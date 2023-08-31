Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2023



31-Aug-2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc release in accordance with Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

Pratteln, August 31, 2023

Semi-annual report 2023

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2023

Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 186.4 million (previous year: CHF 268.5 million).

EBIT amounted to CHF -15.7 million (previous year: CHF -7.6 million).

Consolidated net profit of CHF -23,7 million (previous year: CHF -14,3 million).

The equity ratio amounted to 25.6 % (December 31, 2022: 28.2 %). The consolidated total assets was CHF 789.5 million (December 31, 2022: CHF 819.9 million).

The Film segment recorded a decrease of CHF 77.7 million due to production, while sales in the Sports and Event segment were CHF 4.2 million lower than in the same period of the previous year due to foreign currency effects.

At CHF 201.7 million, equity remained below the level at year-end 2022 (CHF 230.8 million); the equity ratio was 25.6% as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 28.2%).

The interim report 2023 is available for download at www.hlee.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm from today.

The HLEE-Group at a glance

Figures for the Group in accordance with IFRS in CHF million Jan. 1 to Jun. 30, 2023 Jan. 1 to Jun. 30, 2022 Change in % Sales 186.4 268.5 -30.6 EBIT -15.7 -7.6 n/a Net profit for the period -23.7 -14.3 n/a Net profit attributable to shareholders -13.0 -7.7 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -1.38 -0.81 n/a Segment sales Film 111.6 189.3 -41.0 Sports and Event 74.7 78.9 -5.3 Segment earnings Film 1.6 3.6 n/a Sports and Event -13.1 -6.7 n/a in CHF million Jun. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change in % Balance sheet total 789.5 819.9 -3.7 Equity 201.7 230.8 -12.6 Equity ratio (%) 25.6 28.2 -2.6 points Current financial liabilities 322.5 199.0 n/a Cash and cash equivalents 20.4 30.2 -32.5

Contact:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Investor Relations

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln, Switzerland

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch

http://www.hlee.ch