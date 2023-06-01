Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  HighGold Mining Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HIGH   CA42984V1031

HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

(HIGH)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:32:00 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.6700 CAD   +3.08%
Summary 
Summary

HighGold Mining : Earnings Release

06/01/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS AT MARCH 31, 2023

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

1

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,143,923

$

7,637,197

Amounts receivable

104,209

57,751

Prepaid expenses and deposits

666,313

440,572

Marketable securities (Note 3)

407,000

447,000

7,321,445

8,582,520

Equipment and right-of-use asset (Note 4)

291,042

315,744

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

53,793,419

52,649,435

$

61,405,906

$

61,547,699

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

$

504,919

$

234,466

Lease liability (Note 6)

60,337

63,766

565,256

298,232

Lease liability (Note 6)

56,087

66,650

621,343

364,882

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

63,403,104

63,403,104

Share subscriptions received in advance

20,000

-

Contributed surplus (Note 7)

3,533,354

3,368,859

Deficit

(6,171,895)

(5,589,146)

60,784,563

61,182,817

$

61,405,906

$

61,547,699

Events subsequent to the end of the period - Note 12

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors of HighGold Mining Inc. on May 25, 2023

'Michael Cinnamond'

'Darwin Green'

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

EXPENSES

Advertising and promotion

$

73,880

24,342

Consulting fees (Note 8)

14,000

28,000

Depreciation (Note 4)

15,283

-

Filing and transfer agent

27,267

30,776

Foreign exchange loss

33,982

40,182

Insurance

27,107

26,041

Interest (Note 6)

3,598

-

Office and miscellaneous

42,128

32,046

Professional fees

81,502

32,868

Rent

22,911

10,090

Salaries, wages and benefits (Note 8)

154,412

139,111

Share-based compensation (Notes 7 and 8)

74,626

134,756

Travel

38,239

-

Net loss before other items

(608,935)

(498,212)

OTHER ITEMS

Interest income

58,686

16,209

Other income

7,500

-

Gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 3)

(40,000)

24,305

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(582,749)

$

(457,698)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

73,370,210

73,020,210

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

HIGHGOLD MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Share Capital

Share

subscriptions

Number of

received in

Contributed

shares

Amount

advance

surplus

Deficit

Total

As at December 31, 2021

73,020,210

$

63,139,804

$

-

$

2,311,974

$

(4,088,157)

$

61,363,621

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

232,911

-

232,911

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(457,698)

(457,698)

As at March 31, 2022

73,020,210

$

63,139,804

$

-

$

2,544,885

$

(4,545,855)

$

61,138,834

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets

350,000

263,300

-

-

-

263,300

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

823,974

-

823,974

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,043,291)

(1,043,291)

As at December 31, 2022

73,370,210

$

63,403,104

$

-

$

3,368,859

$

(5,589,146)

$

61,182,817

Share subscriptions received in advance

-

-

20,000

-

-

20,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

164,495

-

164,495

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(582,749)

(582,749)

As at March 31, 2023

73,370,210

$

63,403,104

$

20,000

$

3,533,354

$

(6,171,895)

$

60,784,563

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

Disclaimer

Highgold Mining Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
