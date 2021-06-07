Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Highwoods Properties, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HIW   US4312841087

HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES, INC.

(HIW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highwoods Properties : At A Glance

06/07/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
5000 CENTREGREEN | RALEIGH

SAFE HARBOR

Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects such as the following: the planned acquisition of a portfolio of office assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) ("PAC"); the anticipated procurement of an unsecured bridge facility from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; the planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results, including but not limited to potential losses related to customer difficulties, anticipated building usage and expected economic activity due to COVID-19; the continuing ability to borrow under the Company's revolving credit facility; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. You can identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue" or other similar words. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

When considering such forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal, state, and/or local regulatory guidelines and private business actions to control it, on our financial condition, operating results and cash flows, our customers, the use of and demand for office space, the real estate market in which we operate, the global economy and the financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts us and our customers will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic and its ongoing impact on the U.S. economy and potential changes in customer behavior, among others.

Additional factors, many of which may be influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements include: the closing of the planned acquisition of a portfolio of office assets from PAC may not occur on the terms described in this presentation or at all; buyers may not be available and pricing may not be adequate with respect to planned dispositions of non-core assets; comparable sales data on which we based our expectations with respect to the sales price of non-core assets may not reflect current market trends; the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate or further worsen; our assumptions regarding potential losses related to customer financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic could prove incorrect; counterparties under our debt instruments, particularly our revolving credit facility, may attempt to avoid their obligations thereunder, which, if successful, would reduce our available liquidity; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space, defined as previously occupied space that becomes available for lease, quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; we may not be able to lease newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; we may not be able to complete development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; development activity in our existing markets could result in an excessive supply relative to customer demand; our markets may suffer declines in economic and/or office employment growth; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our operating results; natural disasters and climate change could have an adverse impact on our cash flow and operating results; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; and the Company could lose key executive officers.

This list of risks and uncertainties, however, is not intended to be exhaustive. You should also review the other cautionary statements we make in "Risk Factors" set forth in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
  2. OPERATIONS
  1. CUSTOMER CREDIT & DIVERSIFICATION
  2. 2021 OUTLOOK

9 BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

10 INVESTMENTS

11 CURRENT DEVELOPMENT

12 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL

14

PLANNED PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

20

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE

MARS PETCARE HQ | NASHVILLE

3

HIGHWOODS IS IN THE WORK-PLACEMAKING BUSINESS

WE BELIEVE THAT, IN CREATING ENVIRONMENTS AND EXPERIENCES WHERE THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST CAN ACHIEVE TOGETHER WHAT THEY CANNOT APART, HIGHWOODS DELIVERS GREATER VALUE TO OUR CUSTOMERS, THEIR TEAMMATES AND, IN TURN, OUR SHAREHOLDERS.

Our simple strategy is to own and manage high-quality workplaces in the Best Business Districts (BBDs) within our footprint, maintain a strong balance sheet to be opportunistic throughout economic cycles, employ a talented and dedicated team and communicate transparently with all stakeholders.

We focus on owning and managing buildings in the most dynamic

and vibrant BBDs. BBDs are highly-energized and amenitized workplace locations that enhance our customers' ability to attract and retain talent. They are both urban and suburban.

Providing the most talent-supportive workplace options in these environments is core to the Highwoods work-placemakingstrategy.

26.8M

89.6%

SQUARE FEET

OCCUPANCY

(AS OF 3/31/21)

(AS OF 3/31/21)

ULI's 2021 TOP REAL ESTATE MARKETS

  1. RALEIGH-DURHAM
  2. AUSTIN
  3. NASHVILLE
  4. DALLAS/FORT WORTH
  5. CHARLOTTE
  6. TAMPA/ST. PETERSBURG
  7. SALT LAKE CITY
  8. WASHINGTON, DC-NORTHERN VA
  9. BOSTON
  10. LONG ISLAND
  11. ATLANTA

80%

PROFORMA REVENUE*

IN TOP ULI MARKETS

4.1%

>99%

RENT CAGR

RENT

(2013-2021)

COLLECTIONS

(DURING COVID-19)

PITTSBURGH

2.2M SF

RICHMOND

2.0M SF

NASHVILLE

RALEIGH

CHARLOTTE

6.6M SF

5.2M SF

1.6M SF

ATLANTA

5.3M SF

ORLANDO

1.8M SF

TAMPA 3.8M SF

* Based on Mar. 2021 annualized revenues plus planned acquisitions and projected revenue from development in-process.

4

OPERATIONS

AVERAGE IN-PLACE CASH RENT

SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI GROWTH AND AVERAGE OCCUPANCY

$/SF

%

30

7

Outlook

6

range

28

5

26

4

3

24

2

1

22

0

(1)

20

(2)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021F

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q'21

Same Prop Cash NOI Growth

Change in Y/Y Avg Occ

GAAP RENT GROWTH

LEASE ECONOMICS

%

20

15

10

5

0

$/SF

%

18

18

16

16

14

14

12

12

Net Effective Rent*

Payback Ratio

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q'21

10

10

Mar-13Mar-14Mar-15Mar-16Mar-17

Mar-18Mar-19Mar-20Mar-21

*Net effective rent defined as cash rent due over the term less operating expenses and leasing capital expenditures (TI/LC)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Highwoods Properties Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
