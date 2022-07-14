Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HighPeak Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPK   US43114Q1058

HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.

(HPK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
22.46 USD   +2.32%
04:14pHIGHPEAK ENERGY : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:08pHighPeak Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.025 a Share, Payable Aug. 25 to Shareholders as of Aug. 1
MT
04:06pHighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HighPeak Energy : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

07/14/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Fort Worth, Texas, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HighPeak Energy, Inc. ("HighPeak" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on August 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2022.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Disclaimer

Highpeak Energy Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.
04:14pHIGHPEAK ENERGY : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:08pHighPeak Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.025 a Share, Payable Aug. 25 to Shar..
MT
04:06pHighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
04:04pHIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
07/05INSIDER BUY : Highpeak Energy
MT
06/30HIGHPEAK ENERGY : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K
PU
06/30HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisit..
AQ
06/30HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of Hannathon Acquisition and Increase to the Co..
AQ
06/30HighPeak Energy, Inc. Increases Revolving Credit Facility Borrowing Base
CI
06/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 943 M - -
Net income 2022 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 398 M 2 398 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 6,69%
Chart HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
HighPeak Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,95 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack D. Hightower Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Hollis President & Director
Steven W. Tholen Chief Financial Officer
Alan R. Huffman Chief Technology Officer
Rodney L. Woodard Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.49.93%2 398
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-1.47%14 853
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED4.25%7 380
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-12.31%4 130
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.64.81%4 113
VALARIS LIMITED11.08%3 000