HighGold Mining : Onyx - letter of transmittal

The Instructions accompanying this Letter of Transmittal should be read carefully before this Letter of Transmittal is completed. LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL FOR COMMON SHARES OF HIGHGOLD MINING INC. This Letter of Transmittal, properly completed and duly executed, together with all other required documents, must accompany certificates for common shares (the "Common Shares") of HighGold Mining Inc. ("HighGold") deposited in connection with the proposed arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving HighGold and Onyx Gold Corp. ("Onyx"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HighGold, that is being submitted for approval at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of HighGold ("Shareholders") to be held on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting") as described in a management information circular dated April 25, 2023 (the "Circular"). In accordance with the Plan of Arrangement, all of the Common Shares held by Shareholders (excluding Shareholders who dissent from the Arrangement) as at the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") will be exchanged for one new Common Share (each, a "New HighGold Share") and 0.25 of one common share (each, an "Onyx Share") in the capital of Onyx (the "Participating Shareholder Entitlement"). For clarity, all of the Common Shares held by any shareholders of HighGold that are not Participating Shareholders will only be exchanged for one New HighGold Share, having the special rights and restrictions set out in the Plan of Arrangement, for each Common Share held by such holder, as set forth in the Circular. Our records show that you are a Shareholder and you are therefore entitled to receive share certificates or DRS (as defined herein), as applicable, representing the Participating Shareholder Entitlement or Non-Participating Shareholder Entitlement, as applicable. In order to obtain the Participating Shareholder Entitlement or Non- Participating Shareholder Entitlement, as applicable, you will need to complete this Letter of Transmittal. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Letter of Transmittal have the meanings set out in the Circular. TO: HIGHGOLD GOLD CORP. AND TO: COMPUTERSHARE INVESTOR SERVICES INC. at its offices set out herein. In connection with the Arrangement being considered for approval at the Meeting, the undersigned delivers to you the enclosed certificate(s) for Common Shares. The following are the details of the enclosed certificate(s) and/or Direct Registration Statement (the "DRS"): Certificate Number(s) and/or DRS Holder Name in Which Registered Number of Common Shares Deposited ID The undersigned transmits herewith the certificate(s) and/or DRS described above for cancellation upon the Arrangement becoming effective (the "Effective Time"). The undersigned acknowledges receipt of the Circular and represents and warrants that the undersigned has good and sufficient authority to deposit, sell and transfer the Common Shares represented by the enclosed certificate(s) and/or DRS (the "Deposited Shares") and at the Effective Time, HighGold will acquire good title to the Deposited Shares (as the same are modified pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement) free from all liens, charges, encumbrances, claims and equities and in accordance with the following: IN CONNECTION WITH THE ARRANGEMENT AND FOR VALUE RECEIVED at the Effective Time all of the

right, title and interest of the undersigned in and to the Deposited Shares and in and to any and all dividends, distributions, payments, securities, rights, warrants, assets or other interests (collectively, "distributions") which may be declared, paid, accrued, issued, distributed, made or transferred on or in respect of the Deposited Shares or any of them as and from the Effective Date of the Arrangement, as well as the right of the undersigned to receive any and all distributions shall have been assigned to HighGold. If, notwithstanding such assignment, any distributions are received by or made payable to or to the order of the undersigned, then (i) in the case of any such cash distribution that does not exceed the cash purchase price per Common Share, the consideration payable per Common Share pursuant to the Arrangement will be reduced by the amount of any such dividend or distribution received in respect of that Common Share, and (ii) in the case of any such cash distribution in an amount that exceeds the cash purchase price per Common Share in respect of which the distribution is made, or in the case of any other distribution, the undersigned shall promptly pay or deliver the whole of any such distribution to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Depositary") for the account of HighGold, together with appropriate documentation of transfer. The undersigned irrevocably constitutes and appoints each of Aris Morfopoulos and Darwin Green, each of whom is an officer of HighGold, and any other person designated by HighGold in writing, the true and lawful agent, attorney and attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with respect to the Deposited Shares purchased in connection with the Arrangement with full power of substitution (such power of attorney, being coupled with an interest, being irrevocable) to, in the name of and on behalf of the undersigned, (a) register or record the transfer of such Deposited Shares consisting of securities on the registers of HighGold; and (b) execute and negotiate any cheques or other instruments representing any such distribution payable to or to the order of the undersigned. The undersigned revokes any and all other authority, whether as agent, attorney-in-fact, attorney, proxy or otherwise, previously conferred or agreed to be conferred by the undersigned at any time with respect to the Deposited Shares or any distributions other than as set out in this Letter of Transmittal and in any proxy granted for use at the Meeting. Other than in connection with the Meeting, no subsequent authority, whether as agent, attorney-in-fact, attorney, proxy or otherwise, will be granted with respect to the Deposited Shares or any distributions by or on behalf of the undersigned, unless the Deposited Shares are not taken up and paid for in connection with the Arrangement. The undersigned covenants and agrees to execute all such documents, transfers and other assurances as may be necessary or desirable to convey the Deposited Shares and distributions effectively to HighGold. Each authority conferred or agreed to be conferred by the undersigned in this Letter of Transmittal may be exercised during any subsequent legal incapacity of the undersigned and all obligations of the undersigned in this Letter of Transmittal shall be binding upon the heirs, personal representatives, successors and assigns of the undersigned. The undersigned authorizes and directs Computershare Investor Services Inc. to issue Direct Registration ("DRS") advices for HighGold and Onyx to which the undersigned is entitled as indicated below and to mail such advice to the address indicated below or, if no instructions are given, in the name and to the address if any, of the undersigned as appears on the share register maintained by HighGold. In the event that a DRS advice is not available, a HighGold stock certificate and Onyx stock certificate will be issued and mailed to the address indicated below. By reason of the use by the undersigned of an English language form of Letter of Transmittal, the undersigned shall be deemed to have required that any contract evidenced by the Arrangement as accepted through this Letter of Transmittal, as well as all documents related thereto, be drawn exclusively in the English language. En raison de l'usage d'une lettre d'envoi en langue anglaise par le soussigné, le soussigné et les destinataires sont présumés d'avoir requis que tout contrat attesté par l'arrangement et son acceptation par cette lettre d'envoi, de même que tous les documents qui s'y rapportent, soient rédigés exclusivement en langue anglaise.

