeding 100 g x m (AuEq grade x intersection length). Highlight drill intersections from Ellis Zone include: 11.9m @ 21.7 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.61% Cu, 4.20% Zn (25.3 g/t AuEq), in hole DC22-043, including o 3.9m @ 54.2 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag, 1.26% Cu, 8.29% Zn (61.6 g/t AuEq)

35.2m @ 4.2 g/t Au , 0.12% Cu, 1.40% Pb, 3.19% Zn (6.7 g/t AuEq), in hole DC22-045 including o 1.9m @ 13.0 g/t Au, 37.7 g/t Ag, 13.51% Pb, 31.42% Zn (36.2 g/t AuEq), and

o 13.3m @ 7.8 g/t Au, 0.23% Cu, 1.31% Pb, 2.35% Zn (10.0 g/t AuEq)

, 0.12% Cu, (6.7 g/t AuEq), in hole DC22-045 including 13.3m @ 7.8 g/t Au, 0.23% Cu, 1.31% Pb, 2.35% Zn (10.0 g/t AuEq) 14.8m @ 10.1 g/t Au, 13.8 g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 5.97% Zn (14.3 g/t AuEq), in hole DC22-046, including o 6.8m @ 21.3 g/t Au, 25.1 g/t Ag, 0.55% Cu, 10.70% Zn (28.7 g/t AuEq) A successful infill and expansion drilling program was also completed at the JT Deposit. Drill hole JT22- 152 delivered the best intersection drilled to date at the JT Deposit, demonstrating exceptional continuity of very high-grade mineralization, with gold grades locally exceeding the resource block model it intersects. The drill program was also successful in infilling gaps in the mineral resource with drill holes that were designed to connect the main body of the mineral resource with isolated bodies of Inferred resource located down-plunge. Highlight drill intersections from the JT Deposit include: 120.5m @ 18.8 g/t Au, 0.55% Cu, 3.86% Zn (22.1 g/t AuEq) in hole JT22-152, including 10.0m at 39.8 g/t Au, 1.06% Cu, 17.02% Zn, 2.54% Pb, 18 g/t Ag (52.2 g/t AuEq), and 19.1m at 41.35 g/t Au, 0.27% Cu, 2.20% Zn, 0.69% Pb, 6 g/t Ag (43.3 g/t AuEq)

9.3m at 7.2 g/t Au, 0.22% Cu, 5.57% Zn (10.9 g/t AuEq), in hole JT22-148, including

6.6m at 10.0 g/t Au, 0.29% Cu, 7.30% Zn (14.85 g/t AuEq)

Various engineering and environmental studies were completed during the 2022 Johnson Tract exploration program. The studies will support future planning, modeling, and permitting as the Project continues to advance. Timmins, Ontario Projects Following a major land consolidation effort at the Munro-Croesus project, a winter drill program was carried out (January to April 2022) for a total of 7,401 meters in 33 holes testing multiple target areas. Drilling at the new Argus Zone intersected broad widths of encouraging gold mineralization in six out of seven holes, highlighted by 136m @ 0.54 g/t Au, including 62.8m @ 0.79 g/t Au in drill hole MC22-110. The results reinforce the potential for bulk-tonnage style gold associated with the Pipestone Fault at Munro-Croesus.The Argus Zone represents a very early-stagenew discovery within the East Timmins area, a region that is host to over 15moz of undeveloped gold resources. In addition to the Argus Zone, the winter drill program generated new high grade vein discoveries (e.g. 14.0 g/t Au over 0.6m and 13.40 g/t Au over 0.5m) 100 meters northeast and 370 meters northwest of the former Croesus Mine. These discoveries are a 'proof of concept' of the Company's geological and structural models which highlight the potential for the Croesus Vein system to continue to the northeast 3