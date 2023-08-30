EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2023

30.08.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2023

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 186.3 million (previous year: CHF 268.2 million).
  • The equity ratio amounts to 26.8 % (December 31, 2022: 29.3 %).
  • EBIT decreased to CHF -10.4 million (previous year CHF -3.7 million).

Pratteln, August 30, 2023 - Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected by the company in the first half of 2023.

Group development in the first half of 2023

  • At CHF 186.3 million, consolidated sales were 30.5% below the figure for the same period of the previous year.
    • In the first half of 2023, revenues in both the Film segment and the Sports and Event segment decreased compared to the first half of 2022.
    • The Film segment recorded a decrease of CHF 77.7 million due to production, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 4.2 million lower than in the same period of the previous year due to foreign currency effects.
       
  • As a result, the EBIT was CHF -10.4 million (previous year CHF -3.7 million).
     
  • The Highlight Group's financial position remains solid as of June 30, 2023:
    • The Group's equity ratio is at 26.8 % (December 31, 2022: 29.3 %).

The interim report as of June 30, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
 

The Highlight Group at a glance  
Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS  
    
in CHF millionJan. 1 to
Jun. 30, 2023		Jan. 1 to
Jun. 30, 2022		Change in %
Sales186.3268.2-30.5
EBIT-10.4-3.7n/a
Consolidated net profit (after taxes)-18.8-10.7n/a
Net profit attributable to shareholders-19.1-10.6n/a
Earnings per share (CHF)-0.34-0.19n/a
Segment sales   
Film111.6189.3-41.0
Sports and Event74.778.9-5.3
Segment earnings   
Film1.63.6n/a
Sports and Event-8.9-4.2n/a
    
in CHF millionJun. 30, 2023Dec. 31, 2022Change in %
Total assets612.2634.2-3.5
Equity164.0186.0-11.9
Equity ratio (%)26.829.3-2.5 points
Current financial liabilities220.5112.3n/a
Cash and cash equivalents18.229.9n/a
    
 
For further information:   
    
Highlight Communications AG   
Investor Relations   
Netzibodenstrasse 23b   
CH-4133 Pratteln BL   
Tel: +41 (0)61 816 96 91   
E-mail:   ir@hlcom.ch   

 


30.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone:+41 61 816 96 96
Fax:+41 61 816 67 67
E-mail:ir@hlcom.ch
Internet:www.hlcom.ch
ISIN:CH0006539198
WKN:920299
Listed:Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:1715217

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1715217  30.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp