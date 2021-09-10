Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HighGold Mining : Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek Corporate Presentation

09/10/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
High Grade Gold in North America

Corporate Presentation

Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek

Sept 2021

TSX-V: HIGH

OTCQX: HGGOF

Forward Looking Statements

Forward looking statements: This presentation contains certain "forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements") concerning HighGold's plans for its properties, operations and other matters. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital to HighGold, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, statements with respect to the future price of gold and other metals, and future plans and objectives of HighGold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from HighGold's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms to HighGold, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., VP Exploration for HighGold Mining Inc. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this presentation.

HIGH GRADE GOLD IN NORTH AMERICA

HIGHGOLDMINING.COM

2

OTCQX: HGGOF

Why HIGH

  • Value backstopped by high-quality,high-grade resource - 750k oz @ 10.9 g/t AuEq
  • Fully funded drill programs, focused on step-change value creation
  • Johnson Tract, Alaska largest drill program to date underway - 20,000 meters
    • Resource expansion
    • Drilling for new discoveries at regional prospects
  • One of the dominant land positions in Timmins, Canada's #1 Gold camp - 240 sq km
    • Drilling Q4 2021

HIGH GRADE GOLD IN NORTH AMERICA

HIGHGOLDMINING.COM

3

Capitalization Structure

As of Sept 1, 2021

Shareholders

Issued & Outstanding

60.7 million

Other

Warrants

4.9 million*

41%

35%

Options

4.7 million

Fully Diluted

70.3 million

C$82M

7%

17%

Market Capitalization

Senior Gold

(based on TSX.V price of C$1.35)

Producer

Cash (no debt)

C$14M

Institutional

  • Dynamic
  • Franklin
  • Sentry
  • Sprott Fund

Mgmt. and Close Associates

  • R. McEwen
  • J. Tognetti
  • J. Robins

Analyst Coverage

Brock Colterjohn

HIGHGOLDMINING.COM

Share price since start of trading - low of $0.57 and high of $3.14

*Warrants: 0.2M @ $0.70 expiring 09/2021, 4.3M @ $2.15 expiring 06/2023 and 0.4M founders @ $0.45 expiring 08/2024 (escrowed)

HIGH GRADE GOLD IN NORTH AMERICA

4

People

Experience, Jurisdictional Expertise, Multiple Discoveries

Darwin Green, MSc, PGeo | President & CEO, Director

25 years' industry experience, with majority in Alaska; Technical and capital market strength Formerly VP Exploration from discovery through PEA for +14 Mt Palmer VMS deposit, AK

MANAGEMENT

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, B.ASc, Peng | VP Exploration

Seasoned mining executive with over 30 years' experience in domestic/international mineral exploration and project development

Major successes include role as VP Exploration for Fronteer Gold, acquired by Newmont for $2.3 billion

Aris Morfopoulos, B.Comm | CFO, Director

Corporate manager and accountant with over 25 years' experience; worked as CFO, Sr. Exec and director of several of Jr mining companies

Naomi Nemeth, B.Sc, MA | VP Investor Relations

Seasoned IR professional with +25 years' experience; Served as Sr Management, CEO, and Director with various Jr mining companies

Mike Cinnamond, CPA, LL.B | Director (Independent)

DIRECTORS

CFO for B2Gold; Previously audit partner at PWC

Michael Gray, MSc | Director (Independent)

INDEPENDENT

Mining Analyst Agentis Capital, previously Team Head, Canada and Managing Director for Macquarie Capital Markets

Lance Miller PhD | Director (Independent)

VP Natural Resources for NANA, one of 12 Alaska native regional corporations; 30 years' minerals industry experience

Anne Labelle B.Sc., LL.B | Director (Independent)

Former VP of Legal & Sustainability for Midas Gold Corp., managing all aspects of legal, sustainability and regulatory affairs

HIGH GRADE GOLD IN NORTH AMERICA

HIGHGOLDMINING.COM

5

OTCQX: HGGOF

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Highgold Mining Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
