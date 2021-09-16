Governance: Appointment of two new independent directors on HPS Board of Directors

HPS Board of Directors met on July 28th , 2021 under the chairmanship of Mr. Mohamed HORANI and co-opted as independent directors, Mrs. Meryem CHAMI and Mrs. Nathalie ROUVET LAZARE, replacing the two resigning directors, Mrs. Anne COBB and Mrs.Isabelle AGUILLERA. This co-option will be submitted to the shareholders for ratification at the next Annual General Assemblee.

In their capacity as independent directors, they will also sit on the audit committee and the appointments and remuneration committee. Mrs Meryem CHAMI has been entrusted the chair of the audit committee while Mrs Nathalie ROUVET LAZAREwas entrusted the chair of the latter.

Ms. Meryem CHAMI is an engineer by training, graduated from Télécom Bretagne and obtained an MBA from the École des Ponts Paris Tech as well as a certificate in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She has 22 years of experience in management, P&L piloting, investment, transformation, IT and digital in various sectors: IT, banking, insurance, industries and mining, automotive, aeronautics.

Graduate of HEC, Certified IFA / Sciences Po Company Director, Nathalie ROUVET LAZARE has acquired over 35 years of professional experience in-depth knowledge of strategy and business management, development issues and digital transformation, as well as governance issues.

