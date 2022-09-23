Hikal : 34th AGM Proceedings and Scrutinizer Report

You are requested to take the above on record

Summary of proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company

The 34th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Hikal Limited ('the Company') was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') without the physical presence of the members at a common venue.

97 members attended the meeting through video conferencing/ other audio visual means.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy, Company Secretary welcomed the Members to the 34th AGM and briefed them on certain points relating to the participation and voting at the AGM through VC.

Mr. Jai Hiremath, Chairman of the Company took the Chair. The Chairman welcomed the Directors, shareholders and other invitees to the meeting and after ascertaining the requisite quorum being present, called the meeting to order. All the Directors present at the meeting introduced themselves and stated the location from where they were participating in the AGM.

All the Directors of the Company except Mr. Ranjit Shahani, Mr. Amit Kalyani and Mrs. Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva attended the Meeting. The Chairman of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders' Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee was also present at the AGM. The representative of S R B C & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors, M/s. Ashish Bhatt & Co., Secretarial Auditors, M/s. Dhrumil M. Shah & Co., Scrutinizers, were also present at the Meeting through VC.

The Chairman informed the members that, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection in electronic mode.

The Notice convening the Meeting and the report of the statutory auditor (with unqualified opinion) was taken as read and the members were informed that the observations/ remarks mentioned in the secretarial audit were self- explanatory.

The Chairman's speech forming part of the Annual Report was also taken as read. The Company Secretary thereafter announced the names of the speaker shareholders one by one and requested the moderator to unmute the speaker shareholders present for putting up their questions/ queries.

The Managing Director then responded to the queries asked and clarification sought by the Speaker Shareholder and the Chairman further proceeded with the resolutions

The Chairman then informed that there were 9 (Nine) resolutions for approval at the Annual General Meeting, which have been elaborated in the Notice of the meeting dated August 10, 2022.