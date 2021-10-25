Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Highway Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    HIHO   VGG4481U1066

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HIHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highway Holdings Limited : Declares Cash Dividend

10/25/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:HIHO) today announced its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 2, 2021.

About Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings’ administrative offices are located in Hong Kong, and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company’s annual reports on Form 20-F.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,17 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,46 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,1x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 16,9 M 16,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Highway Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roland Walter Kohl Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ringo Tsang Chief Operating Officer
Tiko Aharonov Lead Independent Director
Kuang Yu Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.45%17
VALE S.A.-13.00%66 698
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-38.92%32 902
ARCELORMITTAL43.96%29 782
NUCOR CORPORATION92.39%29 246
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.25.04%25 459