Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

16.11.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 285.6 million (previous year CHF 386.1 million).
  • EBIT decreased to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million).
  • The equity ratio was 25.8% at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 29.3%).

Pratteln, November 16, 2023 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months

Group development in the third quarter of 2023

  • Compared to the previous year, consolidated revenues decreased due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects.
  • EBIT amounted to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million).
  • The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8%.

The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF millionQ3 2023Q3 2022Change in %
Sales 285.6 386.1 -26.0
EBIT -3.0 1.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -18.0 -12.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -18.4 -12.3 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.32 -0.22 n/a
Segment sales   
Film 171.7 272.1 -36.9
Sports and Event 113.9 114.0 -0.1
Segment earnings   
Film 5.6 12.2 -54.1
Sports and Event -4.2 -6.5 35.8
       
CHF millionSept. 30, 2023Dec. 31, 2022Change in %
Total assets 632.0 634.2 -0.4
Equity 163.0 186.0 -12.4
Equity ratio (%) 25.8 29.3 -3.5 points
Current financial liabilities 208.2 112.3 85.4
Cash and cash equivalents 25.9 29.9 -13.5
           
For further information:   
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      
             

 


