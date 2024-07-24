Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024

In US dollars (Unaudited)

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31

June 30,

(Unaudited, in US dollars)

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

21,441,020

$

7,030,317

Amounts receivable

61,477

66,870

Prepaid expenses and deposits

313,439

71,655

Non current assets

21,815,936

7,168,842

Environmental bond (Note 4a)

2,267,680

613,633

Investment in associates (Note 4b)

15,704,078

-

Capital assets

-

20,037

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)

19,465,070

24,113,990

Total assets

$

59,252,764

$

31,916,502

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

640,383

$

1,997,597

Non current liabilities

640,383

1,997,597

Loans and borrowings (Note 5)

1,661,779

-

Asset retirement obligation (Note 6)

1,128,961

1,939,141

Total liabilities

$

3,431,123

$

3,936,738

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

83,948,586

Share capital (Note 7)

$

83,948,586

Contributed surplus

16,654,569

16,058,937

Deficit

(45,237,185)

(72,830,802)

Cumulative translation adjustment

455,671

803,043

Total equity

$

55,821,641

$

27,979,764

Total liabilities and equity

$

59,252,764

$

31,916,502

Going concern (Note 2)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

/S/ Barry O'Shea

/s/ Caroline Donally

___________________________

___________________________

Barry O'Shea, CEO

Caroline Donally, Director

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

2024

March 31,

2024

March 31,

(Unaudited, in US dollars)

2023

2023

Expenses and other items

$

248,435

$

8,206,218

Exploration and evaluation (Note 9)

$

1,615,948

$

3,400,869

Management and administration (Note 10)

517,681

447,162

2,493,424

1,420,125

Depreciation and amortization

-

2,693

1,288

8,325

Share-based compensation

130,006

145,713

595,632

697,261

Gain on sale of controlling interest in White Pine (Note 4b)

-

-

(39,521,720)

-

Accretion on environmental liability

-

1,601

-

4,802

Share of loss in associates (Note 4b)

1,293,393

-

1,564,892

-

Finance income

(270,594)

(74,281)

(556,947)

(155,423)

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange

(48,816)

(8,689)

(376,404)

(338,960)

Net income (loss) for the period

(1,870,105)

(2,130,147)

27,593,617

(5,036,999)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income

(61,340)

(347,372)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

18,848

(461,854)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

(1,931,445)

$

(2,111,299)

$ 27,246,245

$

(5,498,853)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

0.04

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

basic and diluted

736,363,619

736,363,619

736,363,619

736,363,619

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine months ended

2024

March 31,

(Unaudited, in US dollars)

2023

Operating activities

$

27,593,617

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(5,036,999)

Adjustments

595,632

Share-based compensation

697,261

Depreciation and amortization

1,288

8,325

Gain on sale of controlling interest in White Pine Copper LLC

(39,521,720)

-

Share of loss in associates

1,564,892

-

Accretion on environmental liability

-

4,802

Interest expense

17,354

-

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange

(376,404)

(338,960)

Changes in working capital items

5,393

Sales taxes receivable

(91,217)

Prepaid expenses and other

(241,784)

(21,391)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,357,214)

(175,005)

(11,718,946)

(4,953,184)

Investing activities

(1,654,047)

Environmental bond (Note 4)

1,062,516

Additions to capital assets

-

(12,997)

Proceeds from sale of controlling interest in White Pine Copper LLC

28,190,688

-

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

(266,025)

(266,025)

Investment in associate

(170,000)

-

26,100,616

783,494

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currency

29,033

(131,219)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

14,410,703

(4,300,909)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

7,030,317

12,929,815

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

21,441,020

$

8,628,906

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 12)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

Number of

issued and

Cumulative

Total

outstanding

Contributed

translation

shareholders'

(Unaudited, in US dollars)

shares

Share Capital

Surplus

Deficit

adjustment

equity

Balance at June 30, 2023

736,363,619

$

83,948,586

$

16,058,937

$

(72,830,802)

$

803,043

$

27,979,764

Net income for the period

-

-

-

27,593,617

-

27,593,617

Share-based compensation

-

-

595,632

-

-

595,632

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(347,372)

(347,372)

Balance at March 31, 2024

736,363,619

$

83,948,586

$

16,654,569

$

(45,237,185)

$

455,671

$

55,821,641

Balance at June 30, 2022

736,363,619

$

83,948,586

$

15,220,385

$

(66,026,815)

$

1,116,449

$

34,258,605

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(5,036,999)

-

(5,036,999)

Share-based compensation

-

-

697,261

-

-

697,261

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(461,854)

(461,854)

Balance at March 31, 2023

736,363,619

$

83,948,586

$

15,917,646

$

(71,063,814)

$

654,595

$

29,457,013

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company. Highland and its subsidiaries (together "Highland" or the "Company") are primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Michigan, USA. The address of the Company's registered office is 1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 4N7. Highland's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "HI" and on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HDRSF".

The Company's principal assets, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula region, include the 100%-owned Copperwood copper project (the "Copperwood Project") and the 34%-owned White Pine North copper project (the "White Pine North Project").

All financial results in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Board of Directors approved these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on May 29, 2024.

2. GOING CONCERN

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will continue its operations in the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of operations.

