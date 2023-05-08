Advanced search
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.

(HIW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
21.87 USD   -1.71%
Highwoods Properties : At A Glance

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

| 1Q23

Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects such as the following: the expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results; the planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. You can identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue" or other similar words. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

When considering such forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind important Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from Highwoods' current expectations include, among others, the following: the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate; our assumptions regarding potential losses related to customer financial difficulties could prove incorrect; counterparties under our debt instruments, particularly our revolving credit facility, may attempt to avoid their obligations thereunder, which, if successful, would reduce our available liquidity; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space, defined as previously occupied space that becomes available for lease, quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; we may not be able to lease newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; we may not be able to complete development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; development activity in our existing markets could result in an excessive supply relative to customer demand; our markets may suffer declines in economic and/or office employment growth; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our operating results; natural disasters and climate change could have an adverse impact on our cash flow and operating results; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; and the Company could lose key executive officers.

This list of risks and uncertainties, however, is not intended to be exhaustive. You should also review the other cautionary statements we make in "Risk Factors" set forth in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Our 2023 per share FFO outlook, as well as outlook for other metrics such as growth in same property cash NOI and year-end occupancy, reflects management's view as of

April 25, 2023 of current and future market conditions, including assumptions such as rental rates, occupancy levels, operating and general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates.

HIW

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HIW | 1Q23

  1. ATTRACTIVE MARKETS
  2. PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION

7 RESILIENT LEASING & OPERATIONS

10 INVESTMENT STRATEGY

11 CONSISTENT ANNUAL GROWTH

13 2023 OUTLOOK

14 FLEXIBLE BALANCE SHEET

16 DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

17 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

18 STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

28.8M

SQUARE FEET

(As of 3/31/23)

89.6%

OCCUPANCY

(As of 3/31/23)

4.0%

RENT CAGR

(2013-2022)

2003

AVG YEAR BUILT

(Value Weighted Average)

1.6M SF

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

(As of 3/31/23)

ULI's 2023 TOP REAL ESTATE MARKETS PIT

1 NASHVILLE

5%

  1. DALLAS/FORT WORTH
  2. ATLANTA

4

AUSTIN

RIC

5

TAMPA/ST. PETERSBURG

4%

6

RALEIGH-DURHAM

RAL

7

MIAMI

NAS

CLT

8

BOSTON

21%

10%

22%

9

PHOENIX

10

CHARLOTTE

ATL

DAL

16%

6%

WE BELIEVE THAT, IN CREATING

ENVIRONMENTS AND

EXPERIENCES WHERE THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST CAN ACHIEVE TOGETHER WHAT THEY CANNOT APART, HIGHWOODS CAN DELIVER GREATER VALUE TO OUR CUSTOMERS, THEIR TEAMMATES AND, IN TURN, OUR SHAREHOLDERS.

1Q23

>85%

ORL

HIW |

NOI* IN TOPTAM 5%

11%

ULI MARKETS

*NOI assumes stabilization of current development pipeline.

4

DIVERSIFICATION

Non-BBD

5%

BBD

95%

BBD EXPOSURE BY MARKET

(% of NOI*)

PITTSBURGH CBD

5%

RICHMOND

CBD

HIW | 1Q23

Suburban 23%

CBD 43%

Infill 34%

Suburban DALLAS 1%

CBD

5%

Suburban

NASHVILLE

RALEIGH

4%

Infill

CHARLOTTE

CBD

3%

Suburban

Suburban

CBD

Infill

8%

6%

7%

11%

CBD

4%

Infill

ATLANTA

6%

8%

Suburban

3%

Infill

13%

TAMPA ORLANDO

CBD

Infill 5% CBD

6%5%

*Assumes stabilization of current development pipeline.

5

Disclaimer

Highwoods Properties Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 846 M - -
Net income 2023 117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 9,01%
Capitalization 2 346 M 2 346 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,20x
EV / Sales 2024 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,25 $
Average target price 27,70 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore J. Klinck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan Colman Maiorana Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos E. Evans Chairman
Ryan Hunt Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Brian M. Leary Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.-20.48%2 346
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-23.16%8 144
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-4.76%7 062
DEXUS2.97%5 790
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.76%5 675
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-7.09%3 656
