Feel good about payments

CR2 acquisition

HPS Expands Global Reach and Capabilities in Digital Banking and Payments Software

June 06, 2024

Disclaimer about forward looking statements

This presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by Hightech Payment Systems S.A. ("HPS" or the "Company").

This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Moroccan securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, market trends, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • Changes in economic conditions, market demand, and pricing pressures.
  • Fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates.
  • Regulatory and legal developments impacting our operations.
  • Competition in the markets in which we operate.
  • Technological advancements and our ability to innovate.
  • The impact of unforeseen events, such as natural disasters or global health crises.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on our company. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by Moroccan securities laws.

Investors and shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors beyond our control. We encourage you to review our filings with the Moroccan Capital Market Authority for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and operating results.

© 2024 HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS. All rights reserved

CONFIDENTIAL

2

Agenda

1

2

3

HPS Update

Introducing CR2

Compelling Strategic Rationale

HPS Update

Abdeslam ALAOUI

CEO

HPS Overview

HPS is a fast-growing and innovative global provider of payment software and solutions for issuers, acquirers, card processors, ISOs, retailers, mobile operators, and national & regional switches around the world

GLOBAL

CLOUD-NATIVE,

INNOVATION & R&D

DIVERSIFIED &

2023 DOUBLE-DIGIT

SCALABLE TECHNOLOGY

FOCUS

RECURRING REVENUE

PROFITABLE GROWTH

Moroccan origin with

PowerCARD rated best

55 MUSD spent over the

Revenue across 90+

18% Revenue Growth with

successful global expansion

technology worldwide

last 5 years

countries; 70% recurring

21% EBITDA margin

© 2024 HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS. All rights reserved

CONFIDENTIAL

5

Value Creation Journey

HPS has grown by entering new regions, acquiring new businesses and reinforcing our technology (PowerCARD) and Services

1995

2002

2003

2005

2007

2009

2010

2011

2016

2017

2018

2021

2023

2024

Foundation

Dubai

France

Singapore

South Africa

Canada

India

of HPS in

opening of 1st

office to

office to

office to serve

office to

office

Casablanca

international

address

address

South African

address

launched

office

Europe

APAC

customers

America

Q1 2024

P-CARD V2

P-CARD V3

Switching

ATM & Fraud

P-CARD V4

designed for

richer library of

business

monitoring

based on cloud native

international

functionalities

development in

in SaaS covered

and database

expansion

Morocco

through acquisition

agnostic approach

© 2024 HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS. All rights reserved

CONFIDENTIAL

6

AccelR8 - HPS's Strategic Plan to 2027

AccelR8 is HPS's development plan to achieve our strategic objectives by 2027

HPS in 2022

Recurring

48%

7% 86%

Americas other

ACCELR8

Non-recurring

29%

Organic growth

$100m

12% < CAGR < 17%

Regular

External growth

Between $40m and

23%

$80m

EBITDA margin

Between 25% and 30%

Resilience

60% recurring in 2027

Geographical positioning

9%

Americas & Asia between

Asia

$80m and $100m

HPS in 2027

Recurring

60%

15%

Americas

Between

$220m

and

$300m

70%

other

Non-recurring

15%

Regular

25%

15%

Asia

© 2024 HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS. All rights reserved

CONFIDENTIAL

7

Strengthening HPS' Role in the Global Payments Value Chain

The acquisition will unlock the next stage of HPS's development as it continues to execute on its "AccelR8" strategic growth plan and build on its successful acquisition track-record

1

2

3

4

5

6

Deliver on AccelR8 Strategic Plan

Enhance Digital Banking Capabilities

Expand PowerCARD Potential

Enter New Markets

Accretive Transaction

Adding Strong Talent

CR2 is expected to contribute substantially to HPS's financial performance and accelerate our strategic objectives

Acquisition of CR2 underscores HPS's commitment to enhancing its digital banking and payments software capabilities, further solidifying its position as a leading global player in the industry and a trusted partner to a growing client base

Exciting opportunities in combining CR2's digital banking solutions with PowerCARD, creating a broad and complementary product portfolio beyond core card issuing and processing

Broaden geographic diversification, consolidating HPS's position as a leader in the French- speaking African market with CR2's strength English speaking Africa and Australia

Acquisition expected to be EPS accretive in the first year following completion, reflecting lower valuation paid than HPS's valuation andsynergies expected to be realised

Strong and experienced CR2 Management team who will add incremental talent and experience to HPS's growth journey

© 2024 HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS. All rights reserved

CONFIDENTIAL

8

Introducing CR2

Fintan Byrne

CR2 CEO

CR2 is a Digital Banking and Payments Software Leader

CR2 proprietary BankWorld software platform powers 90+ banks across more than 50 countries around the world across 4 continents

Overview

  • CR2 was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland
  • CR2 delivers the most complete range of digital banking, digital wallet and payment capabilities through a single platform at scale
  • BankWorld is a proven digital banking and payments platform
  • Well-positionedto capture strong structural tailwinds, the convergence of digital banking and payments as well as the shift to digitalization
  • Unique proposition enabling banks to transition at pace to a digital future while supporting the cash nature of markets today
  • Serving multiple blue chip global and regional banks with 90+ proven implementations spread across 50+ countries
  • Long-standingrelationships of c.17 years on average with top 10 customers
  • Mission-criticaluse cases drive impressive customer acquisition, retention and recurring

Selected Customers

Global Presence

Head office

Office location

© 2024 HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS. All rights reserved

CONFIDENTIAL

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

HPS - Hightech Payment Systems SA published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 14:37:03 UTC.