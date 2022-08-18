Highlight Communications : 2Q2022  Quarterly Statement as of 30.06.2022

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

B U S I N E S S D E V E L O P M E N T O F T H E F I L M S E G M E N T

Industry conditions

Home entertainment

In the first half of 2022, the home entertainment sector was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in only a few isolated cases still. The reopening of movie theaters in summer 2021 led to an increase in initial releases in 2022.

While the digital distribution formats TVoD (Transactional-Video-on-Demand) and EST (Electronic-Sell-Through) broke even, the classic home entertainment market as a whole continued its downward trend. Sales of EUR 370.0 million were generated in the period from January to June 2022, down 1.34 % on the same period of 2021 (EUR 375.0 million).

However, these figures do not include SVoD (Subsription-Video-on-Demand), an area that is experiencing

substantial­ growth and achieved sales of EUR 1.137 billion in the reporting period (same period of 2021: EUR 1,003.0 million).

The downturn on the conventional market as a whole relates to the ongoing decline in sales volumes for purchases and rentals of physical media (DVDs and Blu-rays), which fell by around -7.7 % to EUR 157.0 million (same period of 2021: EUR 170.0 million). Digital exploitation formats SVoD and EST were increased, with sales of EUR 208.0 million around 5.0 % above the previous year's figure of EUR 198.0 million.

Operational development

Various library deals were agreed with several TV exploiters and streaming platforms, including ProSieben, SAT.1, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and RTL.

Theatrical production

In the first half of 2022, filming began on "Three Musketeers" (continued from 2021), "Manta, Manta 2" with Til Schweiger directing and starring, "Perfect Addiction", and "19:04".

In the same period, the Constantin Film Group secured the exploitation rights for "Natural Born Liar aka Men- teur".

Theatrical distribution

In the first half of 2022, German movie theaters were not able to present their films to viewers without conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic until April 2, 2022. For this reason, only two Constantin Group movies were released: "Stasikomödie" (a Leander Haußmann adaptation) and "Mia & Me".

Home entertainment

Notable new releases on the home entertainment market in the first half of 2022 included the international in-house theatrical production "Resident Evil - Welcome to Raccoon City" and the German in-house theatrical production "Contra".

In addition, the hit movie "After We Fell" was released right at the beginning of the year.