The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties associated with its future exploration and development activities. The recovery of amounts recorded for exploration and evaluation assets depends on the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the development of the projects, future profitable production from the projects, or proceeds from their disposition thereof.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company had negative cash flows from operations of $11,718,946 ($4,953,184 for nine months ended March 31, 2023). In addition, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $45,237,185 as at March 31, 2024 ($72,830,802 as at June 30, 2023). The Company will require additional financing to fund its operations and to meet its planned investment in the Copperwood and White Pine North projects. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had working capital (total current assets less total current liabilities) of $21,175,553 ($5,171,245 as at June 30, 2023) and believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations for the next 12 months. However, since the Company is in the exploration and development stage, no revenue nor positive cash flow has yet been generated from its operating activities. The Company has relied upon external financings, primarily through the issuance of equity, exercise of warrants and share options, as well as proceeds from the disposal of exploration and evaluation assets, to fund its operations in the past. While the Company has

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)

been successful in raising funds in the past, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future.

If management is unable to obtain adequate funding, the Company may be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets may be less than amounts reflected in these financial statements.

The conditions and uncertainties described above indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These consolidated interim financial statements do not reflect any adjustments to the carrying values or the classification of assets and liabilities and reported expenses that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company completed a transaction with Kinterra Copper USA LLC ("Kinterra") where the Company sold 66% of the common shares of White Pine LLC, which owns the White Pine North Project, in exchange for $30 million in cash (the "Kinterra Transaction"). The funds are not restricted and may be allocated to the Copperwood Project where the Company has initiated early site work.

3. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

  1. Basis of presentation

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and footnotes required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The accounting policies used in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied in the Company's most recent consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023. In addition, the Company adopted the following policy for investment in associate to account for its investment in the White Pine North Project.

The Company accounts for its investment in associate using the equity method. Under the equity method, the Company's investment in associate is initially recognized at cost and subsequently increased or decreased to recognize the Company's share of net earnings/losses and other comprehensive earnings/losses of the investee, after any adjustments necessary to give effect to uniform accounting policies, any other movement in the investee's reserves, and for impairment losses after the initial recognition date. The Company's share of earnings or losses of its investee are recognized in the Company's Statement of Income/Loss and Comprehensive Income/Loss during the period. The investment in associate is evaluated at each reporting period by management for indicators that carrying value is impaired and may not be recoverable.

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)

The comparative information includes the consolidation of the White Pine North Project, while in current period, the investment in the White Pine North Project is accounted for using the equity method after completion of the Kinterra Transaction.

b) Critical accounting estimates and judgments

The preparation of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements in conformity with IAS 34 requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The Company has consistently applied the significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions set out in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, to all the periods presented in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Judgement was also applied in the inputs used in accounting for the fair value of share-based payment for stock options granted during the period (Note 8).

4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

Copperwood

White Pine

Project

Project

Total

Balance at June 30, 2023

$

18,070,084

$

6,043,906

$

24,113,990

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

266,025

-

266,025

Addition to asset retirement obligation

1,128,961

1,128,961

Disposition of controlling interest in White Pine Copper LLC

-

(6,043,906)

(6,043,906)

Balance at March 31, 2024

$

19,465,070

$

-

$

19,465,070

  1. Environmental Bond
    On May 13, 2014, the Company acquired from Copper Range Company (CRC) all rights, title, and interest in the White Pine North Project. On July 27, 2021, in accordance with the acquisition agreement, Highland (i) deposited an agreed amount of $1,676,149 with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy ("EGLE") associated with the remediation and closure plan of the previous White Pine operation; and (ii) released CRC from its environmental obligations with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
    In December 2022, the Company secured a surety bond as financial assurance for the White Pine North Project. As part of that process, the Company placed a cash deposit of $613,633 with the surety provider, which represents 35% of the value of the total assurance. Following the completion of the Kinterra Transaction in July 2023, the financial assurance for the White Pine North Project of $613,633 was returned.

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company secured a surety bond as financial assurance for the Copperwood Project. The Company paid a cash deposit of $2,267,680, which represents 35% of the financial assurance valued at $6,479,089.

b) Deconsolidation of White Pine North Project, Michigan, USA, and investment in associates

On July 24, 2023, the Company completed a transaction with Kinterra Copper USA LLC in which the Company sold 66% of the common shares of White Pine LLC, which owns the White Pine North Project, in exchange for $30 million in cash.

Effective July 24, 2023, the Company held an interest of 34% (compared to 100% as at June 30, 2023) in White Pine Copper LLC and management determined that the Company was no longer in a position of control over White Pine Copper LLC. Management determined it was able to exert significant influence on White Pine Copper LLC and accordingly, the Company deconsolidated White Pine Copper LLC on July 24, 2023, and started accounting for its investment in White Pine Copper LLC using the equity method. The Company hence derecognized the assets and liabilities of the White Pine North from its consolidated statement of financial position, recorded its interest at fair value as an investment in associate for $15,552,471 and recognized a net non-cash gain on deconsolidation of $42,247,718.

The following tables summarize the financial information related to White Pine Copper LLC on July 24, 2023, immediately prior to deconsolidation, before intercompany adjustments:

Non-current assets

Capital assets

$

18,748

Exploration and evaluation assets

6,043,906

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligation

(1,939,141)

Total net assets

$

4,123,513

The following table details the gain on sale:

Fair value of consideration received (net)

$

28,190,688

Fair value of retained non-controlling investment in White Pine Copper LLC

15,454,545

Carrying amount of White Pine Copper LLC

(4,123,513)

Gain on sale of controlling interest in subsidiary

$

39,521,720

