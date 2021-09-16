Log in
HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS S.A.

Governance: Appointment of two new independent directors on HPS Board of Directors

09/16/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
HPS Board of Directors met on July 28th , 2021 under the chairmanship of Mr. Mohamed HORANI and co-opted as independent directors, Mrs. Meryem CHAMI and Mrs. Nathalie ROUVET LAZARE, replacing the two resigning directors, Mrs. Anne COBB and Mrs.Isabelle AGUILLERA. This co-option will be submitted to the shareholders for ratification at the next Annual General Assemblee.

In their capacity as independent directors, they will also sit on the audit committee and the appointments and remuneration committee. Mrs Meryem CHAMI has been entrusted the chair of the audit committee while Mrs Nathalie ROUVET LAZAREwas entrusted the chair of the latter.

Ms. Meryem CHAMI is an engineer by training, graduated from Télécom Bretagne and obtained an MBA from the École des Ponts Paris Tech as well as a certificate in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She has 22 years of experience in management, P&L piloting, investment, transformation, IT and digital in various sectors: IT, banking, insurance, industries and mining, automotive, aeronautics.

Graduate of HEC, Certified IFA / Sciences Po Company Director, Nathalie ROUVET LAZARE has acquired over 35 years of professional experience in-depth knowledge of strategy and business management, development issues and digital transformation, as well as governance issues.

About HPS

HPS is a multinational company and a leading provider of payment solutions for issuers, acquirers, card processors, independent sales organisations (ISOs), retailers, mobile network operators (MNOs), and national & regional switches around the world.

PowerCARD is HPS comprehensive suite of solutions that covers the entire payment value chain by enabling innovative payments through its open platform that allows the processing of any transaction coming from any channel initiated by any means-of-payment. PowerCARD is used by more than 450 users in over 90 countries.

HPS is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange since 2006 and has offices located in major business centres (Africa, Europe, Asia, Middle-East).

For more media information or to schedule a meeting with HPS, please contact communication@hps-worldwide.com

Disclaimer

HPS - Hightech Payment Systems SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 844 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net income 2021 126 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2021 118 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 4 784 M 533 M 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 53,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6 800,00 MAD
Average target price 7 590,33 MAD
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Horani Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Abdeslam Alaoui Smaili Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anne Lofton-Cobb Independent Director
Pierre-Andrè Pomerleau Independent Director
Hassan Laaziri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS S.A.4.78%535
ORACLE CORPORATION33.54%240 220
SAP SE13.52%169 674
INTUIT INC.49.60%156 239
SERVICENOW, INC.18.48%129 214
DOCUSIGN, INC.23.10%53 832