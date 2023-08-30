EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2023



30.08.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2023 Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 186.3 million (previous year: CHF 268.2 million).

The equity ratio amounts to 26.8 % (December 31, 2022: 29.3 %).

EBIT decreased to CHF -10.4 million (previous year CHF -3.7 million). Pratteln, August 30, 2023 - Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected by the company in the first half of 2023. Group development in the first half of 2023 At CHF 186.3 million, consolidated sales were 30.5% below the figure for the same period of the previous year. In the first half of 2023, revenues in both the Film segment and the Sports and Event segment decreased compared to the first half of 2022. The Film segment recorded a decrease of CHF 77.7 million due to production, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 4.2 million lower than in the same period of the previous year due to foreign currency effects.



As a result, the EBIT was CHF -10.4 million (previous year CHF -3.7 million).



The Highlight Group's financial position remains solid as of June 30, 2023: The Group's equity ratio is at 26.8 % (December 31, 2022: 29.3 %).

The interim report as of June 30, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS in CHF million Jan. 1 to

Jun. 30, 2023 Jan. 1 to

Jun. 30, 2022 Change in % Sales 186.3 268.2 -30.5 EBIT -10.4 -3.7 n/a Consolidated net profit (after taxes) -18.8 -10.7 n/a Net profit attributable to shareholders -19.1 -10.6 n/a Earnings per share (CHF) -0.34 -0.19 n/a Segment sales Film 111.6 189.3 -41.0 Sports and Event 74.7 78.9 -5.3 Segment earnings Film 1.6 3.6 n/a Sports and Event -8.9 -4.2 n/a in CHF million Jun. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change in % Total assets 612.2 634.2 -3.5 Equity 164.0 186.0 -11.9 Equity ratio (%) 26.8 29.3 -2.5 points Current financial liabilities 220.5 112.3 n/a Cash and cash equivalents 18.2 29.9 n/a For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Tel: +41 (0)61 816 96 91 E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

