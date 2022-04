Hightech Payment S A : Incident Switch Monétique

Financials MAD USD Sales 2021 810 M 82,3 M 82,3 M Net income 2021 91,8 M 9,32 M 9,32 M Net cash 2021 6,07 M 0,62 M 0,62 M P/E ratio 2021 47,2x Yield 2021 0,78% Capitalization 4 538 M 461 M 461 M EV / Sales 2021 5,59x EV / Sales 2022 4,82x Nbr of Employees 540 Free-Float 63,3% Chart HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 6 450,00 MAD Average target price 7 717,67 MAD Spread / Average Target 19,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Mohamed Horani Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Abdeslam Alaoui Smaili Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Pierre-Andrè Pomerleau Independent Director Hassan Laaziri Independent Director Meryem Chami Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HIGHTECH PAYMENT SYSTEMS S.A. -4.87% 461 ORACLE CORPORATION -12.61% 203 340 SAP SE -21.88% 123 422 SERVICENOW INC. -27.38% 94 280 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. -12.51% 34 260 HUBSPOT, INC. -39.88% 18 851