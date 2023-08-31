Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2023

31-Aug-2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release in accordance with Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

Pratteln, August 31, 2023

Semi-annual report 2023

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2023

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 186.4 million (previous year: CHF 268.5 million).
  • EBIT amounted to CHF -15.7 million (previous year: CHF -7.6 million).
  • Consolidated net profit of CHF -23,7 million (previous year: CHF -14,3 million).
  • The equity ratio amounted to 25.6 % (December 31, 2022: 28.2 %). The consolidated total assets was CHF 789.5 million (December 31, 2022: CHF 819.9 million).

The Film segment recorded a decrease of CHF 77.7 million due to production, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 4.2 million lower than in the same period of the previous year due to foreign currency effects.

At CHF 201.7 million, equity remained below the level at year-end 2022 (CHF 230.8 million); the equity ratio was 25.6% as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 28.2%).

The interim report 2023 is available for download at www.hlee.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm from today.

 

The HLEE-Group at a glance
 		  
Figures for the Group in accordance with IFRS   
    
in CHF millionJan. 1 to Jun. 30, 2023Jan. 1 to Jun. 30, 2022Change in %
Sales186.4268.5-30.6
EBIT-15.7-7.6n/a
Net profit for the period-23.7-14.3n/a
Net profit attributable to shareholders-13.0-7.7n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF)-1.38-0.81n/a
Segment sales   
Film111.6189.3-41.0
Sports and Event74.778.9-5.3
Segment earnings   
Film1.63.6n/a
Sports and Event-13.1-6.7n/a
in CHF millionJun. 30, 2023Dec. 31, 2022Change in %
Balance sheet total789.5819.9-3.7
Equity201.7230.8-12.6
Equity ratio (%)25.628.2-2.6 points
Current financial liabilities322.5199.0n/a
Cash and cash equivalents20.430.2-32.5
 

Contact:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Investor Relations

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln, Switzerland

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch

http://www.hlee.ch

 


End of Inside Information
Language:English
Company:Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone:+41 41 226 05 97
Fax:+41 41 226 05 98
E-mail:info@hlee.ch
Internet:www.hlee.ch
ISIN:CH0003583256
Valor:896040
Listed:SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID:1716409

 
End of AnnouncementEQS News Service

1716409  31-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp