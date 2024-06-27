EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Annual General Meeting 2024 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

The Annual General Meeting 2024 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors.

Pratteln, 27 June 2024

Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Pratteln ("HLC"), held its Annual General Meeting today. All motions of the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren, Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were additionally re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee.

Further information:

Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch


