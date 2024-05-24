Casablanca and Dublin, 24 May 2024. HPS (CSE: HPS), a leading global provider of payment software and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire CR2, a prominent digital banking and payments software company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. This strategic transaction underscores HPS's commitment to enhancing its digital banking and payments capabilities, further solidifying its position as a leading global player in the industry as it continues to deliver value to customers, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders.

CR2, with offices in Dublin, Dubai, Jordan, India and Australia, is renowned for its innovative digital banking and payments solutions. Through its flagship platform, BankWorld, CR2 powers 90+ banks across more than 50 countries, offering a comprehensive suite of digital banking, digital wallet and payment functionalities. In addition, CR2's Partner Ecosystem combines the confidence of BankWorld with access to easy plug-in third-party fintech innovations.

HPS views CR2's business as highly attractive and aligned with HPS's AccelR8 strategic growth plan. HPS believes there is strategic synergy between the two businesses, and that the parties' respective complementary software and capabilities will help existing and new customers address their increasingly complex challenges. The transaction also consolidates HPS's position as a leader in the African market thanks to its presence in the French-speaking regions, to be complemented by CR2's strength in English-speaking Africa and Australia.

The acquisition marks an important strategic milestone in HPS's growth journey as it continues to execute on its AccelR8 strategic plan. CR2 is expected to contribute materially to HPS's financial performance by delivering new potential revenue opportunities in complementary markets. In addition, combining CR2's digital banking solutions with PowerCARD will enable HPS to strengthen its value proposition with current and new customers. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive in the first year following completion, reflecting synergies expected to be realised. In the 12 months to June 2023, CR2 generated revenues of €23.8 million.