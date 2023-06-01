HighGold Mining : Earnings Release

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
HIGHGOLD MINING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,143,923
$
7,637,197
Amounts receivable
104,209
57,751
Prepaid expenses and deposits
666,313
440,572
Marketable securities (Note 3)
407,000
447,000
7,321,445
8,582,520
Equipment and right-of-use asset (Note 4)
291,042
315,744
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
53,793,419
52,649,435
$
61,405,906
$
61,547,699
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
504,919
$
234,466
Lease liability (Note 6)
60,337
63,766
565,256
298,232
Lease liability (Note 6)
56,087
66,650
621,343
364,882
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
63,403,104
63,403,104
Share subscriptions received in advance
20,000
-
Contributed surplus (Note 7)
3,533,354
3,368,859
Deficit
(6,171,895)
(5,589,146)
60,784,563
61,182,817
$
61,405,906
$
61,547,699
Events subsequent to the end of the period - Note 12
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors of HighGold Mining Inc. on May 25, 2023
'Michael Cinnamond'
'Darwin Green'
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
HIGHGOLD MINING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
EXPENSES
Advertising and promotion
$
73,880
24,342
Consulting fees (Note 8)
14,000
28,000
Depreciation (Note 4)
15,283
-
Filing and transfer agent
27,267
30,776
Foreign exchange loss
33,982
40,182
Insurance
27,107
26,041
Interest (Note 6)
3,598
-
Office and miscellaneous
42,128
32,046
Professional fees
81,502
32,868
Rent
22,911
10,090
Salaries, wages and benefits (Note 8)
154,412
139,111
Share-based compensation (Notes 7 and 8)
74,626
134,756
Travel
38,239
-
Net loss before other items
(608,935)
(498,212)
OTHER ITEMS
Interest income
58,686
16,209
Other income
7,500
-
Gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 3)
(40,000)
24,305
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(582,749)
$
(457,698)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
73,370,210
73,020,210
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
HIGHGOLD MINING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Share Capital
Share
subscriptions
Number of
received in
Contributed
shares
Amount
advance
surplus
Deficit
Total
As at December 31, 2021
73,020,210
$
63,139,804
$
-
$
2,311,974
$
(4,088,157)
$
61,363,621
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
232,911
-
232,911
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(457,698)
(457,698)
As at March 31, 2022
73,020,210
$
63,139,804
$
-
$
2,544,885
$
(4,545,855)
$
61,138,834
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
350,000
263,300
-
-
-
263,300
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
823,974
-
823,974
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,043,291)
(1,043,291)
As at December 31, 2022
73,370,210
$
63,403,104
$
-
$
3,368,859
$
(5,589,146)
$
61,182,817
Share subscriptions received in advance
-
-
20,000
-
-
20,000
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
164,495
-
164,495
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(582,749)
(582,749)
As at March 31, 2023
73,370,210
$
63,403,104
$
20,000
$
3,533,354
$
(6,171,895)
$
60,784,563
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
