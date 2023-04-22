Advanced search
    HIGH   CA42984V1031

HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

(HIGH)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:23:23 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.7100 CAD   -1.39%
HighGold Mining : Earnings Release

04/22/2023 | 03:17pm EDT
HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,637,197

$

22,804,851

Amounts receivable

57,751

207,917

Prepaid expenses and deposits

440,572

422,849

Marketable securities (Note 4)

447,000

347,400

8,582,520

23,783,017

Equipment and right-of-use asset (Note 5)

315,744

114,810

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

52,649,435

37,828,862

$

61,547,699

$

61,726,689

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

$

234,466

$

363,068

Lease liability (Note 7)

63,766

-

298,232

363,068

Lease liability (Note 7)

66,650

-

364,882

363,068

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 8)

63,403,104

63,139,804

Contributed surplus (Note 8)

3,368,859

2,311,974

Deficit

(5,589,146)

(4,088,157)

61,182,817

61,363,621

$

61,547,699

$

61,726,689

Events subsequent to the end of the year - Note 14

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors of HighGold Mining Inc. on April 17, 2023

'Michael Cinnamond'

'Darwin Green'

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Disclaimer

Highgold Mining Inc. published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 19:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
