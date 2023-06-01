HighGold Mining : Earnings Release

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2023

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) GENERAL The information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to assist the reader in the understanding and assessment of the trends and significant changes in the results of operations and financial conditions of HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "HighGold"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other information relating to the Company on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the cautionary language at the end of this document. Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from the following discussions and analysis may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on premier high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project, a gold-dominant polymetallic deposit, located in an accessible area of south-central coastal Alaska, USA. The Company also controls an extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its very high-grade mineralization, and the large, early-stage exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South (formerly Golden Perimeter). Currently, HighGold holds one of the largest land positions among the junior gold mining companies in the Timmins Camp. HighGold also has 100% ownership of a group of properties in the Selwyn Basin of the southeastern Yukon, collectively referred to as HighGold's Yukon Gold Properties. HighGold is in the final stages of spinning out the Timmins and Yukon properties into a new entity called Onyx Gold Corp. ("Onyx Gold"), while retaining the Alaska property as it moves toward the advanced stage of exploration. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, careful stewardship of capital, and environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration activities. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol HIGH and US Over-the-Counter market under the symbol HGGOF. In October of 2022, HighGold relocated to its offices in order to meet the need for additional space for technical and corporate staff. The new head office and principal business address of the Company is Suite 405 - 375 Water St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 5C6. This MD&A has taken into account information available up to and including May 25, 2023. 1

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) HIGHLIGHTS $9.25 Million Private Placement Completed In April 2023, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement, consisting of 14,029,243 shares at a price of $0.66 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,259,300. Spin-out of Canadian Mineral Properties In March 2023, the Company announced that it entered into an arrangement agreement for the spin-out of its Ontario and Yukon exploration properties to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Onyx Gold Corp ("Onyx Gold"). The proposed spin-out will be conducted by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. Pursuant to the Arrangement and subject to shareholder approval, the shareholders of the Company will be entitled to receive one Onyx Gold share for every four shares of the Company held, distributed on a pro rata basis. The Company will also be issued 5,000,000 shares of Onyx Gold. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the total number of outstanding Onyx Gold shares is projected to be approximately 27 million shares. A special meeting of shareholders has been called for May 30, 2023, at which the shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will be asked, among other things, to consider and approve the proposed spin-out. The spin-out will allow HighGold to dedicate 100% of the Company's effort on the important next steps at Johnson Tract of advanced exploration and aggressive exploration drilling to continue expanding the resource base along with initial permitting-related activities. At the same time, the spin-out is expected to daylight value for the Company's Ontario and Yukon gold assets. Onyx Gold will provide existing HighGold shareholders with exposure to a new discovery-focused exploration company with an exciting portfolio of Canadian assets. The intention is for Onyx Gold to continue to maintain an association with HighGold, leveraging the strength and efficiency of our in-house technical teams under one umbrella. HighGold will retain a 5,000,000 share ownership (approximately 14% upon completion of spinout and proposed financing). Johnson Tract Project During the first and early second quarters of 2023, HighGold's technical team has been advancing several aspects of the Johnson Tract Project. This work has included planning and preparations for the 2023 exploration season, as well as desktop engineering and environmental studies to support permitting of an expanded airstrip and 2.5 mile road connecting the camp and airstrip to a potential exploration portal site for underground access to the JT Deposit. The Company plans to open the Johnson Tract camp in June with the drill program scheduled to commence in July. The 2023 drill program drilling will include two drill rigs with plans for testing the Ellis Zone at the Difficult Creek prospect, the JT Deposit, and the South Valley target to the south of the JT Deposit, which is overburden covered with little historic drilling and no recent drilling. One of the goals of the 2023 program is to complete sufficient drilling to prepare an initial mineral resource estimate at the Ellis Zone. 2

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Timmins, Ontario Projects During the first and early second quarters of 2023, a NI43-101 Technical Report was prepared and filed for Munro-Croesus Project in the Timmins region, Ontario. Other work included planning for future exploration programs in late 2023 to be completed by Onyx Gold following completion of the spin-out. Yukon Gold Projects Since its inception, HighGold held a 50% stake in a suite of properties in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory. In September 2022, HighGold purchased the remaining 50% interest in the four properties in this package, totaling 1023 claims and 21,000 hectares (210 square kilometers), with a payment of $75,000 and the issuance of 200,000 shares of the Company. This suite of properties has gained increasing significance due to its very close proximity to the new 'Reduced Intrusive Related Gold' discovery made by Snowline Gold. The most advanced of HighGold's Yukon gold properties is the King Tut property, where past exploration work outlined multi-kilometerlong gold-in-soilanomaliesincluding an open-endedone-kilometer by one- kilometer gold anomaly associated with the interpreted upper carapace of an intrusive body with no prior drilling. During the first and early second quarters of 2023, work on the Yukon Gold properties has included data compilation, desktop studies, permitting and planning for future exploration programs. COMPANY BACKGROUND HighGold was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019 under the ticker "HIGH". A history of the Company's financings is listed in the table below: Date Amount Shares Issued Price Warrants $C $C August 20, 2019 (1) $200,000 1,000,000 $0.20 ½ @ $0.45, 5-year term September 23, 2019 $7,650,000 17,000,000 $0.45 ½ @ $0.70, 2-year term December 5, 2019 (2) $2,304,000 1,280,000 $1.80 N/A December 5, 2019 $7,000,000 5,600,000 $1.25 N/A July 28, 2020 $13,800,166 7,976,975 $1.73 N/A July 28, 2020 (3) $772,445 446,500 $1.73 N/A December 23, 2020 (2) $3,000,000 1,500,000 $2.00 N/A December 23, 2020 (2,3) $700,000 350,000 $2.00 N/A October 27, 2021(4) $18,800,000 12,750,000 $1.60 N/A April 12, 2023(5) $9,259,300 14,029,243 $0.66 N/A Seed round completed by management and directors. Flow-through financing at premium to market. Side-car financing pursuant to existing investor rights agreement with strategic shareholder. Two-part financing - a $13,800,000 prospectus offering bought deal and $5,000,000 private placement to an existing strategic shareholder. Non-brokered private placement. 3