Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hikal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    524735   INE475B01022

HIKAL LIMITED

(524735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
344.25 INR   +0.92%
12:30aHIKAL : 34th AGM Proceedings and Scrutinizer Report
PU
09/19HIKAL : LLC Financial Statements FY 2021- 22
PU
09/14HIKAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hikal : 34th AGM Proceedings and Scrutinizer Report

09/23/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 22, 2022

Dept. of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400051.

BSE Scrip Code: 524735

NSE Symbol: HIKAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Summary of proceedings and Scrutinizer's Report of the 34th Annual general Meeting of the Company

The 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, commenced 11.30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) facility/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), without the physical presence of members at a common venue, in compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (the 'Act'), and the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India in this regard, to transact the business as set out in the Notice convening the 34th AGM.

In connection with the above, please find enclosed the following:

  1. Summary of proceedings of the AGM, pursuant to Regulation 30, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)
    Annexure-I.
  2. The Scrutinizer's Report on e-VotingAnnexure-II.

These reports will also be uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.hikal.com and the scrutinizer's report will also be uploaded on the website of Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

You are requested to take the above on record

Thank you,

Yours Sincerely,

for HIKAL LIMITED,

RAJASEKHAR REDDY CHINTAKINDI

Digitally signed by

RAJASEKHAR REDDY CHINTAKINDI Date: 2022.09.22 19:54:03 +05'30'

Rajasekhar Reddy

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Enclosures: as above.

Hikal Ltd.

Admin. Office: Great Eastern Chambers, 6th Floor, Sector 11. CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400 614. lnd1a. Tel. + 91-22-3097 3100. Fax : + 91 ·22·2757 4277

Regd. Office: 717, Maker Chambers -5, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021, India. Tel. + 91 ·22-3926 7100, +91-22 6277 0477. Fax: + 91-22-2283 3913

www.hikal.com

info@hikal.com

CIN: L24200MH1988PTC048028

Annexure-I

Summary of proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company

The 34th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Hikal Limited ('the Company') was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') without the physical presence of the members at a common venue.

97 members attended the meeting through video conferencing/ other audio visual means.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy, Company Secretary welcomed the Members to the 34th AGM and briefed them on certain points relating to the participation and voting at the AGM through VC.

Mr. Jai Hiremath, Chairman of the Company took the Chair. The Chairman welcomed the Directors, shareholders and other invitees to the meeting and after ascertaining the requisite quorum being present, called the meeting to order. All the Directors present at the meeting introduced themselves and stated the location from where they were participating in the AGM.

All the Directors of the Company except Mr. Ranjit Shahani, Mr. Amit Kalyani and Mrs. Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva attended the Meeting. The Chairman of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders' Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee was also present at the AGM. The representative of S R B C & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors, M/s. Ashish Bhatt & Co., Secretarial Auditors, M/s. Dhrumil M. Shah & Co., Scrutinizers, were also present at the Meeting through VC.

The Chairman informed the members that, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection in electronic mode.

The Notice convening the Meeting and the report of the statutory auditor (with unqualified opinion) was taken as read and the members were informed that the observations/ remarks mentioned in the secretarial audit were self- explanatory.

The Chairman's speech forming part of the Annual Report was also taken as read. The Company Secretary thereafter announced the names of the speaker shareholders one by one and requested the moderator to unmute the speaker shareholders present for putting up their questions/ queries.

The Managing Director then responded to the queries asked and clarification sought by the Speaker Shareholder and the Chairman further proceeded with the resolutions

The Chairman then informed that there were 9 (Nine) resolutions for approval at the Annual General Meeting, which have been elaborated in the Notice of the meeting dated August 10, 2022.

In terms of the Notice dated August 10, 2022, convening the 34th AGM of the Company, the following items of business were transacted at the AGM through e-voting:

S.

Details of the Agenda

Resolution

No.

Type

To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone and

1

consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial

Ordinary

year ended 31 March 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of

Directors and Auditors thereon.

To confirm the interim dividend of Re. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs.

2

2/- each and to declare a final dividend of Re. 0.40/- per equity share

Ordinary

of Rs. 2/- each, aggregating to a total dividend of Re. 1.60/- per equity

share of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2021-22.

To appoint a Director in place of Mr. B. N. Kalyani (DIN: 00089380),

3

Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director, who retires by rotation

Ordinary

and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Shrikrishna K.

4

Adivarekar (DIN: 06928271) as an Independent Director of the

Special

Company.

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mrs. Shivani Bhasin

5

Sachdeva (DIN: 00590500) as an Independent Director of the

Special

Company.

To approve payment of commission to Non-executive Directors of

6

the Company for a period of five years, commencing from 1 April

Ordinary

2023 to 31 March 2028.

7

To increase the borrowing powers of the Board.

Special

8

To authorise the Board of Directors to create mortgage and charge on

Special

the assets of the Company.

9

To consider and ratify the remuneration payable to M/s V J Talati &

Ordinary

Co., cost auditors of the Company, for the financial year 2022-23.

The Chairman thanked the Members for attending and participating at the meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually. The e-Voting facility was kept open for 15 minutes after the conclusion of the meeting to enable the Members to cast their vote.

The Scrutinizer's Report was received on September 22, 2022 and as set out therein, all the Resolutions have been passed with the requisite majority.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hikal Limited published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 04:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIKAL LIMITED
12:30aHIKAL : 34th AGM Proceedings and Scrutinizer Report
PU
09/19HIKAL : LLC Financial Statements FY 2021- 22
PU
09/14HIKAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/26HIKAL : Annual Report 2022
PU
08/26HIKAL : AGM Notice 2022
PU
08/25HIKAL : Acoris Annual Report 2022
PU
08/25HIKAL : Draft Annual return 2021-22 (MGT-7)
PU
08/19HIKAL : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Hikal Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11Chemicals Manufacturer Hikal Slips to Net Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIKAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 694 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2023 728 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 58,3x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 42 446 M 524 M 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart HIKAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hikal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIKAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 344,25 INR
Average target price 321,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sameer Jai Hiremath Managing Director & Director
Kuldeep Jain Chief Financial Officer
Jai Vishwanath Hiremath Executive Chairman
Rajasekhar Reddy Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kannan Kadankote Unni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIKAL LIMITED-34.64%526
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.86%429 292
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.54%281 708
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.21%267 526
ABBVIE INC.5.62%248 082
PFIZER, INC.-24.52%246 494