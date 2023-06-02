Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:18 2023-05-31 am EDT
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2023 - two new members of the Board of Directors proposed

06/02/2023 | 01:02am EDT
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2023 - two new members of the Board of Directors proposed

02-Jun-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, June 2, 2023

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2023 - two new members of the Board of Directors proposed

The Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) has today published the invitation to the 49th Annual General Meeting of HLEE. It will take place on Friday, 23 June 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) at the Hotel Victoria, Centralbahnplatz 3-4, 4002 Basel.

In addition to the re-election of Bernhard Burgener (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Peter von Büren and Clive Ng, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg as new members of the Board of Directors.

Edda Kraft was born in Emden, Germany in 1957. After editorial positions at RTL, Endemol and Sat.1, she became Managing Director of Saxonia Entertainment GmbH in Leipzig in 2012 and Managing Director of rbb media GmbH in Berlin in 2018. She is a member of the Supervisory Board of Sport1 Medien AG, and of Riverside Entertainment GmbH, and has been a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Highlight Communications AG since 2022.

Stefan Wehrenberg was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany in 1965. He is a lawyer in Zurich. In this capacity, he represents and advises his clients before authorities and courts in Switzerland and abroad, mainly in the areas of commercial criminal law, compliance and financial market law, commercial and contract law as well as administrative and public procedural law. He has been a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Highlight Communications AG since 2022.

The new Board members will serve in a non-executive capacity.

The other agenda items can be found in the complete agenda with the proposals of the Board of Directors for all agenda items. They are available at http://www.hlee.ch/Generalversammlung.
 

Contact:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln

Investor Relations 

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch

http://www.hlee.ch


