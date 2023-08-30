EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
Highlight Group publishes results for the first half of 2023
Pratteln, August 30, 2023 - Consolidated sales and operating result of the Highlight Group developed as expected by the company in the first half of 2023.
Group development in the first half of 2023
The interim report as of June 30, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
