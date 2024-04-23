Highnoon Laboratories Limited is a Pakistan-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing, importing, selling and marketing of pharmaceutical and allied consumer products. The Company's product categories include cardiology, metabolic, gastroenterology, musculoskeletal, anti-infective, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, allergy, respiratory, and urology. Its cardiology products include Somno, Hitica, Apiban, Pidogrel-AP, Blokium DIU, Epliron, Sacuvia, Ivaset, Rivaro, Valforge and Herbesser. Its metabolic products include Xormet XR, MetFormin HCI, Diajard-MXR, Diajard-M and Diajard. The Company's gastroenterology products include Liv 52, Rabecid and Racedo. Its musculoskeletal products include Flexa Plus, Airtal ER and Tamadol. The Company's pediatric products include Bonisan, Cogniza, Flu Ace, Prospan and Tres Orix Forte. Its allergy products include Leviva and Kestine. Its Respiratory products include Combivair Forte, Sprahaler Respules, Foracort HFA Inhaler and Rotaflo.

Sector Pharmaceuticals