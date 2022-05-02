Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Highlight Communications AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLG   CH0006539198

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/02 11:35:42 am EDT
3.740 EUR    0.00%
12:57pHIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : Annual Report 202
PU
12:47pHighlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021
EQ
02/07TEAM Marketing secures UEFA Club Competitions Marketing Partner appointment
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021

05/02/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021

02.05.2022 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021

- Significant increase in consolidated sales by 22.6 % to CHF 508.2 million

- EBIT increases by 11.7 % to CHF 28.6 million

- Consolidated net profit for the period attributable to shareholders increases by 21.5 % to CHF 14.8 million

- Earnings per share gratifyingly increased by 23.8 % to CHF 0.26

- Equity ratio of 30.5 % as of Dec. 31, 2021

The Highlight Group's business performance was positive overall - also in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Group development in fiscal 2021

  • At CHF 508.2 million, consolidated sales were up 22.6 % on the prior-year figure of CHF 414.6 million. All segments (Film, Sports- and Event-Marketing and Sports) generated higher external sales than in the previous year. In the Film segment, there were higher sales in theatrical distribution, home entertainment and TV service productions. In addition, sports events were held again.
     
  • Group operating expenses increased year-on-year to CHF 636.9 million due to productivity and were 27.8 % higher than the comparable figure for fiscal 2020 (CHF 498.3 million).
     
  • As a result of the increase in sales revenues, EBIT rose by CHF 3.0 million or 11.7 % to CHF 28.6 million (comparative period: CHF 25.6 million).
     
  • The share of earnings attributable to shareholders increased to CHF 14.8 million compared to CHF 12.2 million in the previous year.

Development of the operating segments in 2021

  • In the Film segment, the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic was still being felt in theatrical distribution in 2021. There were a total of nine in-house and co-productions in theatrical production, including the in-house production "Liebesdings", "Guglhupfgeschwader" from the successful Eberhofer series, "Freibad" and the follow-up production to the hit movie "Der Vorname". Ten movies were released in German movie theaters in theatrical distribution in the fiscal year, including "Kaiserschmarrndrama", "Contra", "After Love" and the sequel to the successful series "Ostwind - Der große Orkan". In TV exploitation/license trading, various license sales of in-house and third-party productions were realized in 2021. Among others, Constantin Film and RTL Deutschland plan to further expand their successful cooperation. In free TV, sales were generated in particular by the start of initial licenses such as "After Passion" and "Papillon" (ProSieben), "Der Fall Collini" (ARD) and "Der Vorname" (ProSieben). In pay TV, the following premieres were also brought forward due to the pandemic: "Monster Hunter", "Wrong Turn: Foundation" and "Horizon Line" (all Sky).

    Sales in the Film segment increased to CHF 331.5 million in the year under review (previous year: CHF 261.3 million). Other segment income, which are largely capitalized film productions, increased by 35.7 % to CHF 141.5 million (previous year: CHF 104.3 million). Segment expenses rose by a total of 29.7 % to CHF 457.1 million (previous year: CHF 352.4 million), in particular as a result of scheduled depreciation and amortization; therefore, the segment result increased by 19.6 % to CHF 15.9 million (previous: CHF 13.3 million).
     
  • In the Sport- and Event-Marketing segment, TEAM group focused on the development of commercial concepts and rights packages for the 2021/22 to 2023/24 cycle of the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA European Conference League in the reporting year.

    At CHF 68.4 million, external sales in the Sports- and Event-Marketing segment were up by 11.2 % on the previous year's level (CHF 61.5 million). Segment expenses increased from CHF 34.8 million to CHF 41.8 million, while other income rose from CHF 0.6 million to CHF 0.7 million. The segment earnings of CHF 27.3 million were slightly higher than in the previous year (CHF 27.2 million).
     
  • In the reporting year, the Sports segment continued to focus on optimizing its portfolio of rights, improving and creating new digital content and marketing environments in addition to cross-platform content exploitation. The segment generated sales of CHF 108.3 million in fiscal 2021, up 18.1 % on the figure for the previous year (CHF 91.8 million). Other income increased from CHF 4.9 million to CHF 16.5 million. Expenses increased to CHF 132.8 million as a result of the sports events held and were thus 25.1 % higher than the previous year (CHF 106.2 million). The segment result amounted to CHF -7.7 million (previous year CHF -9.0 million).

Targets for fiscal 2022

The global spread of the COVID 19 virus and the impact of the Ukraine crisis continued to weigh on the Highlight Group's operating activities in the first quarter of 2022.

As in the previous year, the Board of Directors is monitoring the situation in the current reporting period and regularly reviews the measures taken. The Highlight Group plans, among other things, to return to stable and economically successful business activities with major growth potential, including a strong theatre program in the Film segment and the new Bundesliga rights for the 2021/22 season in the Sports segment. Due to the risks mentioned above, the Board of Directors is currently unable to issue a forecast for fiscal 2022.

The Annual General Meeting for fiscal 2021 is scheduled to take place in June 2022.

The audit work could only be completed last week. We expect to be able to publish the
audited annual report towards the end of the week. In the meantime, an unaudited version
of the 2021 annual report is available to shareholders and interested parties at
www.highlight-communications.ch.

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures (IFRS)      
       
CHF million 2021 2020 Change in %
Sales 508.2 414.6 22.6
EBIT 28.6 25.6 11.7
Consolidated net profit
(after taxes)		 15.4 12.0 28.4
Net profit attributable to shareholders 14.8 12.2 21.5
Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.26 0.21 23.8
Segment revenue      
Film 331.5 261.3 26.8
Sports- and Event-Marketing 68.4 61.5 11.2
Sports 108.3 91.8 18.1
Segment earnings      
Film 15.9 13.3 19.6
Sports- and Event-Marketing 27.3 27.2 0.1
Sports -7.7 -9.0 n/a
       
CHF million Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change in %
Total assets 688.2 661.3 4.1
Equity 209.8 207.0 1.3
Equity ratio (%) 30.5 31.3 -0.8 points
Financial liabilities 190.6 172.7 10.4
Cash and cash equivalents 48.3 48.2 0.3
 
       
For further information:

Highlight Communications AG		      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
CH-4133 Pratteln BL      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      

02.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1341517

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341517  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
12:57pHIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : Annual Report 202
PU
12:47pHighlight Group with positive sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2021
EQ
02/07TEAM Marketing secures UEFA Club Competitions Marketing Partner appointment
EQ
02/02Highlight Communications AG completed the acquisition of remaining 4.805% stake in Spor..
CI
2021Highlight Group continues positive earnings development in Q3 2021
EQ
2021HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly rep..
EQ
2021HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : Sets Out Cash Compensation In Sport1 Squeeze-Out
MT
2021HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : 25.10.2021  Highlight Communications AG sets cash compensation ..
PU
2021HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : sets cash compensation for the transfer of shares held by minor..
EQ
2021HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : Unit to Launch Squeeze-Out of Sport1 Medien
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 420 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2021 14,7 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 218 M 223 M 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Highlight Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,84 CHF
Average target price 5,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Burgener Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter von Büren CFO, Executive Director & Head-Human Resources
René Camenzind Non-Executive Director
Martin Hellstern Non-Executive Director
Alexander Studhalter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG-6.50%223
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-37.43%10 134
TOHO COMPANY LTD-1.93%6 571
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-6.69%3 926
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-20.14%2 890
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-5.63%2 303