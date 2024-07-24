Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024
In US dollars (Unaudited)
HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March 31
June 30,
(Unaudited, in US dollars)
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,441,020
$
7,030,317
Amounts receivable
61,477
66,870
Prepaid expenses and deposits
313,439
71,655
Non current assets
21,815,936
7,168,842
Environmental bond (Note 4a)
2,267,680
613,633
Investment in associates (Note 4b)
15,704,078
-
Capital assets
-
20,037
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)
19,465,070
24,113,990
Total assets
$
59,252,764
$
31,916,502
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
640,383
$
1,997,597
Non current liabilities
640,383
1,997,597
Loans and borrowings (Note 5)
1,661,779
-
Asset retirement obligation (Note 6)
1,128,961
1,939,141
Total liabilities
$
3,431,123
$
3,936,738
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
83,948,586
Share capital (Note 7)
$
83,948,586
Contributed surplus
16,654,569
16,058,937
Deficit
(45,237,185)
(72,830,802)
Cumulative translation adjustment
455,671
803,043
Total equity
$
55,821,641
$
27,979,764
Total liabilities and equity
$
59,252,764
$
31,916,502
Going concern (Note 2)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
/S/ Barry O'Shea
/s/ Caroline Donally
Barry O'Shea, CEO
Caroline Donally, Director
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
March 31,
2024
March 31,
(Unaudited, in US dollars)
2023
2023
Expenses and other items
$
248,435
$
8,206,218
Exploration and evaluation (Note 9)
$
1,615,948
$
3,400,869
Management and administration (Note 10)
517,681
447,162
2,493,424
1,420,125
Depreciation and amortization
-
2,693
1,288
8,325
Share-based compensation
130,006
145,713
595,632
697,261
Gain on sale of controlling interest in White Pine (Note 4b)
-
-
(39,521,720)
-
Accretion on environmental liability
-
1,601
-
4,802
Share of loss in associates (Note 4b)
1,293,393
-
1,564,892
-
Finance income
(270,594)
(74,281)
(556,947)
(155,423)
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
(48,816)
(8,689)
(376,404)
(338,960)
Net income (loss) for the period
(1,870,105)
(2,130,147)
27,593,617
(5,036,999)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income
(61,340)
(347,372)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
18,848
(461,854)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
(1,931,445)
$
(2,111,299)
$ 27,246,245
$
(5,498,853)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
basic and diluted
736,363,619
736,363,619
736,363,619
736,363,619
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine months ended
2024
March 31,
(Unaudited, in US dollars)
2023
Operating activities
$
27,593,617
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(5,036,999)
Adjustments
595,632
Share-based compensation
697,261
Depreciation and amortization
1,288
8,325
Gain on sale of controlling interest in White Pine Copper LLC
(39,521,720)
-
Share of loss in associates
1,564,892
-
Accretion on environmental liability
-
4,802
Interest expense
17,354
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange
(376,404)
(338,960)
Changes in working capital items
5,393
Sales taxes receivable
(91,217)
Prepaid expenses and other
(241,784)
(21,391)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,357,214)
(175,005)
(11,718,946)
(4,953,184)
Investing activities
(1,654,047)
Environmental bond (Note 4)
1,062,516
Additions to capital assets
-
(12,997)
Proceeds from sale of controlling interest in White Pine Copper LLC
28,190,688
-
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
(266,025)
(266,025)
Investment in associate
(170,000)
-
26,100,616
783,494
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currency
29,033
(131,219)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
14,410,703
(4,300,909)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
7,030,317
12,929,815
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
21,441,020
$
8,628,906
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 12)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Number of
issued and
Cumulative
Total
outstanding
Contributed
translation
shareholders'
(Unaudited, in US dollars)
shares
Share Capital
Surplus
Deficit
adjustment
equity
Balance at June 30, 2023
736,363,619
$
83,948,586
$
16,058,937
$
(72,830,802)
$
803,043
$
27,979,764
Net income for the period
-
-
-
27,593,617
-
27,593,617
Share-based compensation
-
-
595,632
-
-
595,632
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(347,372)
(347,372)
Balance at March 31, 2024
736,363,619
$
83,948,586
$
16,654,569
$
(45,237,185)
$
455,671
$
55,821,641
Balance at June 30, 2022
736,363,619
$
83,948,586
$
15,220,385
$
(66,026,815)
$
1,116,449
$
34,258,605
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(5,036,999)
-
(5,036,999)
Share-based compensation
-
-
697,261
-
-
697,261
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(461,854)
(461,854)
Balance at March 31, 2023
736,363,619
$
83,948,586
$
15,917,646
$
(71,063,814)
$
654,595
$
29,457,013
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company. Highland and its subsidiaries (together "Highland" or the "Company") are primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Michigan, USA. The address of the Company's registered office is 1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 4N7. Highland's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "HI" and on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HDRSF".
The Company's principal assets, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula region, include the 100%-owned Copperwood copper project (the "Copperwood Project") and the 34%-owned White Pine North copper project (the "White Pine North Project").
All financial results in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.
The Board of Directors approved these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on May 29, 2024.
2. GOING CONCERN
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will continue its operations in the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of operations.
The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties associated with its future exploration and development activities. The recovery of amounts recorded for exploration and evaluation assets depends on the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the development of the projects, future profitable production from the projects, or proceeds from their disposition thereof.
