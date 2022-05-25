LONGUEUIL, Quebec, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company” or “Highland Copper”) reports third quarter 2022 results and provides an update on the Company’s ongoing transformation. For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 that are available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.



Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2022 Highlights

During the quarter, we continued work on the updated Feasibility Study which is being undertaken by G Mining Services Inc. (“G Mining”). At March 31, 2022, approximately 90% of the underlying engineering work was completed. We are targeting to complete the updated Feasibility Study, including a development schedule, by June 2022.

The Company is aiming to initiate construction activities at the Copperwood Project in early 2023, depending in part on the results of the updated Feasibility Study and reigning conditions in the financial and capital markets.

Year to date, a range of key steps have been taken to prepare Highland Copper for funding and development of our key assets in Michigan. The sale of the Company’s exploration assets and an equity raise in the first half of the year facilitated payment of all outstanding corporate debt. Six new Board members were added in December 2021 and we announced the appointment of Barry O’Shea as Highland’s Chief Financial Officer in February 2022.

At White Pine North, the Company plans to initiate baseline environmental studies over the coming months and will consider a conversion drilling program this coming winter. We plan to begin a Feasibility Study in the first half of 2023.

The Company realized net income loss of $1.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and a net income loss of $0.7 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 (nil per share) compared to a net loss of $0.8 million during the three-month comparative period and a net loss of $2.5 million for the nine-month comparative period in 2021 (nil per share); net income during the 2022 period includes a gain of $2.9 million on the sale of UPX Minerals to Sweetwater.

Expenditures in the three months ended March 31, 2022 relate primarily to the ongoing updated Feasibility Study work for Copperwood.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company is debt free, has cash of $14.1 million and working capital of $13.2 million.



Denis Miville-Deschênes, the Company’s CEO, stated: “We are pleased with the progress on the updated Feasibility Study and remain on track to complete it in June 2022. We recently had an exciting team session at site reviewing the execution plan for the Copperwood project. Copperwood is one of very few copper projects, advanced both from a permitting and study perspective, and located in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. We also spent time considering our plans at White Pine North, a past producer that has the potential to significantly scale production growth in Michigan. We look forward to updating the market in the near-term.”

