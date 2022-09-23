Hikal : 34th AGM Proceedings and Scrutinizer Report
09/23/2022 | 12:30am EDT
September 22, 2022
Dept. of Corporate Services
Listing Department
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
P J Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East)
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400051.
BSE Scrip Code: 524735
NSE Symbol: HIKAL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Summary of proceedings and Scrutinizer's Report of the 34th Annual general Meeting of the Company
The 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, commenced 11.30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) facility/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), without the physical presence of members at a common venue, in compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (the 'Act'), and the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India in this regard, to transact the business as set out in the Notice convening the 34th AGM.
In connection with the above, please find enclosed the following:
Summary of proceedings of the AGM, pursuant to Regulation 30, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)
Annexure-I.
The Scrutinizer's Report on e-VotingAnnexure-II.
These reports will also be uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.hikal.com and the scrutinizer's report will also be uploaded on the website of Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
Summary of proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company
The 34th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Hikal Limited ('the Company') was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') without the physical presence of the members at a common venue.
97 members attended the meeting through video conferencing/ other audio visual means.
Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy, Company Secretary welcomed the Members to the 34th AGM and briefed them on certain points relating to the participation and voting at the AGM through VC.
Mr. Jai Hiremath, Chairman of the Company took the Chair. The Chairman welcomed the Directors, shareholders and other invitees to the meeting and after ascertaining the requisite quorum being present, called the meeting to order. All the Directors present at the meeting introduced themselves and stated the location from where they were participating in the AGM.
All the Directors of the Company except Mr. Ranjit Shahani, Mr. Amit Kalyani and Mrs. Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva attended the Meeting. The Chairman of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders' Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee was also present at the AGM. The representative of S R B C & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors, M/s. Ashish Bhatt & Co., Secretarial Auditors, M/s. Dhrumil M. Shah & Co., Scrutinizers, were also present at the Meeting through VC.
The Chairman informed the members that, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection in electronic mode.
The Notice convening the Meeting and the report of the statutory auditor (with unqualified opinion) was taken as read and the members were informed that the observations/ remarks mentioned in the secretarial audit were self- explanatory.
The Chairman's speech forming part of the Annual Report was also taken as read. The Company Secretary thereafter announced the names of the speaker shareholders one by one and requested the moderator to unmute the speaker shareholders present for putting up their questions/ queries.
The Managing Director then responded to the queries asked and clarification sought by the Speaker Shareholder and the Chairman further proceeded with the resolutions
The Chairman then informed that there were 9 (Nine) resolutions for approval at the Annual General Meeting, which have been elaborated in the Notice of the meeting dated August 10, 2022.
In terms of the Notice dated August 10, 2022, convening the 34th AGM of the Company, the following items of business were transacted at the AGM through e-voting:
S.
Details of the Agenda
Resolution
No.
Type
To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone and
1
consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial
Ordinary
year ended 31 March 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of
Directors and Auditors thereon.
To confirm the interim dividend of Re. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs.
2
2/- each and to declare a final dividend of Re. 0.40/- per equity share
Ordinary
of Rs. 2/- each, aggregating to a total dividend of Re. 1.60/- per equity
share of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2021-22.
To appoint a Director in place of Mr. B. N. Kalyani (DIN: 00089380),
3
Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director, who retires by rotation
Ordinary
and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Shrikrishna K.
4
Adivarekar (DIN: 06928271) as an Independent Director of the
Special
Company.
To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mrs. Shivani Bhasin
5
Sachdeva (DIN: 00590500) as an Independent Director of the
Special
Company.
To approve payment of commission to Non-executive Directors of
6
the Company for a period of five years, commencing from 1 April
Ordinary
2023 to 31 March 2028.
7
To increase the borrowing powers of the Board.
Special
8
To authorise the Board of Directors to create mortgage and charge on
Special
the assets of the Company.
9
To consider and ratify the remuneration payable to M/s V J Talati &
Ordinary
Co., cost auditors of the Company, for the financial year 2022-23.
The Chairman thanked the Members for attending and participating at the meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually. The e-Voting facility was kept open for 15 minutes after the conclusion of the meeting to enable the Members to cast their vote.
The Scrutinizer's Report was received on September 22, 2022 and as set out therein, all the Resolutions have been passed with the requisite majority.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hikal Limited published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 04:29:03 UTC.