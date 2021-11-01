Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  HighPeak Energy, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    HPK   US43114Q1058

HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.

(HPK)
  Report
HighPeak Energy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

11/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) (“HighPeak Energy”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, November 8, 2021.

HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its 2021 third quarter financial results and operational highlights. Conference call participants may call (833) 362-0226 (United States/Canada) or (914) 987-7683 (International) and enter confirmation code 3399526. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website.   A replay will be available on the website following the call.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 208 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 82,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 346 M 1 346 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 4,74%
Chart HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
HighPeak Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,13 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Managers and Directors
Jack D. Hightower Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Hollis President & Director
Steven W. Tholen Chief Financial Officer
Alan R. Huffman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rodney L. Woodard Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC.-11.52%1 346
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED12.50%8 621
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION21.31%5 310
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.34.02%3 349
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 642
TRANSOCEAN LTD.52.81%2 299