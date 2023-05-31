Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
05/31/2023 | 10:31am EDT
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
31.05.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
The equity ratio is 28.2% (previous year: 29.3%).
At CHF 81.2 million, consolidated revenue was CHF 6.9 million below the previous year's figure
EBIT decreased to -5.6 million CHF (previous year -4.2 million CHF)
The Highlight Group’s consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2023.
Group development in the first quarter of 2023
The decline in sales revenues resulted from foreign currency effects. At CHF 25.7 million, capitalized film productions and other own work capitalized were CHF 15.8 million higher than in the previous year.
As in the previous year, Group operating expenses increased by CHF 7.9 million or 7.4% to CHF 114.7 million due to production. Production costs in the Film segment were largely responsible for this.
As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -5.6 million, compared to CHF -4.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and the net result for the period was CHF -9.5 million, compared to CHF -7.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Equity decreased to CHF 177.6 million compared to CHF 186.0 million at year-end 2022.
The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
The Highlight Group at a glance
Group figures in line with IFRS
CHFmillion
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change in %
Sales
81.2
88.1
-7.9
EBIT
-5.6
-4.2
n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
-9.5
-7.6
n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders