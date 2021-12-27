Highwealth Construction : The company intends to attend a land development for urban renewal of multi-functional 3rd special-trade business implementation of Kaohsiung City Government

Statement

1.Type of contract:Urban renewal rights change 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Kaohsiung City Government and Taiwan Power Company (Non-related person) 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: (I)Land indication: a piece land in No.379, Shihjia Section, Chianjhen District, Kaohsiung City. (North base) (II)Base area: 31,031 square meters, equivalent to 9,386.88 pings. (III)Anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment: About NTD$ 35 billion. (IV)The implementer undertakes to participate in the development plan of this case at the co-burden ratio shall not be higher than 59.89%. (actually subject to review results) 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:Not applicable. 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: Construction of office buildings, storefronts and residential buildings for own use, rent or sale. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified: The transaction amount is NT$ 500,000,000 as the performance bond.