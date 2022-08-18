Highlight Communications : 2Q2022 Quarterly Statement as of 30.06.2022
2Q2022INTERIM REPORT AS OF
June 30, 2022
Significantly positive sales performance at the Highlight Group
Consolidated sales increase by 29.8 % year-on-year to CHF 268.2 million.
The equity ratio increased slightly to 29.4 % in the first half of 2022 (December 31, 2021: 29.1 %).
EBIT amounts to CHF -3.7 million as expected.
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Interim report 2Q2022
1
2
C O N T EN TS
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- Business development of the segments:
-
Consolidated balance sheet
15
Ω FILM
3
Ω SPORTS AND EVENT
5
-
Consolidated income statement
16
- Results of operations, net assets and financial
- Consolidated statement of comprehensive
situation of the Highlight Group
8
income/loss
17
- Report on risks and opportunities
10
-
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
18
- Forecast
11
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
19
- Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements
20
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Contents
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
B U S I N E S S D E V E L O P M E N T O F T H E F I L M S E G M E N T
Industry conditions
Home entertainment
In the first half of 2022, the home entertainment sector was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in only a few isolated cases still. The reopening of movie theaters in summer 2021 led to an increase in initial releases in 2022.
While the digital distribution formats TVoD (Transactional-Video-on-Demand) and EST (Electronic-Sell-Through) broke even, the classic home entertainment market as a whole continued its downward trend. Sales of EUR 370.0 million were generated in the period from January to June 2022, down 1.34 % on the same period of 2021 (EUR 375.0 million).
However, these figures do not include SVoD (Subsription-Video-on-Demand), an area that is experiencing
substantial growth and achieved sales of EUR 1.137 billion in the reporting period (same period of 2021: EUR 1,003.0 million).
The downturn on the conventional market as a whole relates to the ongoing decline in sales volumes for purchases and rentals of physical media (DVDs and Blu-rays), which fell by around -7.7 % to EUR 157.0 million (same period of 2021: EUR 170.0 million). Digital exploitation formats SVoD and EST were increased, with sales of EUR 208.0 million around 5.0 % above the previous year's figure of EUR 198.0 million.
Operational development
Various library deals were agreed with several TV exploiters and streaming platforms, including ProSieben, SAT.1, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and RTL.
Theatrical production
In the first half of 2022, filming began on "Three Musketeers" (continued from 2021), "Manta, Manta 2" with Til Schweiger directing and starring, "Perfect Addiction", and "19:04".
In the same period, the Constantin Film Group secured the exploitation rights for "Natural Born Liar aka Men- teur".
Theatrical distribution
In the first half of 2022, German movie theaters were not able to present their films to viewers without conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic until April 2, 2022. For this reason, only two Constantin Group movies were released: "Stasikomödie" (a Leander Haußmann adaptation) and "Mia & Me".
Home entertainment
Notable new releases on the home entertainment market in the first half of 2022 included the international in-house theatrical production "Resident Evil - Welcome to Raccoon City" and the German in-house theatrical production "Contra".
In addition, the hit movie "After We Fell" was released right at the beginning of the year.
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Interim management report
3
License trading/TV exploitation
In German free TV exploitation, sales were generated in particular by the start of the license for the theatrical movie "The Silence" in the second quarter of this year. In pay TV, licenses began for movies including "Break- ing News in Yuba County" and "Die in a Gunfight" (Sky).
TV service production
In the reporting period, Constantin Entertainment GmbH produced episodes of the new daily show "Doppelt kocht besser" with celebrity chef Alexander Kumptner (SAT.1).
Constantin Television GmbH filmed another two episodes of "Kroatien-Krimi" for Degeto, and filming began on the streaming series "Liebes Kind" for Netflix and on the TV series "Im Zeichen des Wassermanns" for ARD. In addition, more episodes of the soap opera "Dahoam is Dahoam" were filmed for BR.
At Hager Moss Film GmbH, the TV film "Gaffer - und ihr schaut zu" was filmed for SWR and another episode of the TV series "Ein Krimi aus Passau" for Bayerischer Rundfunk.
