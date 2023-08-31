Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc release in accordance with Art. 53 of the Listing Rules
Pratteln, August 31, 2023
Semi-annual report 2023
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2023
The Film segment recorded a decrease of CHF 77.7 million due to production, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 4.2 million lower than in the same period of the previous year due to foreign currency effects.
At CHF 201.7 million, equity remained below the level at year-end 2022 (CHF 230.8 million); the equity ratio was 25.6% as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 28.2%).
The interim report 2023 is available for download at www.hlee.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm from today.
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln, Switzerland
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch
Language:
|English
Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
ISIN:
|CH0003583256
Valor:
|896040
Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID:
|1716409
1716409 31-Aug-2023 CET/CEST