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company had negative cash flows from operations of $11,718,946 ($4,953,184 for nine months ended March 31, 2023). In addition, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $45,237,185 as at March 31, 2024 ($72,830,802 as at June 30, 2023). The Company will require additional financing to fund its operations and to meet its planned investment in the Copperwood and White Pine North projects. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had working capital (total current assets less total current liabilities) of $21,175,553 ($5,171,245 as at June 30, 2023) and believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations for the next 12 months. However, since the Company is in the exploration and development stage, no revenue nor positive cash flow has yet been generated from its operating activities. The Company has relied upon external financings, primarily through the issuance of equity, exercise of warrants and share options, as well as proceeds from the disposal of exploration and evaluation assets, to fund its operations in the past. While the Company has
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)
been successful in raising funds in the past, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future.
If management is unable to obtain adequate funding, the Company may be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets may be less than amounts reflected in these financial statements.
The conditions and uncertainties described above indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These consolidated interim financial statements do not reflect any adjustments to the carrying values or the classification of assets and liabilities and reported expenses that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company completed a transaction with Kinterra Copper USA LLC ("Kinterra") where the Company sold 66% of the common shares of White Pine LLC, which owns the White Pine North Project, in exchange for $30 million in cash (the "Kinterra Transaction"). The funds are not restricted and may be allocated to the Copperwood Project where the Company has initiated early site work.
3. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
- Basis of presentation
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and footnotes required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The accounting policies used in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied in the Company's most recent consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023. In addition, the Company adopted the following policy for investment in associate to account for its investment in the White Pine North Project.
The Company accounts for its investment in associate using the equity method. Under the equity method, the Company's investment in associate is initially recognized at cost and subsequently increased or decreased to recognize the Company's share of net earnings/losses and other comprehensive earnings/losses of the investee, after any adjustments necessary to give effect to uniform accounting policies, any other movement in the investee's reserves, and for impairment losses after the initial recognition date. The Company's share of earnings or losses of its investee are recognized in the Company's Statement of Income/Loss and Comprehensive Income/Loss during the period. The investment in associate is evaluated at each reporting period by management for indicators that carrying value is impaired and may not be recoverable.
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)
The comparative information includes the consolidation of the White Pine North Project, while in current period, the investment in the White Pine North Project is accounted for using the equity method after completion of the Kinterra Transaction.
b) Critical accounting estimates and judgments
The preparation of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements in conformity with IAS 34 requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The Company has consistently applied the significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions set out in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, to all the periods presented in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Judgement was also applied in the inputs used in accounting for the fair value of share-based payment for stock options granted during the period (Note 8).
4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
Copperwood
White Pine
Project
Project
Total
Balance at June 30, 2023
$
18,070,084
$
6,043,906
$
24,113,990
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
266,025
-
266,025
Addition to asset retirement obligation
1,128,961
1,128,961
Disposition of controlling interest in White Pine Copper LLC
-
(6,043,906)
(6,043,906)
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
19,465,070
$
-
$
19,465,070
- Environmental Bond
On May 13, 2014, the Company acquired from Copper Range Company (CRC) all rights, title, and interest in the White Pine North Project. On July 27, 2021, in accordance with the acquisition agreement, Highland (i) deposited an agreed amount of $1,676,149 with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy ("EGLE") associated with the remediation and closure plan of the previous White Pine operation; and (ii) released CRC from its environmental obligations with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
In December 2022, the Company secured a surety bond as financial assurance for the White Pine North Project. As part of that process, the Company placed a cash deposit of $613,633 with the surety provider, which represents 35% of the value of the total assurance. Following the completion of the Kinterra Transaction in July 2023, the financial assurance for the White Pine North Project of $613,633 was returned.
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)
During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company secured a surety bond as financial assurance for the Copperwood Project. The Company paid a cash deposit of $2,267,680, which represents 35% of the financial assurance valued at $6,479,089.
b) Deconsolidation of White Pine North Project, Michigan, USA, and investment in associates
On July 24, 2023, the Company completed a transaction with Kinterra Copper USA LLC in which the Company sold 66% of the common shares of White Pine LLC, which owns the White Pine North Project, in exchange for $30 million in cash.
Effective July 24, 2023, the Company held an interest of 34% (compared to 100% as at June 30, 2023) in White Pine Copper LLC and management determined that the Company was no longer in a position of control over White Pine Copper LLC. Management determined it was able to exert significant influence on White Pine Copper LLC and accordingly, the Company deconsolidated White Pine Copper LLC on July 24, 2023, and started accounting for its investment in White Pine Copper LLC using the equity method. The Company hence derecognized the assets and liabilities of the White Pine North from its consolidated statement of financial position, recorded its interest at fair value as an investment in associate for $15,552,471 and recognized a net non-cash gain on deconsolidation of $42,247,718.
The following tables summarize the financial information related to White Pine Copper LLC on July 24, 2023, immediately prior to deconsolidation, before intercompany adjustments:
Non-current assets
Capital assets
$
18,748
Exploration and evaluation assets
6,043,906
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligation
(1,939,141)
Total net assets
$
4,123,513
The following table details the gain on sale:
Fair value of consideration received (net)
$
28,190,688
Fair value of retained non-controlling investment in White Pine Copper LLC
15,454,545
Carrying amount of White Pine Copper LLC
(4,123,513)
Gain on sale of controlling interest in subsidiary
$
39,521,720
