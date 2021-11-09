Log in
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.

At A Glance

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
SAFE HARBOR

Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and

prospects such as the following: the planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results, including but not limited to potential losses related to customer difficulties, anticipated building usage and expected economic activity due to COVID-19; the continuing ability to borrow under the Company's revolving credit facility; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. You can identify forward- looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue" or other similar words. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

When considering such forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained

in any forward-looking statement, including the following: closing of planned non-core dispositions may not occur on the terms described in this presentation or at all; buyers may not be available and pricing may not be adequate with respect to planned dispositions of non-core assets; comparable sales data on which we based our expectations with respect to the sales price of non-core assets may not reflect current market trends; the extent to which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacts our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows depends on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic and its impact on the U.S. economy and potential changes in customer behavior that could adversely affect the use of and demand for office space; the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate or further worsen, which could be further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic; our assumptions regarding potential losses related to customer financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic could prove incorrect; counterparties under our debt instruments, particularly our revolving credit facility, may attempt to avoid their obligations thereunder, which, if successful, would reduce our available liquidity; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space, defined as previously occupied space that becomes available for lease, quickly or on as favorable

terms as old leases; we may not be able to lease newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; we may not be able to complete development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; development activity in our existing markets could result in an excessive supply relative to customer demand; our markets may suffer declines in economic and/or office employment growth; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our operating results; natural disasters and climate change could have an adverse impact on our cash flow and operating results; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; and the Company could lose key executive officers.

This list of risks and uncertainties, however, is not intended to be exhaustive. You should also review the other cautionary statements we make in "Risk Factors" set forth

in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results f any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated events.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
  2. GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT
  3. LEASING & OPERATING PERFORMANCE

8 BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

9 ANNUAL GROWTH

  1. 2021 OUTLOOK
  2. INVESTMENT STRATEGY
  1. DEVELOPMENT

15

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL

20

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE

MARS PETCARE HQ | NASHVILLE

3

HIGHWOODS IS IN THE WORK-PLACEMAKING BUSINESS

WE BELIEVE THAT, IN CREATING ENVIRONMENTS AND EXPERIENCES WHERE THE

BEST AND BRIGHTEST CAN ACHIEVE TOGETHER WHAT THEY CANNOT APART,

HIGHWOODS DELIVERS GREATER VALUE TO OUR CUSTOMERS, THEIR TEAMMATES

AND, IN TURN, OUR SHAREHOLDERS.

Our simple strategy is to own and manage high-quality workplaces in the Best Business Districts (BBDs) within our footprint, maintain a strong balance sheet to be opportunistic throughout economic cycles, employ a talented and dedicated team and communicate transparently with all stakeholders.

We focus on owning and managing buildings in the most dynamic

and vibrant BBDs. BBDs are highly-energized and amenitized workplace

locations that enhance our customers' ability to attract and retain

talent. They are both urban and suburban.

Providing the most talent-supportive workplace options in these environments is core to the Highwoods work-placemakingstrategy.

28.4M

90.4%

SQUARE FEET

OCCUPANCY

(As of 9/30/21)

(As of 9/30/21)

ULI's 2022 TOP REAL ESTATE MARKETS

  1. NASHVILLE
  2. RALEIGH-DURHAM
  3. PHOENIX
  4. AUSTIN
  5. TAMPA/ST. PETERSBURG
  6. CHARLOTTE
  7. DALLAS/FORTH WORTH
  8. ATLANTA
  9. SEATTLE

10

3.8%

>99%

RENT CAGR

RENT COLLECTIONS

(2013-2021)

(During COVID-19)

PITTSBURGH

2.2M SF

RICHMOND

2.0M SF

RALEIGH

NASHVILLE

6.7M SF

5.1M SF

CHARLOTTE

1.6M SF

ATLANTA

5.3M SF

>80%

1.8M SF

ORLANDO

REVENUE* IN

TAMPA

TOP ULI MARKETS

3.5M SF

* Based on September 2021 annualized

4

GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT & JOB GROWTH

MAJOR OFFICE USING JOB ANNOUNCEMENTS

PITTSBURGH

OFFICE USING JOB GROWTH

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

(1.0%)

Since Pandemic

3 Yr Cumulative

HIW US

HIW calculated using weighted average of markets based on pro forma revenue %. Source: Green Street and company research

Major job announcements include both in-market employers with announced expansions and new to market employers with office using job announcements since 1Q'20.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Highwoods Properties Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 754 M - -
Net income 2021 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 4 887 M 4 887 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Highwoods Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 46,82 $
Average target price 49,38 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore J. Klinck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark F. Mulhern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos E. Evans Chairman
Art H. McCann Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Brian M. Leary Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.18.72%4 887
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.23.68%18 503
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION23.58%10 789
DEXUS20.32%9 029
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.28%8 554
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION24.16%8 300