BOX A ENTITLEMENT DELIVERY All share entitlement payments will be issued and mailed to your existing registration unless otherwise stated. If you would like your shares dispatched to a different address, please complete BOX B MAIL SHARES TO ADDRESS ON RECORD (DEFAULT)

MAIL SHARES TO A DIFFERENT ADDRESS (MUST COMPLETE BOX B)

HOLD SHARES FOR PICKUP AT COMPUTERSHARE TORONTO OFFICE: Computershare Investor Services Inc. 100 University Ave, 8th Floor, Toronto ON BOX B MAIL PAYMENT TO 3rd PARTY ADDRESS*: CHECK BOX IF SAME AS EXISTING REGISTRATION (DEFAULT) (ATTENTION NAME) (STREET NUMBER & NAME) (CITY AND PROVINCE/STATE) (COUNTRY AND POSTAL/ZIP CODE) (TELEPHONE NUMBER (BUSINESS HOURS) (SOCIAL INSURANCE/SECURITY NUMBER) THE PAYMENT WILL REMAIN IN THE NAME OF THE REGISTRATION BOX C RESIDENCY DECLARATION ALL HIGHGOLD SHAREHOLDERS ARE REQUIRED TO COMPLETE A RESIDENCY DECLARATION. FAILURE TO COMPLETE A RESIDENCY DECLARATION MAY RESULT IN A DELAY IN YOUR PAYMENT. The undersigned represents that: The beneficial owner of the HighGold common shares deposited herewith is a U.S. Shareholder.

a U.S. Shareholder. The beneficial owner of the HighGold common shares deposited herewith is not a U.S. Shareholder. A "U.S. Shareholder" is any HighGold shareholder who is either (i) has a registered account address that is located within the United States or any territory or possession thereof, or (ii) a "U.S. person" for the United States federal income tax purposes as defined in Instruction 7 below. If you are a U.S person or acting on behalf of a U.S. person, then in order to avoid backup withholding of U.S federal income tax you must provide a complete IRS Form W-9 (enclosed) below or otherwise provide certification that the U.S. person is exempt from backup withholding, as provided in the instructions (see Part VIII). If you are not a U.S. Shareholder as defined in (ii) above, but you provide an address that is located within the United States, you must complete an appropriate Form W-8.

BOX D LOST CERTIFICATES If your lost certificate(s) forms part of an estate or trust, or are valued at more than CAD $200,000.00, please contact Computershare for additional instructions. Any person who, knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person, files a statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto, commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime. PREMIUM CALCULATION X CAD $0.0216 = Premium Payable $ _____________________ NOTE: Payment NOT required if premium is less than $5.00 The option to replace your certificate by completing this Box D will expire on December 31, 2023. After this date, shareholders must contact Computershare for alternative replacement options. I enclose my certified cheque, bank draft or money order payable to Computershare Investor Services Inc. STATEMENT OF LOST CERTIFICATES The undersigned (solitarily, jointly and severally, if more than one) represents and agrees to the following: (i) the undersigned is (and, if applicable, the registered owner of the Original(s), at the time of their death, was) the lawful and unconditional owner of the Original(s) and is entitled to the full and exclusive possession thereof; (ii) the missing certificate(s) representing the Original(s) have been lost, stolen or destroyed, and have not been endorsed, cashed, negotiated, transferred, assigned, pledged, hypothecated, encumbered in any way, or otherwise disposed of; (iii) a diligent search for the certificate(s) has been made and they have not been found; and (iv) the undersigned makes this Statement for the purpose of transferring or exchanging the Original(s) (including, if applicable, without probate or letters of administration or certification of estate trustee(s) or similar documentation having been granted by any court), and hereby agrees to surrender the certificate(s) representing the Original(s) for cancellation should the undersigned, at any time, find the certificate(s). The undersigned hereby agrees, for myself and my heirs, assigns and personal representatives, in consideration of the transfer or exchange of the Original(s), to completely indemnify, protect and hold harmless HighGold Mining Inc., Computershare Investor Services Inc., Aviva Insurance Company of Canada, each of their lawful successors and assigns, and any other party to the transaction (the "Obligees"), from and against all losses, costs and damages, including court costs and attorneys' fees that they may be subject to or liable for in respect of the cancellation and/or replacement of the Original(s) and/or the certificate(s) representing the Original(s) and/ or the transfer or exchange of the Originals represented thereby, upon the transfer, exchange or issue of the Originals and/or a cheque for any cash payment. The rights accruing to the Obligees under the preceding sentence shall not be limited by the negligence, inadvertence, accident, oversight or breach of any duty or obligations on the part of the Obligees or their respective officers, employees and agents or their failure to inquire into, contest, or litigate any claim, whenever such negligence, inadvertence, accident, oversight, breach or failure may occur or have occurred. I acknowledge that a fee of CAD $0.0216 per lost HighGold Mining Inc. share is payable by the undersigned. Surety protection for the Obligees is provided under Blanket Lost Original Instruments/Waiver of Probate or Administration Bond No. 35900-16 issued by Aviva Insurance Company of Canada.