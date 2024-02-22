VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry O’Shea as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. O’Shea has also been appointed to Highland’s Board of Directors.



Mr. O’Shea joined Highland Copper in February 2022 as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and was appointed Interim CEO in October 2023. Mr. O’Shea has considerable operating, capital markets and finance experience across diverse industries and countries. Prior to Highland, he was the CFO of Fiore Gold Ltd., who successfully restarted the Pan Mine in Nevada and were subsequently acquired by Calibre Mining Corp. Prior to Fiore, Mr. O’Shea spent eight years with New Gold Inc., initially as Vice President of Finance where he oversaw operational analytics, financial planning and capital project controls, particularly new mine construction. He then served as Vice President, Business Development, responsible for corporate development, investor relations, and strategic capital allocation. Mr. O’Shea is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School.

“On behalf of the Board, we are very excited to welcome Barry as our full-time CEO. He will also join our Board of Directors after serving in the interim CEO role since October 2023. Barry’s positive leadership style, ability to communicate across multiple stakeholder levels, and his strong commitment to responsible environment, health and safety practises and the community, will provide the right leadership for Highland as it positions itself for construction and operations. The Board performed a very thorough process utilizing both the internal talent on the Board and external advisors during the search for our next CEO. After much diligence, it was apparent Barry will provide Highland the right leadership as its CEO,” stated Steve Hicks, Chair of the Board of Highland Copper.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the deposit and providing space for infrastructure as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

