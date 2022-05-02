DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021



02.05.2022 / 18:45

Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021 - Significant increase in consolidated sales by 22.6 % to CHF 508.2 million - EBIT increases by 11.7 % to CHF 28.6 million - Consolidated net profit for the period attributable to shareholders increases by 21.5 % to CHF 14.8 million - Earnings per share gratifyingly increased by 23.8 % to CHF 0.26 - Equity ratio of 30.5 % as of Dec. 31, 2021 The Highlight Group's business performance was positive overall - also in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Group development in fiscal 2021 At CHF 508.2 million, consolidated sales were up 22.6 % on the prior-year figure of CHF 414.6 million. All segments (Film, Sports- and Event-Marketing and Sports) generated higher external sales than in the previous year. In the Film segment, there were higher sales in theatrical distribution, home entertainment and TV service productions. In addition, sports events were held again.



Group operating expenses increased year-on-year to CHF 636.9 million due to productivity and were 27.8 % higher than the comparable figure for fiscal 2020 (CHF 498.3 million).



As a result of the increase in sales revenues, EBIT rose by CHF 3.0 million or 11.7 % to CHF 28.6 million (comparative period: CHF 25.6 million).



The share of earnings attributable to shareholders increased to CHF 14.8 million compared to CHF 12.2 million in the previous year. Development of the operating segments in 2021 In the Film segment, the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic was still being felt in theatrical distribution in 2021. There were a total of nine in-house and co-productions in theatrical production, including the in-house production "Liebesdings", "Guglhupfgeschwader" from the successful Eberhofer series, "Freibad" and the follow-up production to the hit movie "Der Vorname". Ten movies were released in German movie theaters in theatrical distribution in the fiscal year, including "Kaiserschmarrndrama", "Contra", "After Love" and the sequel to the successful series "Ostwind - Der große Orkan". In TV exploitation/license trading, various license sales of in-house and third-party productions were realized in 2021. Among others, Constantin Film and RTL Deutschland plan to further expand their successful cooperation. In free TV, sales were generated in particular by the start of initial licenses such as "After Passion" and "Papillon" (ProSieben), "Der Fall Collini" (ARD) and "Der Vorname" (ProSieben). In pay TV, the following premieres were also brought forward due to the pandemic: "Monster Hunter", "Wrong Turn: Foundation" and "Horizon Line" (all Sky).



Sales in the Film segment increased to CHF 331.5 million in the year under review (previous year: CHF 261.3 million). Other segment income, which are largely capitalized film productions, increased by 35.7 % to CHF 141.5 million (previous year: CHF 104.3 million). Segment expenses rose by a total of 29.7 % to CHF 457.1 million (previous year: CHF 352.4 million), in particular as a result of scheduled depreciation and amortization; therefore, the segment result increased by 19.6 % to CHF 15.9 million (previous: CHF 13.3 million).



At CHF 68.4 million, external sales in the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment were up by 11.2 % on the previous year's level (CHF 61.5 million). Segment expenses increased from CHF 34.8 million to CHF 41.8 million, while other income rose from CHF 0.6 million to CHF 0.7 million. The segment earnings of CHF 27.3 million were slightly higher than in the previous year (CHF 27.2 million).



The global spread of the COVID 19 virus and the impact of the Ukraine crisis continued to weigh on the Highlight Group's operating activities in the first quarter of 2022. As in the previous year, the Board of Directors is monitoring the situation in the current reporting period and regularly reviews the measures taken. The Highlight Group plans, among other things, to return to stable and economically successful business activities with major growth potential, including a strong theatre program in the Film segment and the new Bundesliga rights for the 2021/22 season in the Sports segment. Due to the risks mentioned above, the Board of Directors is currently unable to issue a forecast for fiscal 2022. The Annual General Meeting for fiscal 2021 is scheduled to take place in June 2022. The audit work could only be completed last week. We expect to be able to publish the

audited annual report towards the end of the week. In the meantime, an unaudited version

of the 2021 annual report is available to shareholders and interested parties at

www.highlight-communications.ch. The Highlight Group at a glance Group figures (IFRS) CHF million 2021 2020 Change in % Sales 508.2 414.6 22.6 EBIT 28.6 25.6 11.7 Consolidated net profit

(after taxes) 15.4 12.0 28.4 Net profit attributable to shareholders 14.8 12.2 21.5 Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.26 0.21 23.8 Segment revenue Film 331.5 261.3 26.8 Sports- and Event-Marketing 68.4 61.5 11.2 Sports 108.3 91.8 18.1 Segment earnings Film 15.9 13.3 19.6 Sports- and Event-Marketing 27.3 27.2 0.1 Sports -7.7 -9.0 n/a CHF million Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change in % Total assets 688.2 661.3 4.1 Equity 209.8 207.0 1.3 Equity ratio (%) 30.5 31.3 -0.8 points Financial liabilities 190.6 172.7 10.4 Cash and cash equivalents 48.3 48.2 0.3 For further information:



Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91 E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