Furthermore, filming began at Moovie GmbH on the TV series "Hübsches Gesicht" for RTL+ and at Olga Film GmbH on two more episodes of the crime film series "Kommissarin Lucas" for ZDF.
At Rat Pack Filmproduktion GmbH, two productions were filmed for international streaming services, and filming work began on another two ARD episodes of the series "Daheim in den Bergen".
Analysis of non-financial performance indicators
Theatrical distribution
Of the Constantin Film titles screened in German movie theaters in the first half of 2022, "Contra", which was released in 2021 already, recorded around 762,000 moviegoers and sales of approximately EUR 6.7 million. The top Constantin title in the first half of 2022 was "Mia and Me".
Home entertainment
In the period from January to June 2022, the Highlight Group achieved a share of around 3.0 % on the German video market without its sales partners Paramount Home Entertainment and Universal Home Entertainment. Its market position was maintained in 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021 (3.0 %) thanks to its broad range of programming and good sales figures. Performance in the first half of 2022 benefited from the sales figures for the theatrical hit "After We Fell", which generated more than 250,000 transactions in digital distri- bution.
While the negative trend on the physical home entertainment market will presumably continue, the growth prospects for digital home entertainment are still positive. Growth is expected, partly as a result of additional SVoD platforms entering the market.
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Interim management report
4
License trading/TV exploitation
The ARD premiere broadcast of the fourth installment in the "Ostwind" series "Ostwind - Aris Ankunft" over Easter on April 15, 2022, was a hit not just with children but also with the adult audience. The family movie drew 1.36 million viewers aged 3 and over, corresponding to a market share of 11.2 %. The repeat broadcast of the "Fack Ju Göhte" series also brought in good ratings for SAT.1 in June.
TV service production
There were very good ratings again in TV exploitation in the second quarter of 2022. For example, the ARD broadcast "Die Toten am Meer - Die Wikinger" (Moovie GmbH) posted an overall market share of just under 20.2 %, while "Tatort: Warum" (Hager Moss Film GmbH) even achieved an overall market share of 25 %. The next episode of the ZDF series "Kommissarin Lucas - Goldrausch" (Olga Film) also put in a very successful performance with an overall market share of around 22.4 %.
At Dahoam Television, the daily show "Dahoam is Dahoam" again delivered solid ratings with an average overall market share of a good 16 % in Germany in the reporting period, while the political satire show "SchleichFernsehen" achieved an overall market share on Bayerischer Rundfunk of up to 13.7 % for its
episodes in the reporting period.
The comedy format "LOL: Last One Laughing" (Constantin Entertainment) was highly successful as well, becoming the most successful show on Amazon Prime again in its third season. The successful daily show "Shopping Queen" celebrated its tenth birthday and also continued to deliver very good ratings in the afternoon programming on VOX.
B U S I N E S S D E V E L O P M E N T O F T H E S P O R T S A N D E V E N T S E G M E N T
Sector-specific situation
Against a backdrop of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the onset of war in Europe and the ensuing global macroeconomic headwinds, the outlook for the sports and event segment remains uncertain.
TEAM Group
The UK media market has become more consolidated in 2022 with British Telecommunications (BT) and
Warner Bros Discovery formally agreeing to merge their sports broadcasting operations in the UK and Ire- land. This will bring BT Sport and Eurosport UK channels into a single organisation, with the new company offering Olympic Games, tennis Grand Slams, Premiership Rugby, and English Premier League, as well as UE- FA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League. The merger comes after OTT broadcaster, DAZN, which was also interested in buying the BT Sport operations, failed to agree on the acquisition terms at the beginning of the year.
Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) signed a 10-year deal to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023. For the first time in sport media history, the deal will cover every market, without any local blackouts or restrictions. Earlier in 2022, Apple signalled its increased interest in sports content when it acquired a Friday-night package, around 50 games a season, of Major League Baseball.
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Interim management report
5
