HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.

(HIW)
Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

04/15/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
RALEIGH, N.C., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.92 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on June 8, 2021 to all holders of record as of May 17, 2021.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company’s 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021, which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of May 17, 2021.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:Brendan Maiorana
 Executive Vice President, Finance and Treasurer
 brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
 919-872-4924




Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 738 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 4 513 M 4 513 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,00 $
Last Close Price 43,38 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Theodore J. Klinck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark F. Mulhern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos E. Evans Chairman
Art H. McCann Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Brian M. Leary Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.9.26%4 513
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.11.71%16 499
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION17.39%10 646
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.58%8 530
DEXUS7.34%8 384
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION17.65%7 864
