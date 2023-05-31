Advanced search
    HLG   CH0006539198

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
Delayed Xetra  -  07:58:25 2023-05-31 am EDT
3.440 EUR   -1.71%
10:31aHighlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
EQ
05/24Afr : HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/20Highlight Communications AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

05/31/2023 | 10:31am EDT
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

31.05.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

  • The equity ratio is 28.2% (previous year: 29.3%).
  • At CHF 81.2 million, consolidated revenue was CHF 6.9 million below the previous year's figure
  • EBIT decreased to -5.6 million CHF (previous year -4.2 million CHF)

The Highlight Group’s consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Group development in the first quarter of 2023

  • The decline in sales revenues resulted from foreign currency effects. At CHF 25.7 million, capitalized film productions and other own work capitalized were CHF 15.8 million higher than in the previous year.
  • As in the previous year, Group operating expenses increased by CHF 7.9 million or 7.4% to CHF 114.7 million due to production. Production costs in the Film segment were largely responsible for this.
  • As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -5.6 million, compared to CHF -4.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and the net result for the period was CHF -9.5 million, compared to CHF -7.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Equity decreased to CHF 177.6 million compared to CHF 186.0 million at year-end 2022.

The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change in %
Sales 81.2 88.1 -7.9
EBIT -5.6 -4.2 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -9.5 -7.6 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -9.6 -7.5 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.17 -0.13 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 45.0 48.2 -6.6
Sports and Event 36.2 40.0 -9.4
Segment earnings      
Film 1.1 0.8 40.2
Sports and Event -5.2 -3.3 n/a
       
CHF million March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change in %
Total assets 629.0 634.2 -0,8
Equity 177.6 186.0 -4,5
Equity ratio (%) 28.2 29.3 -1.1 points
Current financial liabilities 113.2 112.3 0.8
Cash and cash equivalents 34.0 29.9 13.6
           
For further information:      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail:   ir@hlcom.ch      
             

 


31.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1646227

 
End of News EQS News Service

1646227  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646227&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 588 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2022 -2,94 M -3,25 M -3,25 M
Net Debt 2022 207 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2022 -71,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 508
Free-Float 17,9%
