Highland Copper Company Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - in US dollars)

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company. Highland and its subsidiaries (together "Highland" or the "Company") are primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Michigan, USA. The address of the Company's registered office is 1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 4N7. Highland's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "HI" and on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HDRSF".

The Company's principal assets, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula region, include the 100%-owned Copperwood copper project (the "Copperwood Project") and the 34%-owned White Pine North copper project (the "White Pine North Project").

All financial results in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Board of Directors approved these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on May 29, 2024.

2. GOING CONCERN

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will continue its operations in the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of operations.

The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties associated with its future exploration and development activities. The recovery of amounts recorded for exploration and evaluation assets depends on the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the development of the projects, future profitable production from the projects, or proceeds from their disposition thereof.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company had negative cash flows from operations of $11,718,946 ($4,953,184 for nine months ended March 31, 2023). In addition, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $45,237,185 as at March 31, 2024 ($72,830,802 as at June 30, 2023). The Company will require additional financing to fund its operations and to meet its planned investment in the Copperwood and White Pine North projects. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had working capital (total current assets less total current liabilities) of $21,175,553 ($5,171,245 as at June 30, 2023) and believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations for the next 12 months. However, since the Company is in the exploration and development stage, no revenue nor positive cash flow has yet been generated from its operating activities. The Company has relied upon external financings, primarily through the issuance of equity, exercise of warrants and share options, as well as proceeds from the disposal of exploration and evaluation assets, to fund its operations in the past. While the Company has