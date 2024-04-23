Corporate Briefing Session - Highnoon Laboratories Limited (HINOON)
You are cordially invited to the Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) of "Highnoon Laboratories Limited (HINOON)" wherein senior management shall discuss about the company, its financial performance and future outlook.
Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
Time: 12:00 PM
Venue: Registered office situated at 17.5kms, Multan Road, Lahore
Zoom Registration Link: Click Here
For any query, please contact
Sunny Kumar
Deputy Head of Research Topline Securities Limited sunny@topline.com.pk 021-35303330 Ext.133
