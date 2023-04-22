HighGold Mining : Earnings Release
HIGHGOLD MINING INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
HIGHGOLD MINING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,637,197
$
22,804,851
Amounts receivable
57,751
207,917
Prepaid expenses and deposits
440,572
422,849
Marketable securities (Note 4)
447,000
347,400
8,582,520
23,783,017
Equipment and right-of-use asset (Note 5)
315,744
114,810
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
52,649,435
37,828,862
$
61,547,699
$
61,726,689
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
$
234,466
$
363,068
Lease liability (Note 7)
63,766
-
298,232
363,068
Lease liability (Note 7)
66,650
-
364,882
363,068
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 8)
63,403,104
63,139,804
Contributed surplus (Note 8)
3,368,859
2,311,974
Deficit
(5,589,146)
(4,088,157)
61,182,817
61,363,621
$
61,547,699
$
61,726,689
Events subsequent to the end of the year - Note 14
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors of HighGold Mining Inc. on April 17, 2023
'Michael Cinnamond'
'Darwin Green'
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
